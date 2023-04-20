Video: Maxxis Introduces New MaxxSpeed Compound & Severe Tread Pattern

PRESS RELEASE: Maxxis
Always at the forefront of innovation in MTB tire technology, Maxxis is making the latest and best-ever version of its race-winning compound, MaxxSpeed, available to the public.
Developed in cooperation with Nino Schurter, the winner of more World Championship and World Cup titles than any rider in XC history, the new MaxxSpeed uses a silica filler to improve both speed and wet traction. Testing shows that MaxxSpeed reduces rolling resistance by more than 25%, providing an edge which can shave as much as a minute off a rider’s time in a 90-minute race.
This dramatic improvement in performance hasn’t been confined to the lab. MaxxSpeed has delivered real-world results for Schurter and other SCOTT-SRAM riders for the past several seasons, aiding multiple World Cup and World Championship wins. Schurter appreciates the advantage MaxxSpeed provides: “XCO racing is more competitive than ever. The new MaxxSpeed compound rolls faster and grips better than before, giving me an edge over my rivals.”
To cover the variety of conditions and terrains XC riders encounter, Maxxis is offering the new compound in a full range of XC tread patterns, including Aspen, Rekon Race, Ikon and Severe. At launch, 29” sizes are available with 27.5” sizes to follow. All specs use Maxxis’ proven 120 TPI, tubeless-ready XC race casing with EXO sidewall protection.
Alongside the fresh MaxxSpeed compound is a new tread pattern called the Severe, Maxxis’ new XC mud tire. The go-to for rainy races, the narrow, low-volume-casing Severe features a spiky tread pattern and has already powered through thick mud on the world stage for the likes of Schurter, Bec McConnell and Anne Terpstra.
Like MaxxSpeed, this race-winning Maxxis product is newly available to the public. “With the new Severe, Maxxis has your back on race day, no matter what the conditions are,” said Olympian and World Champion Kate Courtney.
Racers can find tires featuring MaxxSpeed, including the new Severe, on the Maxxis website
or through your local Maxxis dealer.
