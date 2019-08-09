First Look: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Made for Dry, Loose Conditions

Maxxis introduced Greg Minnaar's signature downhill tire, the Assegai, in 2018, and this year we get the Dissector, Troy Brosnan's model. Intended for dry and loose conditions like you'd see in Brosnan's home country of Australia, it'll be available in downhill and trail configurations at 2.4" wide, and in both 27.5'' and 29'' diameters.



Maxxis says they started working on the Dissector with Brosnan back in early 2018, with the goal of finding the ''right balance of rolling speed, cornering traction, and braking traction.'' They also say that it takes design cues from their Rekon, Minion DHF, and Highroller II, and it's easy to see those three different tires in the Dissector.



Dissector Details



• Intended use: DH / trail

• Width: 2.4'' WT

• Size: 27.5" or 29"

• Casing: DH (butyl insert) or EXO

• Compount: 3C MaxxGrip or 3C MaxxTerra

• Weight: 800 - 1,206 grams

• Availability: Now

• MSRP: $75 USD for EXO, $90 USD for DH

• More info: • Intended use: DH / trail• Width: 2.4'' WT• Size: 27.5" or 29"• Casing: DH (butyl insert) or EXO• Compount: 3C MaxxGrip or 3C MaxxTerra• Weight: 800 - 1,206 grams• Availability: Now• MSRP: $75 USD for EXO, $90 USD for DH• More info: www.maxxis.com