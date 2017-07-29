Maxxis Slopestyle Qualifying Highlights - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017 - Video

Jul 29, 2017 at 11:23
Jul 29, 2017
by Colorado Freeride Festival  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login



Qualifying highlights from Friday here in Colorado. Stay tuned for the action from finals, which will be live, right here.

Finals have been postponed due to weather. Rather than running on Saturday afternoon, the finals will now be on Sunday morning (local time).

This from CFF organizers: "Due to rain and wet course conditions Colorado Freeride Festival’s Maxxis Slopestyle finals have been postponed until Sunday, July 30 beginning at 10:30 am."

Slopestyle Finals - Live (Weather Permitting) – Now Sunday, July 30
10:30 AM MDT
12:30 AM EDT
9:30 AM PDT
6:30 PM CEST
4:30 AM NZST (July 31)


MENTIONS: @ColoradoFreerideFestival / @FMBA / @Maxxis
Must Read This Week
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
81876 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
63741 views
Opinion: A Cry for Help
57409 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
53823 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
53658 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
37561 views
A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi
36957 views
Sam Hill Talks Enduro - Video
36103 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021607
Mobile Version of Website