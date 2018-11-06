Podcast: Off Season Workouts From Adam Brayton's Coach

Words Chris Hall: Photo Peter Ostrowski
This week, Jonny Thompson from Fit4Racing joins us on the show. Jonny coaches World Cup DH racer Adam Brayton, and in this episode he's going to give some example workouts to help you make the most of your offseason. We talk about the minimum time needed to really make some gains. Why and how gym time can be really beneficial and efficient, and the need to develop multiple 'energy systems'. So if you want to get the most out of your time over the winter, then give this episode a listen to find out how.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/fit4racingnovember18/
Now for reals: fantatic podcast, one of the best, if not the best one about conditioning that I have ever heard.
