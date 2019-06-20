Pinkbike.com
Video and Race Report: Maxiavalanche Vallnord 2019
Jun 19, 2019
UCCSportEvent
Maxiavalanche Vallnord 2019
Maxiavalanche is a "Short-Megavalanche", with qualifying on Saturday and 2 race runs on sunay
First stage of the Mass-Start Series (5 venues), Vallnord is one of the most famous!
New from last year, the MEGA KID has gathered a crazy record of 70 kids (under 14) for 2 Mass Start runs on saturday
The champions of tomorrow are here!
When the pressure is at its maximum at the top of Pic del Cubil...
The start atmosphere of a Mega/Maxiavalanche is something you'll never find anywhere else!
Unleash the beasts
No shortcuts allowed, the organisation puts nets and ropes at every corner to get a fair race
Kevin Miquel takes the win in Europe Cup, Estelle Charles leads the ladies category
Next stage: Mégavalanche Alpe d'Huez!
Regions in Article
Vallnord Bike Park
