Maxxis Shows Off New Downhill Tires - Crankworx Whistler 2017



Maxxis revealed a new DH tire that they’ve been developing with input from Greg Minnaar. We found a couple of the new tires stashed behind Maxxis’ pop-up tents, here at Crankworx.



“This is a tire that came out of some conversations with Greg, after Mont Sainte Anne last year,” says Maxxis spokesman, Bobby Brown.



What was Minnaar looking for in a new tire?



“He was really trying to get a tire that would serve as a middle ground between a Minion DHF and a Shorty,” says Brown. “ It’s a little taller than a DHF, but not as tall as a Shorty. It also has a pretty dense knob pattern for better rolling speed.”







The yet-to-be-named Maxxis tire will roll out in both 27.5 and 29-inch, tubeless-ready, 2.5 Wide Trail models.



The new tire can be run front and/or rear. Maxxis expects to bring it to the public in time for the 2018 race season—think early spring.



“We started talking about this tire at Mont Sainte Anne 2016 and the entire Syndicate raced on it this year. We’re really stoked with how well it worked on the rocky terrain out there.”



In other Maxxis rubber-related news, Brown noted that both 29 and 27.5 x2.5 Aggressor and High Roller II will be available in late September or early October of this year.



