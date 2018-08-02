Video: Max Fredriksson Shows Off His Custom NS Bikes Decade & Rides for the First Time in 5 Months

I'm beyond stoked to finally show you my brand new bike, which is the NS Bikes Decade in a Night Sky colorway! I'm finally riding a frame that's not black, so I hope you're not shocked. In my opinion, it's the sickest bike I've ever ridden!
Check out the photos below for some details shots and scroll down for a full spec breakdown!PartsFrame:
NS Bikes Decade 2018Fork:
Rockshox Pike DJ (180psi, 4 clicks compression, middle rebound)Bars:
NS Evindence PlusStem:
Chromag RangerGrips:
Chromag Liaison WAX gripsGyro Setup:
Odyssey Brakes:
Avid BB7 S_RoadWheels:
Novatec CRISPTires:
Continental CrossKing 2.2 (FRONT) Continental RaceKing ProTection 2.2Cranks:
Truvativ Descendant CarbonSprocket:
SRAM X-SyncChain:
SRAM PC XX1Pedals:
NS RadianceSeat:
Chromag Overture Liaison SeriesSeatpost:
Truvativ Descendant
4 Comments
Post a Comment