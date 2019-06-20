VIDEOS

Video and Race Report: Maxiavalanche Vallnord 2019

Jun 19, 2019
by UCCSportEvent  
Maxiavalanche Vallnord 2019

by UCCSportEvent
Views: 213    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Maxiavalanche is a "Short-Megavalanche", with qualifying on Saturday and 2 race runs on sunay

First stage of the Mass-Start Series (5 venues), Vallnord is one of the most famous!

New from last year, the MEGA KID has gathered a crazy record of 70 kids (under 14) for 2 Mass Start runs on saturday

The champions of tomorrow are here!

When the pressure is at its maximum at the top of Pic del Cubil...

The start atmosphere of a Mega/Maxiavalanche is something you'll never find anywhere else!
Unleash the beasts

No shortcuts allowed, the organisation puts nets and ropes at every corner to get a fair race

Kevin Miquel takes the win in Europe Cup, Estelle Charles leads the ladies category
Next stage: Mégavalanche Alpe d'Huez!



Regions in Article
Vallnord Bike Park

Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
83542 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
64452 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
59592 views
Behind the Numbers: Marin Mount Vision Suspension Analysis
55905 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
54574 views
Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
52452 views
Final Results and Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
46606 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
38475 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027481
Mobile Version of Website