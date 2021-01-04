Maxime Marotte & Luca Braidot Join Santa Cruz FSA XC Team

Jan 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Maxime Marotte, Luca Braidot and Martina Berta have joined the Santa Cruz FSA team for the 2021 season. Amid speculation that a new Santa Cruz team would be born in time for the Olympics, the Californian brand instead has injected some star power into a team that has largely been supporting up and coming Italian riders for the past two seasons.

Maxime Marotte


Frenchman Maxime Marotte joins the team after four seasons of racing for Cannondale Factory Racing. A regular on the World Cup podium, he's a strong medal threat at this year's Olympic event as he proved with his second place in Nove Mesto earlier this year. He's also the first non-Italian rider on this team since it has been sponsored by Santa Cruz, which may give some hints to its expanded ambitions for the years ahead.

bigquotesA new chapter has just begun and I am really happy to join the family of a brand that is a legend in the mtb world. We are a great team and we have the right cards to reach the goals we have set. There is already great harmony with new teammates, as if we had been teammates lifelong. Martina and Greta are not only young talents, but they innovate the team with their smile. Running alongside Luca will be exciting and I have no doubt that all together we will gonna take the lift to the top spotsMaxime Marotte

Luca Braidot


Luca Braidot, the Italian champion, is ranked sixth in the UCI rankings and finished third at the Tokyo test event in 2019. He also has two Elite World Cup podiums and finished fourth at the World Championships in Leogang this year. He makes his first-ever team move after racing for all of his career for the Centro Sportivo Carabinieri team on Olympia Bikes.

bigquotesI'm changing team for the first time in my career. I’m sure it is the right choice for my future. I will join one of the best organized teams in the world, proud to defend the colors of such a prestigious brand as Santa Cruz. I will find Andrea Tiberi by our side and a partner like Maxime. I am sure there will be a lot to learn from two athletes like them.Luca Braidot

Martina Berta


The final new recruit to the team is Martina Berta, a former junior World Champion who also won a U23 World Cup in 2019. She joins for her second elite season and will be looking to climb up the ranks as she finds her feet at the top level.

bigquotesI am thrilled to join the Santa Cruz FSA team and this great project. It will be an honor and a great opportunity to have teammates of such high value. I will have much to learn from them. I am excited by the idea of find an important figure as Andrea Tiberi who will remain at our side to help us and advise us. It’ll be a big advantage.Martina Berta

Greta Seiwald


The final face on the team is Greta Seiwald, the only member of the team carried over from 2020.

bigquotesI am very happy to still part of this beautiful family, even if this year it seems like it is a completely new team. Needless to say that Luca, Maxime and Martina are already giving me an absurd charge. I am super motivated and ready to face this new season.Greta Seiwald


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Santa Cruz Bicycles Luca Braidot Maxime Marotte


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
75429 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
56960 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
54536 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
52576 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
50212 views
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
49117 views
Video: Reece Wallace Overshoots 70ft Jump
46299 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
45722 views

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 As I don't know much these folks, (and I'm maybe not the only one here), so I will just say "Cool move Santa" and wish you guys Happy New Year!
  • 3 0
 These black and white photos on the front page always make my heart stop for a second...
  • 2 1
 Quote from first part: Frenchman Maxime Marotte joins the team from Cannondale Factory Racing. Doesn‘t work with the headline, does it?
  • 3 0
 Maxime Marotte joins the team (= Santa Cruz FSA) from (= after leaving) Cannondale Factory Racing.
  • 2 0
 @TransforDerek: thx, didn‘t get that Smile my english is not good enough.
  • 1 0
 XCO waiver wire pickups Smile
iimonodakeosekaikara.blog.jp/archives/25873156.html

Who will join Cannondale?? Simon? Alan? Gerhard?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008762
Mobile Version of Website