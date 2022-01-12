close
Video: Max Fredriksson’s Creative Skatepark Riding

Jan 12, 2022
by rasoulution  

The off-season is the perfect time for riders to return home, recharge their batteries after a long season on the road. Max Fredriksson looks at it a little differently, using the time to get creative and perfect new tricks.

In Creative Space, Max films at an indoor skatepark, to avoid the harsh Swedish winter. The short edit takes us away from the big jumps and focuses on perfection and creativity that some of us only dream of doing.

bigquotesI wanted to come up with some really technical and complex combos along with balance and precision. Even though I’ve competed in Crankworx Slopestyle for so many years I’ve always found skatepark riding super fascinating due to the fact that all margins are so small, and it all really comes down to precision and perfection.Max Fredriksson

We can see that Max is making the most of his time at home and partnered with Marzocchi for this edit.

bigquotesI’ve been working with Marzocchi for a few years now and I absolutely love the brand and its product. It is super sick to have them supporting my ideas so I can showcase some of the riding that I have in my mind in a proper way. I’m beyond stoked to continue working with Marzocchi for the next years and there’s no doubt that we’ll continue our partnership with some more exciting projects! Thank you, guys!Max Fredriksson

Although the creative skills of Max editing and making videos are well known, for this project, Max decided to work with his good friend Simon Malmberg Duse.

bigquotesSimon and I have been creating videos as a duo ever since 2009 and even though we work until the middle of the night sometimes, we always crack each other up and laugh through the whole process. I might be screaming of frustration after multiple hours trying to land a single trick, but he can still say that: ‘’you’re crap, get your shit together'' as a joke and it lightens up the room a bit. It’s a great team effort of filming and editing these videos and I can’t wait to develop the production quality in the future.Max Fredriksson

