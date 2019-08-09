First Look: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Made for Dry, Loose Conditions

Aug 9, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Maxxis Dissector


Maxxis introduced Greg Minnaar's signature downhill tire, the Assegai, in 2018, and this year we get the Dissector, Troy Brosnan's model. Intended for dry and loose conditions like you'd see in Brosnan's home country of Australia, it'll be available in downhill and trail configurations at 2.4" wide, and in both 27.5'' and 29'' diameters.

Maxxis says they started working on the Dissector with Brosnan back in early 2018, with the goal of finding the ''right balance of rolling speed, cornering traction, and braking traction.'' They also say that it takes design cues from their Rekon, Minion DHF, and Highroller II, and it's easy to see those three different tires in the Dissector.
Dissector Details

• Intended use: DH / trail
• Width: 2.4'' WT
• Size: 27.5" or 29"
• Casing: DH (butyl insert) or EXO
• Compount: 3C MaxxGrip or 3C MaxxTerra
• Weight: 800 - 1,206 grams
• Availability: Now
• MSRP: $75 USD for EXO, $90 USD for DH
• More info: www.maxxis.com

Maxxis Dissector
Maxxis Dissector


Troy wanted a fast-rolling tire, hence the Dissector's considerably ramped center lugs, but each one also has a square-edged backside for braking bite. Staggered, C-shaped corning lugs are said to ''reduce vagueness when transferring from the center tread to the cornering tread,'' and an open channel between them and the center lugs should help keep it from getting packed up. That's laid over their Wide Trail casing that'd intended for rims with a 30 to 35mm inner width.


Interestingly, Maxxis recommends only using the Dissector as a rear tire on the back of a downhill bike, and to pair it with something more aggressive up front. Conversely, they say that it'll suit both ends of a trail bike.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tires Maxxis Troy Brosnan


11 Comments

  • + 6
 The thing I like most about Maxxis is that you can mount them on a bent wheel and they roll straight.
  • + 3
 Ive been pretty happy with the aggressor as a UK summer* rear tyre but i think this might roll as well but with more braking bite.

*UK summer is technical term that in no way relates to summer like weather. Generally this translates to less winter. Running a "summer" tyre just makes us feel better.
  • + 5
 I think Maxxis is hinting at us running an Assegai front and Dissector rear. Sounds like a good combo but my poor wallet !!!
  • + 1
 At what point does having all these different models, casings, compounds, sidewalls etc become a detriment? I get it for the pros who are hyper aware to every change in equipment and trail condition, but for the average consumer most of it just makes finding a decent tire combo a fairly daunting task.
  • + 3
 Looks like a bontrager xr4, but I think it would be sweet paired with an assegai up front
  • + 1
 I'd run the xr/se4 as rear if it just had fractionally bigger side lugs. Bounty tyres are probably some of the most underrated.
  • + 4
 The Ass-Dissector combo...
  • + 2
 Looks a lot like a Bonty SE4
  • + 1
 NO 26'' ???
