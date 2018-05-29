Video: Riding in the Moment on Vancouver Island

Max and his custom 2018 Felt Decree with parts from NOBL Wheels, KS Suspension, and Time Pedals. 150mm travel front and 140mm rear with 27.5 wheels. Photo: Jay Wallace (jaywallaceimages.com)

On Vancouver Island, time seems to move a little slower and sometimes it feels like it is in a world of its own. Good thing that this small piece of paradise has some of the best trails in the world. We sought out to create a video that wasn't "adrenaline-fuelled" but that captured the rhythm and that feeling of riding in the moment.Thanks to Dean Tennant, Lyle and Greg Warren, the Namasteezy Crew, and Jordan Szauer for letting us film their trails. Thanks to Merin Pearce, Liam Morgan, and Jay Wallace for all of their hard work on the photos and video. Lastly, thanks to Felt Bicycles for supporting this project!