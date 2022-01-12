Video: Max Fredriksson’s Creative Skatepark Riding

Simon and I have been creating videos as a duo ever since 2009 and even though we work until the middle of the night sometimes, we always crack each other up and laugh through the whole process. I might be screaming of frustration after multiple hours trying to land a single trick, but he can still say that: ‘’you’re crap, get your shit together'' as a joke and it lightens up the room a bit. It’s a great team effort of filming and editing these videos and I can’t wait to develop the production quality in the future. — Max Fredriksson