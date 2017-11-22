Pinkbike.com
Max McCulloch Rides the New Felt Decree - Video
Nov 21, 2017
by
Max McCulloch
Max McCulloch rides the new
Felt Decree
on the world-class trails in Duncan, British Columbia. This is what trail riding is all about!
Video:
Felt Bicycles
@victoriabiker13
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
caradock
(21 hours ago)
Max is such a sick rider. Love his edits and he has a killer insta profile as well.
[Reply]
+ 1
victoriabiker13
(21 hours ago)
Thanks Mike, glad you liked it! You're too nice!
[Reply]
+ 2
connorinchilliwack
(19 hours ago)
Makes me wish it was summer again!
[Reply]
+ 1
victoriabiker13
(18 hours ago)
Same! Main thing I'm missing is it being bright out till 9pm. It getting dark at 4pm isn't so great!
[Reply]
+ 2
bcbiker856
(1 days ago)
Nice to see you on the front page! keep ripping
[Reply]
+ 2
trevor-attridge
(1 days ago)
Friggen rights Max
[Reply]
+ 1
victoriabiker13
(22 hours ago)
Thanks boys!!
[Reply]
+ 2
ybsurf
(1 days ago)
Which trails are feature on this video?
@cooperquinn-wy
[Reply]
+ 1
victoriabiker13
(22 hours ago)
Loam Line!
[Reply]
+ 2
cooperquinn-wy
(1 days ago)
Best trail on Tzou? Probably.
[Reply]
+ 1
jimmy-with-a-beard
(17 hours ago)
Close second
[Reply]
+ 1
adj227
(18 hours ago)
Smooth and fast. Reminded me of a Minnaar video. Nicely done lads.
[Reply]
+ 2
myfriendgoose
(1 days ago)
Just ripping
[Reply]
+ 2
Bomadics
(1 days ago)
Yes Tzouhalem!
[Reply]
+ 2
Legbacon
(1 days ago)
Love Mt Tzouhalem.
[Reply]
+ 2
NOBLwheels
(1 days ago)
Mint!
[Reply]
+ 1
nfa2005
(1 days ago)
so eurendo
[Reply]
17 Comments
Post a Comment