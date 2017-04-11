Mavic XA Pro Carbon Wheels - Review



Mavic changed the wheelset market in the mid-`90s with the debut of the CrossMax. Up until that point, you either laced up your own wheelset or you sought out a Yoda-like wheelbuilder—someone who could coax crazy levels of durability out of the lightest parts possible. Then the CrossMax came on the scene and decimated the handbuilt market. The CrossMax was not only incredibly lightweight, it also took a beating. For years on end. The best wheelset out there now came pre-built, out of a yellow box.



Mavic XA Pro Carbon Details

• Intended use: trail

• Carbon rims / Mavic hubs

• 29" and 27.5" options

• Boost and non-Boost spacing available

• Weight (29" Boost): 1590 grams

• MSRP: $1,999.90 USD

Times have changed, though. Enve, DT Swiss, Reynolds, Industry Nine…I could fill up the rest of this review with the names of aftermarket wheel brands. So, we'll leave it at this instead—Mavic had to up its game. Mavic was late to the wide-rim thing and late, for that matter, to release carbon mountain bike rims. The XA Pro Carbon was designed to bring Mavic up to speed. Did they get there? More on that in a bit.



The XA Pro Carbon is available in both 29 and 27.5-inch versions. To go Boost or non-Boost? It’s your choice—they offer both. These wheels sell for $1,999.90—a bit above mid-range in the world of pricey, high-end carbon wheelsets.





Offset spoke drilling allows for more even spoke tension on the rear wheel and, ultimately, better wheelset durability. A shift for Mavic--if you're going to go tubeless, it's a tape and sealant show now. Rim tape is provided with the wheels.





Construction



If you’re familiar with any of Mavic’s high-end CrossMax wheels, you may be surprised to find few of their features on this flagship trail wheelset. About the only thing that carries over, other than the yellow sticker, are the hub innards. The rear hub still sports Mavic’s four-pawl, ITS-4 drive mechanism.



Instead, the XA Pro Carbon features a wider (by comparison) rim made of unidirectional carbon fiber. The rim’s inner width of 26 millimeters still isn’t as cavernous as many of its competitors, but it gives plenty of support for 2.4 and 2.5-inch tires. Mavic went the hook-less rim route here as well, which they claim leads to less tire burping and a thicker, more impact-resistant rim sidewall. The UST, undrilled rim bed is gone. It’s now a more conventional rim tape and sealant affair.



The rear rim features 2-millimeter offset spoke drilling, which helps even out spoke tension and increases the odds of that wheel staying true over the long term. As for spokes, Mavic ditched their proprietary, fat, aluminum spokes for 24 steel, bladed and butted, straight-pull spokes. The spokes are laced two-cross, a pattern Mavic purposefully chose to lend some forgiveness to the XA Pro Carbon’s ride quality.







Those aren't Zicral spokes. Mavic opted for 24, straight-pull, stainless steel, bladed spokes per wheel. Say that five times fast... Front and rear hubs come in both Boost and non-Boost versions. While the hubshell looks different, the freehub mechanism remains the same. Mavic's four-pawl ITS-4 system has been kicking around since late 2011 and offers up 7.5 degrees of engagement.





Set Up



Setting up the XA Pro Carbon is a fairly painless proposition. Mavic supplies rim tape and valves with each wheelset. I added the usual dose of Schwalbe Doc Blue sealant and ran both a set of HighRoller IIs 2.3s and a mixed set of Bontrager SE4 Team Issue 2.4s (front) and Specialized Hillbilly 2.3s (rear). In every case, the beads on each tire popped easily into place with a few strokes of my high-volume floor pump. Likewise, removing tires was a blessedly easy affair. Admittedly, my sample size here is small, but it’s a good sign all the same. I generally ran about 22 psi, front and rear—burping was a non-issue at that pressure with the aforementioned tires.



For the record, I’m a bit bummed to not see Mavic’s trademark undrilled rim bed on these wheels, but the number of times that I have had to mess with misaligned or degraded rim tape is…well, I could count them all on one hand and still have a couple digits left over. In short, if going the conventional rim-tape route reduces the sticker price at all, so be it.









Performance



Mavic has created a fairly lightweight wheelset here (the 27.5 reportedly tips the scales at 1,490 grams). No surprise, then, the XA Pro Carbons roll up to speed easily. If you are all about owning the quickest-engaging rear hub on the market, however, the 7.5-degree engagement provided by the ITS-4 hubs isn’t going to rock your world. They were plenty quick for me, but there are faster-engaging hubs out there. On the upside, they have a mellow burr-ing sort of sound and neither hub gave me any headaches over the course of a season, the latter of which is all I really care about.



Both wheels stayed nicely true. Mavic markets the XA Pro Carbon as a “trail” product—their more enduro-rific model, the DeeMax Pro weighs in at 1,700 grams, and is aimed at the gnarlier end of the riding spectrum, though it’s only available in 27.5. That said, the rider weight limit on these XA hoops is a very respectable 120 kilograms (264 pounds) and I can attest to the XA Pro Carbons taking a fair bit of sloppy riding and poor line choices. In short, I think Mavic is being a bit conservative with their labeling of these wheels…they withstand a good flogging. It's worth noting that the wheels are also backed by Mavic's two-year warranty.



I’m generally a fan of three-cross spoke lacing because I ride like a jackass, but if the two-cross pattern is what truly imparted a more subtle ride quality to the wheels, then I can live with it. True to Mavic’s intentions, the XA Pro Carbons do not rattle the living hell out of you, the way some very pricey carbon wheelsets do. If I’m going to obsess about getting the right shock tune and a frame with a solid suspension design under me, it makes sense to pick a pair of wheels that don’t give lend a jackhammer feel to rough sections of trail. Long story short, lateral flex is minimal and a degree of vertical compliance is there, even on the brief occasions when I upped the tire pressure.





XA Elite



You might prefer J-bend spokes to straight-pull (the cycling world is evenly divided on that one), but finding replacement spokes for either style of spoke when you’re on a road trip is straightforward. Admittedly, the local shop may not also have a bladed option for you if you are in a rush...

What’s not to love? Obviously, as with nearly all carbon wheels, these things aren’t cheap. There’s no way to soften that blow, other than to note that you can get what amounts to the same wheel, albeit with an aluminum rim, for $749.90. That’s Mavic’s. The Elite, however, packs another 180 grams in its 29er guise.You might prefer J-bend spokes to straight-pull (the cycling world is evenly divided on that one), but finding replacement spokes for either style of spoke when you’re on a road trip is straightforward. Admittedly, the local shop may not also have a bladed option for you if you are in a rush...



Speaking of bladed spokes, I’ve never quite grasped the need for them since my baggy shorts and Sherpa-sized hydration pack speak tomes about my absolute don’t-give-a-shit attitude towards aerodynamics. I don't think I'm alone here. If it were up to me, I’d have outfitted these wheels with round, double-butted spokes, but now I’m nitpicking. On the upside, these spokes mate with some decidedly plain-Jane nipples, which means you won't find yourself cursing your lack of a multi-tool with that fancy Mavic spoke-wrench fitting.



Rim width…. I guess this is what, really, sets the XA Pro Carbon apart from the ever-widening world of rims. Mavic sat on its haunches for years and years…it took them a day shy of forever to simply bring out an all-mountain wheelset with an inner width of more than 21 millimeters. That said, I personally like the 26-millimeter width. Yes, it’s about four millimeters shy of the norm at this point, but it also works well with the bulk of 2.35 to 2.5-inch tires that were designed in the past decade around even narrower rims.



Of course, the tire market is slowly catching up to the wheelset market (witness all of the new Maxxis new WT models





