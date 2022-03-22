Mavic's New Range of Shoes & Wheels - Core Bike 2022

Showing off its latest range of wheels and cycling shoes Mavic had plenty of interesting products at Core. First up was the new XA Elite II trail shoe using Mavic's Energy Grip Trail outsole that is claimed to provide a stiff platform to help transfer your power through the pedals. The sole also uses a Contagrip tread with lugs designed to help keep you upright in wet or dry conditions. To keep your feet secure Mavic has used a quick lace system combined with a top strap for a decent balance of security and adjustment.
The XA Elite II shoes come in at £120 and weigh 370 grams per shoe.
Offering a slightly more affordable option there is the XA shoe that keeps the Energy Grip outsole and Contagrip tread but goes with a lace-up design to drop the price to £100 and the weight to 355 grams per shoe.
For riders looking for a more XC style shoe, Mavic has the Crossmax Elite SL that uses a Boa Fit System and the Energy Grip Outsole. Mavic claims this shoe is 40% more efficient than the Crossmax Elite version. The outsole is made using a composite carbon and glass fiber outsole for improved stiffness and better energy transfer to the pedals. The shoes weigh 330 grams each and retail for £160.
A slightly more affordable option is available in the form of the Crossmax Boa. While saving £30 on the Crossmax Elite SL this shoe retains the Boa system but loses some of the more sophisticated technology in the outsole. Despite the lower cost the Crossmax Boa weighs 20 grams less and is only 10 grams heavier than the top of the range model.
Marking the top of the range is the Ultimate XC shoe, this takes most of the technology from Mavic's high-performance road shoes but swaps out the sole for something with more tread for off-road use. The shoe's upper is designed with Mavic's Matryx technology that is claimed to be five times more resistant to abrasion than other synthetic materials while still being lightweight and breathable. Mavic created this using a weave of both Polyamid and Kevlar yarns.
The Ultimate XC shoe also features two BOA IP1 for fine-tuning of fit and a redesigned sole made from unidirectional carbon fiber with fibers laid up by hand to optimize pedaling efficiency. All this technology does come at a cost with a price tag of £375.
Mavic was also showing off its new range of wheels at the show which included a few new models alongside the Crossmax XL wheelset that we reviewed last year
.
Up first is the eMTB specific E-Deemax that combines downhill hubs, a 30mm internal width rim and 28 double-butted spokes. The E-Deemax sits at a lower price point than the previously released E-Deemax S and comes in at just £365 and weighs 2160 grams for a pair, a 100-gram increase over the £720 premium model. The E-Deemax is also available with a 35mm rim.
Next up is the new additions to Mavic's XC wheels with the Crossmax SL Ultimate, Crossmax Carbon SL R and the affordable Crossmax. As the name suggests the Crossmax SL Ultimate is the top-level wheel and is purely designed for racing with a very low 1340 gram weight with each carbon rim hitting the scales at 340 grams. The rims also feature Mavic's new external carbon layer with UD² construction that provides a unique look and a claimed increase in durability. Currently, these wheels are available in a 25mm and 30mm width, the largest internal width does add 40 grams to the overall weight. All of this will cost you £1850.
For a slightly lower cost Mavic has the Crossmax Carbon SL R 29 that bridges over from a racing focus to more general XC riding. The SL R retains many of the features from the top of that range wheel but it drops the 30mm width option and is only available in a 25mm width. A pair comes in at £1250 and weighs 1570 grams. If you want something a lot more affordable Mavic has added the Crossmax wheel that drops carbon fiber for an alloy wheel and uses the Infinity hubs and ID360 freewheel. This wheelset weighs 1770 grams and costs £340.
Lastly, Mavic has launched its Crossmax Carbon XL R trail wheels with 30mm rims and 24 straight-pull spokes front and rear. These weigh a very light 1595 grams and use a lot of the features found on the XC race wheels but with a bit of added strength for bigger hits. Currently, they are available for £1250.
What happened to Mavic?
got them half price and I can't wait for the day they die and I can buy something else
