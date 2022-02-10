Maxxis Introduces Maxxis Factory Racing with Haley Hunter Smith, Andrew L'Esperance, Sophie Allen & Colton Peterson

I’m beyond grateful to be part of this collection of iconic brands and wonderful people. This team represents an incredible opportunity to expand my career, continue to grow as a cyclist, and step into a healthier and happier version of myself. To say I’m excited for this new team is an understatement! — Haley Smith

Maxxis has been a fantastic partner for Ibis both with our EWS team and as an OE supplier for many years. When they invited us to become part of the team, I was happy to pay it back. Also, it was an opportunity to get involved again in the North American racing scene in a big way. We're looking forward to seeing what Haley, Andrew, Sophie, and Colton can do this year. — Ibis President Tom Morgan

Maxxis has introduced its new factory race program with two cross country racers and two enduro racers.Haley Smith and Andrew "Lespy" L'Esperance will take care of the cross country and gravel side of the team on board the Ibis Exie and Hakka and plan to attend Epic Rides, Life Time GP events, and a selection of UCI World Cup races. Sophie Allen and Colton Peterson will handle the gravity side, both racing the North American EWS and Big Mountain Enduro events aboard Ibis Ripmos.Smith raced the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, has multiple Canadian national championships to her name, and has stood on World Cup podiums. L'Esperance, Smith's husband, has several stage race, Canada Cup, and Sea Otter podiums to his name. He has also represented Canada seven times at World Champs.Colton Peterson has numerous top-10 Big Mountain Enduro results from the last few years and is ready to step things up to the next level with new team support. Sophie Allen has likewise found success in the Big Mountain Enduro U21 races and will be one to watch as she moves into the elite category and picks up speed over the next few years.In addition to Maxxis and Ibis, the team is supported by Stan's, Hyper Threads, Wahoo, Shimano, ESI Grips, Enduro Bearings, Pedro's, Better Bolts, 4iii, Giro, Flow Formulas, Sock Guy, Race Face, Fox Suspension, Smanie, and Tannus Armour.