Video: Max Fredriksson Shows Off His Custom NS Bikes Decade & Rides for the First Time in 5 Months

Aug 2, 2018
by maxfredrikssonpage  

I'm beyond stoked to finally show you my brand new bike, which is the NS Bikes Decade in a Night Sky colorway! I'm finally riding a frame that's not black, so I hope you're not shocked. In my opinion, it's the sickest bike I've ever ridden!

Check out the photos below for some details shots and scroll down for a full spec breakdown!

My new NS Bikes Decade
Parts

Frame: NS Bikes Decade 2018
Fork: Rockshox Pike DJ (180psi, 4 clicks compression, middle rebound)
Bars: NS Evindence Plus
Stem: Chromag Ranger
Grips: Chromag Liaison WAX grips
Gyro Setup: Odyssey
Brakes: Avid BB7 S_Road
Wheels: Novatec CRISP
Tires: Continental CrossKing 2.2 (FRONT) Continental RaceKing ProTection 2.2
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant Carbon
Sprocket: SRAM X-Sync
Chain: SRAM PC XX1
Pedals: NS Radiance
Seat: Chromag Overture Liaison Series
Seatpost: Truvativ Descendant

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Really dig the paint scheme! What's the benefit of running a mechanical brake over hydraulic, better modulation?
  • + 1
 OCD kicked in. odyssey gyro upside down.
  • + 1
 nice touch adding the fork details in there, 180PSI... must be solid !
  • + 1
 Nice bike!

