Max Berkowitz's 2018 Demo Reel - Video

May 15, 2018
by Max Berkowitz  

I'm excited to share a small selection of some my favourite moments I've had the chance to film over the last year or so. Massive thanks to all the brands, athletes, and the people who continue to support my filmmaking.

Athletes/Talent Featured:

Caleb Holonko, Günz, Mark Matthews, Kyle Jameson, Stan Jorgenson, Nick Tingren, Steve Storey, Kevin Landry, Dustin Adams, Margus Riga, Andrew Mcnab, Joel Ducrot, Wade Simmons, Jesse Melamed, Will Cadham, Mark Taylor, Harrison Smith

Website: maxberkowitzcinema.com/
Instagram: @berkowitz.max

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Superb.

