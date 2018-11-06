INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Off Season Workouts From Adam Brayton's Coach

Nov 6, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo by Peter Ostrowski

Words Chris Hall: Photo Peter Ostrowski


This week, Jonny Thompson from Fit4Racing joins us on the show. Jonny coaches World Cup DH racer Adam Brayton, and in this episode he's going to give some example workouts to help you make the most of your offseason. We talk about the minimum time needed to really make some gains. Why and how gym time can be really beneficial and efficient, and the need to develop multiple 'energy systems'. So if you want to get the most out of your time over the winter, then give this episode a listen to find out how.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/fit4racingnovember18/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Oh look how strong he got doing Yoga, road bike and side leg raises on bosu ball while juggling Lacross balls. Also shouldn't he be just riding his bike?

Now for reals: fantatic podcast, one of the best, if not the best one about conditioning that I have ever heard.
  • + 1
 Ha ha, glad you enjoyed it. I trained with those guys earlier in the year and their wasn't a bosu in sight! The intensity element of it was super tough, especially after you've already done some pretty heavy lifting!
  • + 2
 Painy gainy
  • + 1
 One new body, please !

Post a Comment



