Maxxis Discontinues Wide Trail Tire Designation

Oct 30, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

In today’s “almost not news but it’ll be interesting to some people” category, Maxxis has announced they will no longer be using the Wide Trail designation on their tires. The WT label was introduced around 2015, as the shift from 26” to 27.5” and 29” tires solidified, a move that was also accompanied by a switch to wider internal rim widths. Maxxis used the Wide Trail labeling to indicate that the tires were compatible 30-35mm inner rim widths.

30mm internal width rims are fairly standard these days on everything from XC to DH bikes (well, except for the riders who will never stop using 25mm internal width DT EX 471 rims, but that’s another story).

The news means that customers will no longer see the WT letters on any packaging or on the tire’s hot patch - Wide Trail is being retired, since all of Maxxis' mountain bike tires are now engineered for wider rims.

bigquotesRiders can be assured that the products themselves are not changing, merely the labeling. There are no differences between a tire labeled as WT versus one that is not, because they come from the same molds and provide the same outstanding performance. Aaron Chamberlain, Maxxis Bicycle Tire Manager


