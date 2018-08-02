Video: Max Fredriksson Shows Off His Custom NS Bikes Decade & Rides for the First Time in 5 Months

My weapon of choice for Red Bull Joyride

Parts

I'm beyond stoked to finally show you my brand new bike, which is the NS Bikes Decade in a Night Sky colorway! I'm finally riding a frame that's not black, so I hope you're not shocked. In my opinion, it's the sickest bike I've ever ridden!Check out the photos below for some details shots and scroll down for a full spec breakdown!NS Bikes Decade 2018Rockshox Pike DJ (180psi, 4 clicks compression, middle rebound)NS Evindence PlusChromag RangerChromag Liaison WAX gripsOdysseyAvid BB7 S_RoadNovatec CRISPContinental CrossKing 2.2 (FRONT) Continental RaceKing ProTection 2.2Truvativ Descendant CarbonSRAM X-SyncSRAM PC XX1NS RadianceChromag Overture Liaison SeriesTruvativ Descendant