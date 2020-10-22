Maxime Marotte and Cannondale Factory Racing Part Ways

Maxime Marotte has announced he will no longer be racing with the Cannondale Factory Racing XC team with his future 'not clear yet'.
Maxime has been racing for the Cannondale team for 4 years and earned 12 World Cup podiums with the American brand, including a joint best-ever 2nd in Nove Mesto earlier this month. Marotte said in his statement that while he will definitely be racing bikes next year, his future is not fully decided. We have no doubt that teams will be clamoring to sign the French rider as he is a consistent podium finisher and hopefully he can get something lined up without too much disruption to his Olympics preparation.
|The last 4 years were just an incredible adventure and the accomplishment of a dream, being a factory pilot for an American legendary brand. I met truly good persons that will stay my friends forever. I will remember all the podiums together, the vibe inside the team, our camps in South Africa, all the Gin tonics we had... I just lived my dream, thanks for that.
When I am looking back, I am proud of what we achieve as a team, proud of what we showed... not only by results but the way we inspired people to ride bikes.
Since the decision 5 weeks ago, I had a challenging time mentally. When I am writing this post, my future is not clear yet (I will race bikes for sure) but every challenge in life is a great opportunity to grow as a person, to start something new.
I am grateful for what we lived together, thanks Cannondale.—Maxime Marotte
|Vive Maxime. It's been a truly fantastic and highly successful four years of celebrating with you, French National Champion and twelve World Cup podiums to name a few. At the end of 2020, Maxime Marotte and Cannondale will part ways, although you'll no longer be racing for us, your unique character will live on with us in spirit.
We wish you all the best for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and whatever the future holds for you. A fighter, fun character and really good friend. See you on the start line.—Cannondale
We'll keep you updated with any more news from Maxime as it comes in.
0 Comments
Post a Comment