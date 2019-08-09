Details Announced for Maxiavalanche Méribel 2019

PRESS RELEASE: MaxiavalancheThe 4th Mass-Start Series stage will be held from 23 to 25th of august in Méribel 3 Vallées in the French Alps
It's the first time that the famous Bike Park of Méribel will host such a race! 300 riders from more than 15 nations are awaited to take part in this new venue of the UCC program.
The registration (from 53€) includes 3 days lift pass, the stage t-shirt for the 100 1st registered riders, live timing, frame and back number, apero party Saturday evening, one swimming pool entry, and prize money and rewards for the winners!
Friday and Saturday morning are for the free practice of the track, Saturday afternoon is Qualifying, and the race takes place on Sunday, with two runs!
Registration & informations : https://www.ucc-sportevent.com/maxiavalanche-meribel-2/
