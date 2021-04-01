First Look: Maxxis' New 'NotPatch' Tires

Apr 1, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

In an effort to cut down on Sharpie cover-ups, Maxxis have taken matters into their own hands for select DH tire models with the release of a new line of NotPatch models. These tires are designed to help out the large crop of top-level racers who would normally be forced to buy multiple permanent markers a season in order to keep their sponsors happy.

bigquotesWhile we are fortunate enough to sponsor many DH racers, we can't sponsor everyone and certain riders have sponsorship obligations to other brands. For years we have seen top racers and mechanics frantically coloring over hot patches on our tires in the pits in order to stay compliant with their sponsors. We're glad to finally bring them a solution that will save time and effort on their part and eliminate the risk of logo bleed through or inconsistent/mediocre work and race-day errors.Maxxis

The new NotPatch edition tire will be available in several popular gravity-oriented models and will be denoted by 'NP' at the end of the model name, although there obviously won't be anything to read on the tire itself. The NP designation will also help Maxxis lengthen their model names and increase the number of SKUs in their catalog, one of the company's main goals each year.

Initially, the option will be available only for the Minion DHF, Minion DHR II, High Roller II, Assegai, and Shorty tires in DH casing/wire bead versions.

You can't really tell what it is from a distance, but the Sharpie only does so much in covering up a logo up close...Maxxis aims to alleviate the pain with their new 'NotPatch' tires.

According to Maxxis, other riders who are interested in doing the same for themselves can purchase a special paint pen that was designed by Maxxis to impregnate the rubber compound rather than simply covering it up. The ink is fully waterproof once it's dry, so racers won't need to worry about hiding in the pits after a wet and muddy World Cup run.

'NotPatch' tires and paint pens will initially only be available to order for licensed trade teams, managers, and UCI-ranked athletes due to limited quantities being produced. Maxxis have not yet disclosed when exactly they will roll the option out to the general public, but it is in the works with pricing TBD.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tires Maxxis


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
112958 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
86794 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
82976 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
71725 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
61097 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
56784 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
49679 views
Graham Agassiz Appears to Have Broken His Leg
45889 views

15 Comments

  • 34 0
 “The NP designation will also help Maxxis lengthen their model names and increase the number of SKUs in their catalog, one of the company's main goals each year.” LMAO
  • 4 0
 The only thing that gives it away as April fool
  • 21 0
 Specialized riders secretly wishing this wasn’t a joke.
  • 1 0
 Nah they want a Michelin version these days.
  • 6 0
 trek racing teams cheering until they check what today is
  • 2 0
 I wish this was really an option. Not so much because all my sponsors are concerned but it would be nice just to not have that garish yellow logo.
  • 4 0
 New bruni line
  • 2 0
 Delays in delivery have led to universal calls to delay the opener in Ft. William.
  • 2 0
 Just think how sad all the non-Maxxis athletes were when they realised this was a joke
  • 3 0
 This is an April Fool's joke AND a flex
  • 2 0
 Maybe Michelin could follow??
  • 2 0
 Would be nice for all of us that don't want to be a rolling billboard
  • 1 0
 Cool. Zip on rubber still takes the cake
  • 1 0
 april fools lmao
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008647
Mobile Version of Website