Mavic Trans-Provence 2017 Mid-Point Recap - Video



Mavic Trans-Provence – Day One



What a scorcher to start the week! Day 1 saw a complete contrast to last year's opening four Special Stages at the Mavic Trans-Provence 2017.



If yesterday was a day for spinning out the legs or chilling out, today threw everyone in at the high end. Col des Orres saw wheels turning over the highest point of the week at a cool (but still actually pretty flippin' warm) 2613m. Gone was the snow of 2016, replaced by temperatures marching past the thirty-degree mark in the glacier-carved Ubaye Valley



Day One Results





What a scorcher to start the week! Day 1 saw a complete contrast to last year's opening four Special Stages at the Mavic Trans-Provence 2017.If yesterday was a day for spinning out the legs or chilling out, today threw everyone in at the high end. Col des Orres saw wheels turning over the highest point of the week at a cool (but still actually pretty flippin' warm) 2613m. Gone was the snow of 2016, replaced by temperatures marching past the thirty-degree mark in the glacier-carved Ubaye Valley



Mavic Trans-Provence – Day Two



Day one ended with cloud building over Les Thuile, threatening rain that never came. The 44 kilometers to Villars-Colmars would be done under clear skies once the cloud had been burned away at the top of Col d'Allos.

Despite hints of the South in the terrain, there is still a very Alpine feeling to proceedings. While the Verdon might be well known for its precipitous limestone gorges, there's plenty more on offer in the higher reaches of the valley.



Day Two Results





Day one ended with cloud building over Les Thuile, threatening rain that never came. The 44 kilometers to Villars-Colmars would be done under clear skies once the cloud had been burned away at the top of Col d'Allos.Despite hints of the South in the terrain, there is still a very Alpine feeling to proceedings. While the Verdon might be well known for its precipitous limestone gorges, there's plenty more on offer in the higher reaches of the valley.



Mavic Trans-Provence – Day Three



Col des Champs was immortalized as soon as the Trans-Provence media team started snapping away as the sun broke its first rays of light. It would be here where racers with bikes and bodies in varying states would start the 47.78km Day three here at Mavic Trans-Provence 2017.



A long, loose descent into Embraunes would blow away the cobwebs before the longest climb of the day began, followed by the riders' favorite, Grey Earth and some more switchbacks in the Maritime Alps.



Day Three Results





Col des Champs was immortalized as soon as the Trans-Provence media team started snapping away as the sun broke its first rays of light. It would be here where racers with bikes and bodies in varying states would start the 47.78km Day three here at Mavic Trans-Provence 2017.A long, loose descent into Embraunes would blow away the cobwebs before the longest climb of the day began, followed by the riders' favorite, Grey Earth and some more switchbacks in the Maritime Alps.