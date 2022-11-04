Max Hartenstern Extends Contract with Cube Factory Racing

Since 2017 Max Hartenstern is a part of our Cube Bikes family. During those 6 years Max achieved many goals like 3rd at Worlds 2017 (Junior), 2nd Les Gets WC 2021 (elite) and 5x German Champ (elite). Together with his mechanic Kevin Engelhofer they became the best duo we know!



We are more than happy to announce, that Max signed another contract for many more years in our Cube Family! — Cube Factory Racing

The Cube Factory Racing team has announced on social media that Max Hartenstern will be continuing with the team in future race seasons.Max has already been with the team for six years achieving third at the 2017 Junior World Champs, second at the 2021 Les Gets World Cup and five Elite German National champ titles. The announcement doesn't mention how long the contract has been extended for, but it does state he has signed "for many more years" suggesting it could be a larger extension.The 2023 team lineup hasn't been fully confirmed yet but Danny Hart has been doing off-season testing with the team. Interestingly the team are currently looking to hire a third mechanic for the team suggesting they may be adding another rider for next year.