First Look: Maxxis' New 'NotPatch' Tires

While we are fortunate enough to sponsor many DH racers, we can't sponsor everyone and certain riders have sponsorship obligations to other brands. For years we have seen top racers and mechanics frantically coloring over hot patches on our tires in the pits in order to stay compliant with their sponsors. We're glad to finally bring them a solution that will save time and effort on their part and eliminate the risk of logo bleed through or inconsistent/mediocre work and race-day errors. — Maxxis

You can't really tell what it is from a distance, but the Sharpie only does so much in covering up a logo up close...Maxxis aims to alleviate the pain with their new 'NotPatch' tires.

In an effort to cut down on Sharpie cover-ups, Maxxis have taken matters into their own hands for select DH tire models with the release of a new line of NotPatch models. These tires are designed to help out the large crop of top-level racers who would normally be forced to buy multiple permanent markers a season in order to keep their sponsors happy.The new NotPatch edition tire will be available in several popular gravity-oriented models and will be denoted by 'NP' at the end of the model name, although there obviously won't be anything to read on the tire itself. The NP designation will also help Maxxis lengthen their model names and increase the number of SKUs in their catalog, one of the company's main goals each year.Initially, the option will be available only for the Minion DHF, Minion DHR II, High Roller II, Assegai, and Shorty tires in DH casing/wire bead versions.According to Maxxis, other riders who are interested in doing the same for themselves can purchase a special paint pen that was designed by Maxxis to impregnate the rubber compound rather than simply covering it up. The ink is fully waterproof once it's dry, so racers won't need to worry about hiding in the pits after a wet and muddy World Cup run.'NotPatch' tires and paint pens will initially only be available to order for licensed trade teams, managers, and UCI-ranked athletes due to limited quantities being produced. Maxxis have not yet disclosed when exactly they will roll the option out to the general public, but it is in the works with pricing TBD.