Maxime Marotte & Luca Braidot Join Santa Cruz FSA XC Team

Maxime Marotte, Luca Braidot and Martina Berta have joined the Santa Cruz FSA team for the 2021 season. Amid speculation that a new Santa Cruz team would be born in time for the Olympics, the Californian brand instead has injected some star power into a team that has largely been supporting up and coming Italian riders for the past two seasons. Maxime Marotte
Frenchman Maxime Marotte joins the team after four seasons of racing for Cannondale Factory Racing
. A regular on the World Cup podium, he's a strong medal threat at this year's Olympic event as he proved with his second place in Nove Mesto earlier this year. He's also the first non-Italian rider on this team since it has been sponsored by Santa Cruz, which may give some hints to its expanded ambitions for the years ahead.
Luca Braidot
|A new chapter has just begun and I am really happy to join the family of a brand that is a legend in the mtb world. We are a great team and we have the right cards to reach the goals we have set. There is already great harmony with new teammates, as if we had been teammates lifelong. Martina and Greta are not only young talents, but they innovate the team with their smile. Running alongside Luca will be exciting and I have no doubt that all together we will gonna take the lift to the top spots—Maxime Marotte
Luca Braidot, the Italian champion, is ranked sixth in the UCI rankings and finished third at the Tokyo test event in 2019. He also has two Elite World Cup podiums and finished fourth at the World Championships in Leogang this year. He makes his first-ever team move after racing for all of his career for the Centro Sportivo Carabinieri team on Olympia Bikes.
Martina Berta
|I'm changing team for the first time in my career. I’m sure it is the right choice for my future. I will join one of the best organized teams in the world, proud to defend the colors of such a prestigious brand as Santa Cruz. I will find Andrea Tiberi by our side and a partner like Maxime. I am sure there will be a lot to learn from two athletes like them.—Luca Braidot
The final new recruit to the team is Martina Berta, a former junior World Champion who also won a U23 World Cup in 2019. She joins for her second elite season and will be looking to climb up the ranks as she finds her feet at the top level.
Greta Seiwald
|I am thrilled to join the Santa Cruz FSA team and this great project. It will be an honor and a great opportunity to have teammates of such high value. I will have much to learn from them. I am excited by the idea of find an important figure as Andrea Tiberi who will remain at our side to help us and advise us. It’ll be a big advantage.—Martina Berta
The final face on the team is Greta Seiwald, the only member of the team carried over from 2020.
|I am very happy to still part of this beautiful family, even if this year it seems like it is a completely new team. Needless to say that Luca, Maxime and Martina are already giving me an absurd charge. I am super motivated and ready to face this new season.—Greta Seiwald
