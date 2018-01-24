VIDEOS

Max Fredriksson Shreds Jarvso Bike Park in Sweden – Video

Jan 23, 2018
by rasoulution Communication Agency  

Max Fredriksson is one of the top slopestyle athletes on the FMB World Tour. After finishing second in the FMB Diamond Series in 2016, Max had his mind set on challenging the top spot once again but a pair of unfortunate injuries cut his 2017 season short before it even really began. Having recovered from a broken collarbone sustained at Crankworx Whistler, Max was determined to make up for time not spent on two wheels and headed to Järvsö Bike Park with his childhood friend Andreas just in time for the closing weekend. The result is PowerPlace.


bigquotesMe and my childhood friend Andreas both have a huge interest in filmmaking. We spontaneously threw some camera gear and my big bike into the car and drove up north to Järvsö Bike Park to try and create something cool on our Swedish home soil. It was all good times during the shoot, laughs and high fives is the way to go! Järvsö really showed us some great hospitality over the weekend and made sure that we had a sick time. Thanks to the JBP crew for that! Being back is the greatest feeling ever. After those injuries that kept me off the bike for such a long time, I feel like I found a new kind of hunger for riding and competing! I’m going to ride the whole FMB season and some other cool events in 2018. I’ve also recently started making my own videos and will create as many as I can for my YouTube channel!Max Fredriksson




Keep up to speed with Max on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

15 Comments

  • + 17
 Had the feeling they tried too hard to make something special and came out with something rather ordinary... not as enjoyable as some amateur vids these days
  • + 10
 That's some serious vaping
  • + 6
 Cool video. Did everyone just discover Les Brown's motivational speeches?
  • + 3
 did max and brayden intentionally release similarly vibed videos on the same day...
  • + 2
 This bike park is so sick, and people are so cool at this place. It's like a very little whistler ! Now I have to plan a road trip to go there again !
  • + 2
 That waterfall was not in Järvsö but in Åre, but you already know that, right?
  • + 1
 But this is Järvsö bike park. HELL YEAH !
  • + 3
 Awesome video but why is none riding a bike till 0:50 Frown
  • + 2
 video was shit. just ride the bike capture it on film.
  • + 0
 FU hater
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: but it IS shit, camera's shaking all the time, unneccessary "effects"...
  • + 1
 Deja vu! Seems like the same cameraman from the recent Trek Charlie Hatton video...getting sea sick from watching!!
  • + 1
 Max "whoops i just broke my collarbone again" Fredriksson
  • + 1
 NS BIKES AINT DEAD!! Fredericksen and godziek!!!
  • + 1
 Ace looking bike park!

