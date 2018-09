Maxiavalanche is a Mass-Start race, with qualifying on Saturday and 2 race runs by the different ability groups on Sunday!

With 300 riders at the start, this first edition has been a great success!

The finish line is in the thermal-city center

The conditions were really perfect, and not only for biking!

Youn Deniaud takes the win for the third time this year! He wins the Europe Cup and will be flying to the Megavalanche Reunion Island!

After Vallnord (Andorra) in June and Cervinia (Italy) in July, Ax 3 Domaines (French Pyrenees) hosted the last Maxiavalanche Europe Cup of the year in perfect conditions!