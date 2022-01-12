Video: Max Fredriksson’s Creative Skatepark Riding

The off-season is the perfect time for riders to return home, recharge their batteries after a long season on the road. Max Fredriksson looks at it a little differently, using the time to get creative and perfect new tricks.
In Creative Space, Max films at an indoor skatepark, to avoid the harsh Swedish winter. The short edit takes us away from the big jumps and focuses on perfection and creativity that some of us only dream of doing.
|I wanted to come up with some really technical and complex combos along with balance and precision. Even though I’ve competed in Crankworx Slopestyle for so many years I’ve always found skatepark riding super fascinating due to the fact that all margins are so small, and it all really comes down to precision and perfection.—Max Fredriksson
We can see that Max is making the most of his time at home and partnered with Marzocchi for this edit.
|I’ve been working with Marzocchi for a few years now and I absolutely love the brand and its product. It is super sick to have them supporting my ideas so I can showcase some of the riding that I have in my mind in a proper way. I’m beyond stoked to continue working with Marzocchi for the next years and there’s no doubt that we’ll continue our partnership with some more exciting projects! Thank you, guys!—Max Fredriksson
Although the creative skills of Max editing and making videos are well known, for this project, Max decided to work with his good friend Simon Malmberg Duse.
