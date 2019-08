Cloudless sky for the race day, perfect view on the Mont Blanc for a crazy start !

No more time for sightseeing, stay focus on your ride !

First part of the track was... rocky!

Tchoo Tchoo! Who wants to ride the Mass Start Train?!

In addition to all the tape and nets put along the track, Marshall are here to check and report short-cuter and cheaters, but also for the safety of the riders!

Méribel Bike Park is just crazy !

Tandem welcome, but only for specialists like Julien Gavillon from Loisibike

Mega KIDS by Commencal was back here, for the please of the 7-14 years old champions!

Baptiste Gaillot takes the win !

Morgane Such first woman!

Giorgio Righi wins the ebike category

The next world champion is here somewhere! Congratulations Kids!

Official Report of this 4th Mass-Start Series Stage - Maxiavalanche MéribelNext and final stage: Maxiavalanche Ax 3 Domaines (french pyrénées) [PI=https://www.ucc-sportevent.com/maxiavalanche-ax-3-domaines/][/PI]And for the exotic riders: Megavalanche Reunion Island 30th November to 1st of December! https://www.ucc-sportevent.com/megavalanche-saint-paul/