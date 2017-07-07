PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Maxxis Forekaster Tire - Review

Jul 7, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Maxxis Forekaster 29 x 2.35


Maxxis has been cranking out fresh tire designs in earnest, and the Forekaster is a relatively new addition to the range. Billed as an aggressive cross-country tire, it competes with the likes of Schwalbe's Nobby Nic in both performance and appearance, with a rounded crown and staggered rows of small, sharp-edged, widely spaced tread blocks. The Forekaster is intended for wet or loose conditions, and it features Maxxis' WT tread, designed to match up with wide rims in the neighborhood of 30 millimeters (inside measurement).

Forekasters are tubeless ready and are offered in a variety of options - sizes from 27.5 x 2.2, through 2.6 inches - and 29-inch from 2.2 through 2.35-inches, with the more pricey tires featuring their EXO reinforced sidewall protection layer. The tread is dual-density: harder on top to ensure a fast-rolling, long-wearing center tread and softer on the sides for grippy cornering blocks. The Forekaster 29 x 2.35-inch EXO model we review here is priced at $68.90 USD, and came in plus or minus 4 grams of the claimed 735-gram weight.


Details and Specifications:

• Use: Aggressive XC, loose or wet conditions
• Construction: Single-ply 120 TPi casing, EXO sidewall protection, tubeless Ready
• Size: 29 x 2.35"/ 60-622 ETRTO
• Tread: Dual-compound rubber, directional.
• Wide Trail casing: optimized for 30-35mm inner-width rims
• Weight: (claimed) 735g
• MSRP: $68.90 USD
• Contact: Maxxis

Options

Maxxis Forekaster 29 x 2.35
Maxxis Forekaster 29 x 2.35
Sharp-edged tread blocks and creative siping help the Forekaster find grip in both high and low-pressure situations.

Riding Impression

Summer most often means loose and dusty, and that was why I was interested in the Forekaster's tread design. I ran them on both ends of the bike, and on 30-millimeter-width rims. The actual width measured exactly 2.3 inches at 28 psi (nice work Maxxis). Mounting them up tubeless to DT Swiss aluminum rims was not seamless. They needed two blasts from my Topeak reservoir floor pump to seat up. Once inflated, however, the Forekasters sealed up instantly and did not need to be topped off.

Straight-line performance over hard surfaces is quite good, with minimal noise and very little rolling resistance. Mounted to 30-millimeter rims, there was no way that the Forekasters would tuck under hard, out-of-the-saddle pedaling, and the same was true for their cornering stability - rock solid. I attribute the tire's lateral stability to the wider rims, but Maxxis designed them as such, which is an apt lead-in to the topic of grip.

Other than a handful of boulder-strewn stream crossings, I cannot comment upon the Forekaster's wet weather performance beyond the fact that they hooked up well enough to breeze trough the wet granite without a sense that someone had greased my tires. Nice enough, but what I was hoping for was a faster rolling design than the Maxxis Minion and High Roller II, or Schwalbe's Magic Mary - the tires that rule Southern California's sketchy dust and hard-pack gravel. In those situations, I am pleased to say that the Forekaster can be relied upon to find grip in loose dust or up steep rock faces, and its pointy tread can find enough purchase in gravel or shale to corner and climb without much concern for unplanned drifts or momentum killing wheel-spin.

Like its unrelated brother, the Schwalbe Nobby Nic, however, the Maxxis Forekaster has some boundaries which cannot be crossed without consequence. The rounded tread fumbles down crumbly off-camber sections that a flatter tread profile like the High Roller's can easily carve a line across, and when climbing up and around tight switchbacks, the front tire tends to skip and push unless care is taken to weight the front end. Reducing the tire pressure to the low 20's helped,
Maxxis Forekaster 29 x 2.35
Most cross-country trail riders prefer a rounded tread profile like the Forekaster's. Its edging blocks are plentifully large, however, and it corners with authority in most situations.
but not to the degree that switching to a flatter tread profile would. Another thing to remember is that the Forekaster's cornering grip feels bombproof over dry and loose soil as long as you are putting pressure on the tread. Take that pressure off - try to float around a turn - and they may break into a drift. Same goes for rear braking - it's easy to lock up the rear end if you don't stay light on the lever. All aspects tallied, though, and the Forekaster emerges as a winner as an XC/trail tire, especially for good bike-handlers in search of KOM's.


Pinkbike's Take:

bigquotesGive the Maxxis Forekaster a try if you are searching for a good all-around tire for fast-paced, technical trail riding. It's trustworthy when it lets loose, and I found it to be grippier in the turns than its closest competitor, lightweight, tough, and it rolls faster than its edgy tread pattern would suggest.RC


Tracks



45 Comments

  • + 25
 Some of us still have 26" bikes Smile
  • + 2
 and 27.5 as well
  • + 2
 You might want to switch that up...
  • + 2
 Weather report in: the forekast for 26 inch is cold and cloudy Frown
  • + 2
 And... still, nobody cares ????
  • + 1
 @THE-GUNT: haha. always looking forward, never back.
  • + 1
 I ride this tire on the front (2.6 version) and love it. Once I wear out the Nobby Nic in the rear I'm going with this one on the back as well. The 27.5 x 2.6 came in at around 780 gr on my scale. We'll see how it holds up on the rear in my terrain here in the Sierras. For the front though I'm loving it.
  • + 1
 I ran these front and rear for about 500 miles in the southeastern US and they worked very well during fall/winter and early spring.

Once conditions began getting really dry and loose the front would slide with aggressive cornering. By that time my rear was nearly dead anyway, so i moved the front to the rear and put an Aggressor on the front which has been a great combo.

the wide open areas between knobs have been prone to punctures, but nothing my sealant hasn't taken care of
  • + 1
 Glad to see a positive review on these tires. Some of my favorite tires at the moment. I have mine (29 x 2.35) on 24mm rims. However, I took a quick look at Maxxis's website and it appears that the 27.5 x 2.6 is the only one that is listed as a WT tire.

Info Here: www.maxxis.com/wide-trail-wt-design
  • + 1
 i see all these people way faster than me around here in colorado using exo casings. I dont understand how they arent all flatting constantly... i am lucky to get a month or so before tearing exo casings.
  • + 10
 Ride smoother? Been rocking exo casings for years and only gotten two unsealable flats.
  • + 4
 Exo works well for me on the front, and the new DoubleDown casing on the rear... it's the bees knees!
  • + 2
 How much PSI are you running versus these guys who are running the exo casing?
  • + 0
 I switched tire manufacturers because of the EXO casing and 30mm wide rims. Couldn't hardly finish a ride without a cut sidewall.
  • + 3
 I ride in CO and use EXO casings front and rear for the past few seasons, no problems with longevity. Usually running DHR2 in the front (sometimes DHF) with a variety of Maxxis in the rear. Tried Forecaster on the rear, was pretty good. Lightweight for sure, rolled OK. Not as fast as Minion SS, but better braking traction. Also tried Tomahawk, that was just eh, low center knobs rolled fast but braking and drive traction seemed low and side knobs were a bit on/off feeling when edging. Best so far on the back is the Aggressor. Might try the DD casing on the back just for the support next time and run a bit less PSI. Either way Maxxis seems to be the tire brand of choice out here.
  • + 1
 @chillrider199: well I typically don't ask people what pressure they are running out on trails but I typically have around 30 psi in tubeless otherwise I roll the tire too much

@therage43 I should clarify this is mostly my issue in the rear, where I have also torn a double down in the first month of having it.
  • + 2
 @andnyleswillriot: Some people ride hard, and might have some rocks on the trail. I have had nothing but trouble with EXO casings myself, Michelin reinforced and Continental apex seems to hold up though. Mostly slate where I ride, and it shreds tires very fast if you push hard.
  • + 1
 Also in CO running EXO casing tires with no issues. Even 2.2 Ikon EXOs work great here.
  • + 1
 @bicycle019: I'd be interested to hear how you think the Aggressor and Forekaster compare in terms of grip and rolling speed
  • + 1
 @PAmtbiker: what trails are you riding that tire combo on... i cant imagine apex and chimney are very nice to your tires
  • + 5
 Gripping review.
  • + 3
 We tire of the puns though
  • + 2
 @hangdogr: Tread lightly, this is a tough crowd
  • + 2
 I'm hoping your comment will gain more traction
  • + 2
 Let's keep them rolling @therage43:
  • + 2
 Knob.
  • + 1
 I tried to come up with a foreskin joke, but I just don't have one.
  • + 2
 A well rounded insight to this tyre's performance
  • + 2
 @Maxxis When are the 27.7 DHF and DHR2 in DH TUBELESS casings coming out? They keep being added to your site as an option and then removed.
  • + 1
 err 27.5
  • + 2
 Looks like they got rid of the best maxxis trait which is the nice straight line of cornering knobs to lean into.
  • + 3
 Looks like the leading contender for the Honzo I'm looking to build up.
  • + 2
 Not sure what AGGRESSIVE XC is... but it sure sounds edgy!
  • + 3
 I prefer passive aggressive XC myself
  • + 3
 Whats a 26 bike
  • + 0
 It looks almost exactly like a Nobby Nic. Would love to see a comparison review.
  • + 1
 It really does. Almost exactly. Even down to the weight.
  • + 1
 ...along with the Gato and Ground Control tires.
  • + 2
 I rode the new Nics for a while. They roll fast but don't have the side knob for even remotely aggressive cornering. It didn't take me long for me to destroy them, Snakeskin is junk compared to EXO.
  • + 1
 If you saw this tire in person you would realize it looks nothing like a Nobby Nic. I run this one up front and a Nic in the back and they aren't even close in appearance. Completely different.
  • + 1
 When are Maxxis going to release their 2.6 inch width tyres?
  • + 1
 this tire is awesome up front with an Icon in back
  • + 1
 I found the final picture the most interesting part of this review.
  • + 1
 What a STUPID name.
  • - 1
 Ranchero in 650b please maxxis

Post a Comment



