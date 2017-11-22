VIDEOS

Max McCulloch Rides the New Felt Decree - Video

Nov 21, 2017
by Max McCulloch  

Max McCulloch rides the new Felt Decree on the world-class trails in Duncan, British Columbia. This is what trail riding is all about!

Video: Felt Bicycles

MENTIONS: @victoriabiker13


17 Comments

  • + 4
 Max is such a sick rider. Love his edits and he has a killer insta profile as well.
  • + 1
 Thanks Mike, glad you liked it! You're too nice!
  • + 2
 Makes me wish it was summer again!
  • + 1
 Same! Main thing I'm missing is it being bright out till 9pm. It getting dark at 4pm isn't so great!
  • + 2
 Nice to see you on the front page! keep ripping
  • + 2
 Friggen rights Max
  • + 1
 Thanks boys!!
  • + 2
 Which trails are feature on this video? @cooperquinn-wy
  • + 1
 Loam Line!
  • + 2
 Best trail on Tzou? Probably.
  • + 1
 Close second
  • + 1
 Smooth and fast. Reminded me of a Minnaar video. Nicely done lads.
  • + 2
 Just ripping
  • + 2
 Yes Tzouhalem!
  • + 2
 Love Mt Tzouhalem.
  • + 2
 Mint!
  • + 1
 so eurendo

