Maxxis Slopestyle Qualifying Highlights - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017 - Video

Slopestyle Finals - Live (Weather Permitting) – Now Sunday, July 30

Qualifying highlights from Friday here in Colorado. Stay tuned for the action from finals, which will be live, right here.Finals have been postponed due to weather. Rather than running on Saturday afternoon, the finals will now be on Sunday morning (local time).This from CFF organizers: "Due to rain and wet course conditions Colorado Freeride Festival’s Maxxis Slopestyle finals have been postponed until Sunday, July 30 beginning at 10:30 am."10:30 AM MDT12:30 AM EDT9:30 AM PDT6:30 PM CEST4:30 AM NZST (July 31)