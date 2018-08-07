Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Racing Action from the Maxiavalanche in Cervinia
Aug 6, 2018
by
UCCSportEvent
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2018
by
UCCSportEvent
Views: 167
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
Maxiavalanche Cervinia is surely one of the best MTB Mass Start enduro race in the world, after the Megavalanche
At the bottom of the Cervin, the Maxiavalanche takes the best trails for the race, each different for the qualifying and the two race runs
Sun, snow, friends and fun!
From the glacier (3600m) to the city center!
A railroad in the mountains?!
And now a tandem? This race is crazy!
Youn Deniaud takes the win in Europe Cup and Chiara Pastore gets first woman!
Next stage: Maxiavalanche Ax 3 Domaine in the French Pyrenees 15-16 September
Infos and registrations here: https://goo.gl/FdEJS5
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
fecalmaster
(40 mins ago)
Did you see that guy riding with his head up the guys ass in front, I think it's called a tandem reach around or something.
[Reply]
