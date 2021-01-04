Maxime Marotte & Luca Braidot Join Santa Cruz FSA XC Team

A new chapter has just begun and I am really happy to join the family of a brand that is a legend in the mtb world. We are a great team and we have the right cards to reach the goals we have set. There is already great harmony with new teammates, as if we had been teammates lifelong. Martina and Greta are not only young talents, but they innovate the team with their smile. Running alongside Luca will be exciting and I have no doubt that all together we will gonna take the lift to the top spots — Maxime Marotte