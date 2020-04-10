Maxxis Introduce Wide Trail Options for Aspen and Rekon Race Tires - Pond Beaver 2020

Today, Maxxis debuts their new Aspen and Rekon Race tires in a Wide Trail (WT) version. The tires take the popular XC race treads and add volume to meet the demands of modern-day World Cup XC courses.



The tires were designed in conjunction with Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney along with the rest of the Scott-SRAM MTB team.



The wider tread is designed to be used with a 30mm rim and allows riders to run lower pressures for extra grip and comfort. Riders can use anywhere from a 25mm-30mm width rim with the tire, according to Maxxis, however, it's not recommended to use less than a 25mm wide rim.

Aspen WT / Rekon Race WT Details

• 29"x2.4" WT size

• Recommended 30mm internal rim width

• Compatible 25-30mm rims

• 120 TPI casing

• Dual Compound, EXO sidewalls

• 720g - Aspen, 760g - Rekon Race

• $70 USD

• Available Summer 2020

• maxxis.com

The Aspen (left) and Rekon Race (right) are now both offered in a 29" 2.4" WT Wide Tread size.

The improved traction from the WT XC tires helps control the bike in difficult sections. I can ride at the limit while still being in control of my bike. — Nino Schurter

Kate Courtney putting the WT tires to work at the 2019 World Cup Finals in Snowshoe, WV.

With today's XC courses becoming increasingly technical, the wider tires offer more traction due to the increased width/volume and the ability to run a lower air pressure. The tires utilize a 120 TPI casing and have a dual-compound rubber and Maxxis' EXO sidewall. This also gives more protection from flats and rim damage.It's cautioned that the tires will fit in many current XC race frames but they do not fit in all of them. There are a number of bikes Maxxis tested for fitment. It's recommended that there is a minimum of 6mm clearance between the tire and all bike parts including the frame and fork to safely run these, or any wider tire. The below frames have been tested and do offer enough clearance for the tires to fit. Don't see your frame? Break out a yardstick and do some measuring.