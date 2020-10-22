Maxime Marotte and Cannondale Factory Racing Part Ways

The last 4 years were just an incredible adventure and the accomplishment of a dream, being a factory pilot for an American legendary brand. I met truly good persons that will stay my friends forever. I will remember all the podiums together, the vibe inside the team, our camps in South Africa, all the Gin tonics we had... I just lived my dream, thanks for that.



When I am looking back, I am proud of what we achieve as a team, proud of what we showed... not only by results but the way we inspired people to ride bikes.



Since the decision 5 weeks ago, I had a challenging time mentally. When I am writing this post, my future is not clear yet (I will race bikes for sure) but every challenge in life is a great opportunity to grow as a person, to start something new.



I am grateful for what we lived together, thanks Cannondale. — Maxime Marotte