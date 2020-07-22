Mavic Saved by Bourellier Group, Focus to Return to Wheels

After being placed into receivership in May
, a buyer has been found for struggling French brand Mavic. According to Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
, at least 14 bids were placed on Mavic, including offers from Fox Factory and Tour de France legend Bernard Hinault, but the French media
are reporting that Bourellier Group have emerged with the approved bid.
Formerly known as Bricorama, a home improvement retail chain that first opened in 1975, Bourellier also operate the Gamma and Karwei brands in Belgium and The Netherlands. The Group intends to keep both Mavic's R&D site in Annecy and its production facitility in Saint Triviers open and is claiming it will retain 105 jobs, which is just under half of the Mavic workforce.
Mavic made its name producing wheels and its distincitve Deemax range was at one time the
hoop of choice for gravity mountain bikers. In recent years it has branched out into other product lines including footwear
, apparel
and pedals
. However, it sounds like Bourellier will now be stripping back Mavic to focus solely on wheels. A press release said the brand intends to, "refocus on the rim, hub and wheel in aluminum and carbon, which have made Mavic successful and notorious among customers in search of performance."
Bourellier's plan also includes modernizing Mavic's production tooling. It says, "With the takeover of Mavic, Bourrelier Group is committed in the long term to redeploying a French industrial company of international renown around a new project which will draw on the know-how and the strengths of the company."
This is the latest in a line of takeovers for Mavic after Amer Sports, the owners of Enve, Salomon and Arc’teryx, announced it was looking to sell the brand in September 2018. Shortly after Amer was taken over by Chinese company Anta Sports then the sale of Mavic was announced to US-based private equity firm, Regent in March the following year. However, as reported by Cycling Tips
, there were suggestions that the company was actually owned by a Delaware-based group called M Sports International LLC. A Mavic press release suggested that the company felt “incomprehensibly abandoned and [has] never really been taken over, neither by Regent LP, nor by M Sports.” Hopefully this latest acquisition is more permanent and offers securtiy for the Mavic brand and its employees into the future.
Best of luck Mavic, great to know they are focusing solely on what they are known for : wheels.
Don't forget how uppish they were with the lbs in the late 2000s. They check all the signs of a sinking ship but they still gave cr*p to the store trying to sell and fix their wheels. Mavic used to make such great products in the 90s and 80s, what a shame really …
Besides the warm fuzzy feeling of supporting people actually making things instead of just making investments, I feel like you generally end up with better products when they’re made by corporations focused on keeping their customers/riders happy instead of keeping their investors happy.
which means neither found any way to make money with this company. doesn't inspire confidence for the future, but lets see how new owner plays this.
