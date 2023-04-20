Video: Maxxis Introduces New MaxxSpeed Compound & Severe Tread Pattern

Apr 20, 2023
by Maxxis Tires  

PRESS RELEASE: Maxxis

Always at the forefront of innovation in MTB tire technology, Maxxis is making the latest and best-ever version of its race-winning compound, MaxxSpeed, available to the public.

Images obtained at the Maxxis Factory Team Camp at Spider Mountain Austin Texas

Developed in cooperation with Nino Schurter, the winner of more World Championship and World Cup titles than any rider in XC history, the new MaxxSpeed uses a silica filler to improve both speed and wet traction. Testing shows that MaxxSpeed reduces rolling resistance by more than 25%, providing an edge which can shave as much as a minute off a rider’s time in a 90-minute race.


This dramatic improvement in performance hasn’t been confined to the lab. MaxxSpeed has delivered real-world results for Schurter and other SCOTT-SRAM riders for the past several seasons, aiding multiple World Cup and World Championship wins. Schurter appreciates the advantage MaxxSpeed provides: “XCO racing is more competitive than ever. The new MaxxSpeed compound rolls faster and grips better than before, giving me an edge over my rivals.”

Images obtained at the Maxxis Factory Team Camp at Spider Mountain Austin Texas

To cover the variety of conditions and terrains XC riders encounter, Maxxis is offering the new compound in a full range of XC tread patterns, including Aspen, Rekon Race, Ikon and Severe. At launch, 29” sizes are available with 27.5” sizes to follow. All specs use Maxxis’ proven 120 TPI, tubeless-ready XC race casing with EXO sidewall protection.

Images obtained at the Maxxis Factory Team Camp at Spider Mountain Austin Texas

Alongside the fresh MaxxSpeed compound is a new tread pattern called the Severe, Maxxis’ new XC mud tire. The go-to for rainy races, the narrow, low-volume-casing Severe features a spiky tread pattern and has already powered through thick mud on the world stage for the likes of Schurter, Bec McConnell and Anne Terpstra.


Like MaxxSpeed, this race-winning Maxxis product is newly available to the public. “With the new Severe, Maxxis has your back on race day, no matter what the conditions are,” said Olympian and World Champion Kate Courtney.

Mont Sainte Anne 2022 MTB World Cup XCO DH

Racers can find tires featuring MaxxSpeed, including the new Severe, on the Maxxis website or through your local Maxxis dealer.

18 Comments

  • 5 0
 Waiting for the MaxxFun compound
  • 2 0
 Wrong kind of rubber mate.
  • 1 0
 "Testing shows that MaxxSpeed reduces rolling resistance by more than 25%, providing an edge which can shave as much as a minute off a rider’s time in a 90-minute race."

LOL the engineering team should never talk to the marketing team
  • 2 1
 I'm getting tired of all these puns. Hopefully this will blow over so we're not under so much pressure to come up with new ones.
  • 1 0
 Deleted
  • 1 0
 Sounds like you'll be able to run circles around your riding buddies on these.
  • 1 0
 Use it in heavy casing rear specific tires! I want fast rolling tires that don't pinch so easily!
  • 3 0
 I just want a DHR2 with a DH casing and MaxxTerra.
  • 1 0
 @4thflowkage: and a wobbly casing
  • 2 0
 @4thflowkage: Buy a Kryptotal. DH soft is decently fast.
  • 1 0
 Wasn't expecting such a Severe change in Maxxis' lineup!
  • 1 2
 While I don't have a BMX background, I do have a mining background and the one thing I remember from that is silica is no good for your insides.
  • 1 0
 you would need to take a severe bite out of that tire to harm your insides
  • 4 0
 I don't need a mining background to know not to put this tire inside me.
  • 1 0
 The Severe fills the gap left by the new Forekaster.
  • 1 0
 Maxxdollar max speed or max grip pick one
  • 1 0
 "minute off a rider’s time in a 90-minute race" that's quite the claim
  • 1 0
 Someone please help me out. Is a “Xc mud tire” like a trail tire?





