Video: Racing Action from the Maxiavalanche in Cervinia

Aug 6, 2018
by UCCSportEvent  
Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2018

by UCCSportEvent
Maxiavalanche Cervinia is surely one of the best MTB Mass Start enduro race in the world, after the Megavalanche

At the bottom of the Cervin, the Maxiavalanche takes the best trails for the race, each different for the qualifying and the two race runs

Sun, snow, friends and fun!

From the glacier (3600m) to the city center!

A railroad in the mountains?!

And now a tandem? This race is crazy!

Youn Deniaud takes the win in Europe Cup and Chiara Pastore gets first woman!

Next stage: Maxiavalanche Ax 3 Domaine in the French Pyrenees 15-16 September
Infos and registrations here: https://goo.gl/FdEJS5



  • + 1
 Did you see that guy riding with his head up the guys ass in front, I think it's called a tandem reach around or something.

