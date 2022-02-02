close
Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction

Feb 2, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Maxxis recently made a running change to the casing construction of their EXO+ tires, one that likely flew under the radar for many mountain bikers. Previously, EXO+ used a 120 tpi casing with a layer of SilkShield puncture resistant material. Now, EXO+ signifies that the tires has a 60 tpi casing with a butyl insert around the bead.

The change comes with a 1-5% weight increase compared to the previous version, a relatively small penalty if Maxxis' claims of increased flat protection hold up out on the trail. The new tires are said to sit in between the EXO and DoubleDown casing options, where before the EXO+ tires ended up being closer to the EXO side of things.

The new EXO+ casing uses a 60 tpi fabric.
The old casing design had a 120 tpi fabric and Silkshield insert.

When Maxxis first launched their EXO+ tire casing it was billed as a 'best of both worlds' scenario, a tire that remained relatively light while still providing a decent amount of pinch flat protection. In the real world, results seemed to be mixed. Some riders didn't have any issues (I'd put myself in that camp), while others found the EXO+ tires to actually be more prone to flats then the standard EXO casing.

When it comes to threads per inch (tpi), in general the lower the number the thicker the threads, and the more rubber required in the tire's construction. That means if you had two identical tires, one with a 60 tpi casing and one with a 120 tpi casing, the 120 tpi tire would be lighter, but potentially more susceptible to punctures due to the thinner threads. It's also common to add additional layers of fabric to create an even more durable and supportive casing – for example, Maxxis' DH tires use two layers of 60 tpi fabric, and their DoubleDown casing uses two layers of 120 tpi fabric.

The updated tires were released at the end of last year, and are currently starting to show up on new bikes and available aftermarket. There may be instances when a retailer has both the old and new versions for sale, but that's not expected to last very long. I currently have a couple tires in the test fleet with the new design - we'll see if the EXO+ designation now delivers the extra level of puncture resistance that many riders were looking for the first time around.

Interbike 2018
The 120 TPI hot patch (left) isn't present on the new models (right).


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tires Maxxis


71 Comments

  • 49 4
 Now, good luck to all knowing which version you'll get with your online order
  • 12 4
 Decent retailers should provide the TPI info along with rubber compound.
  • 12 2
 @pisgahgnar: a decent brand would just put it in the packaging.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure they'll have a different part number and the people that care will do their homework.
  • 12 0
 @brandon-d: You mean like writing it on the sidewall of the tire and then packaging the tire so the sidewall marking are clearly visible when looking at it? Like they already do?
  • 27 0
 Will I still be able to run 30psi in my minions?
  • 14 1
 I got very unexpected punctures right at the bead line on probably 5 EXO+ tires within 2 or 3 months back in 2019, even on mellow trail rides. Particularly DHR IIs. Couldn't use plugs or patches either because of the location. Gave up on EXO+ completely until I got to try these out at the end last summer, had no issues with lots of bike park laps too. Stoked to see em fixed up, really seems to be the best of both worlds casing!
  • 2 0
 I've been having some QC issues with Maxxis over the past 12-ish months. Super frustrating as one pair is bomb proof while the other I get an unexpected puncture at the bead line.
  • 2 0
 this was an issue with sharp rim flanges and tire squirm on the rear wheel or with low pressures
  • 8 1
 You can plug right down to the edge of the rim no problem. No such thing as a puncture too low on the sidewall. I only learned this in the last couple of years, wish I'd known a lot earlier.
  • 1 0
 @jzPV: To see 1mm rim flanges really just makes no sense. It is like they are sharp knives waiting to cut through your tire. It is the rim-tire cabal at it again!
  • 2 0
 @DirkMcClerkin: is there some technique for this? couldn't get mine to patch on the sidewalls
  • 2 0
 for the cheapasses among us: flexible RTV and old tube or tire scraps worked well for close-to-rim punctures. got another half season out of a punctured DHRII
  • 2 0
 @chummyweim: medium size plugs, only small size holes.

If you've got a big old hole it doesn't work. Actually if you're extremely cheap, it does with car plugs, but only for a few rides. Ask me how I know lol
  • 1 0
 I had the same issue! My DD and DH casing's haven't had issues, but I've torn right through EXO+ multiple times.
  • 1 0
 @chummyweim: I like to patch it on the inside using the old school rubber cement and piece of rubber. Just make sure the patch is trimmed off even with the edge of the tire and also fill the cut with rubber cement. If you're belt and suspenders kind of guy you can run RTV around the edges of the patch.
If you're on the trail I've found that pulling the bead away from the rim then laying a plug in between the rim & tire works enough to get your home. I use car tire plugs cut down. They are thicker and stickier.
  • 16 1
 Please call this new one ExoExo.
  • 6 0
 Hugs and kisses! Yay!
  • 2 0
 Gossip girl
  • 7 0
 I think it's just butyl-full
  • 1 0
 DD-, or 1.5 Down, maybe? Downcountry Casing.
  • 7 0
 @mikekazimer So the only difference between Exo and Exo+ now is that butyl insert strip at the bead correct?

What is the function of that? To increase bead strength or maybe stiffen the sidewalls? Genuinely curious. Cheers.

Glad they're moved away from 120tpi on this tire, I've not had good luck with high thread count tires for trail use
  • 3 0
 The butyl insert provides extra pinch flat protection by reinforcing the part of the tire that gets smashed against the rim. It also adds a little extra sidewall support.
  • 1 0
 I'm running always a full on butyl insert in my tires. They are even inflatable!
  • 7 0
 Actually this makes a lot of sense to me; DDs are way too heavy/slow and with the old EXO+/120 I keep getting punctures right by the bead. Yay for hopefully not needing to bump up the pressure.
  • 8 0
 I think they should put more logos on their tires, if the hot patches don't cover at least 50% of the sidewall I won't buy. Missed chance
  • 5 0
 Extra layer of hot patch protection lol
  • 2 0
 Any update needs to discuss the combating of the "Maxxis Wobble" first and foremost... And how they internd to improve production or quality control.
Maybe this is the answer, time to let us know.
  • 1 0
 Last year I went through three DD DHR2's in a row that were unrideable they were so poorly made. Never had an issue with Exo+ only DD.
  • 1 0
 Sweet I was hoping we can get more Acronyms they can plaster across the side wall of their tires to make them even uglier. I mean if they yellow MAXXIS isn't already ugly enough (yes I can get white if i get the OEM versions) but all the acronyms on the side remind me of ideocracy pajamas. EXO+, 3C,Maxx Terra, EXO, WT, TR. Lets just add like 5 more of those so they can cover half the tire.
  • 11 10
 People just need to give up and accept that they need double downs if they are considering an exo+ tire. No amount of revised puncture protection will overcome the awful feeing of a wobbly sidewall.
  • 3 0
 depends on the trail - square edged or pointy rocks, but no berms and no high speed flat corners would seem to suit exo+.
  • 3 0
 True, but exo+ is way easier to put on a rim with cushcore.
  • 3 0
 EXO+ and an insert has been a pretty great combination for me so far. No tire roll, great feeling on the trail, and no rim dings. All in all, pretty happy with it.

It is a pretty similar feeling to a DD tire, but I think offers additional rim protection.
  • 2 0
 Higher psi. Like Wade says, his tire pressure is "all the psi's"
  • 3 0
 @brandaneisma @bonkmasterflex I'll admit that I'm pretty lazy and would rather just run a naked rim with DD before going to the effort of installing a cushcore and seeing if that helps the wallowy exo feeling.
  • 3 0
 @nskerb: I went with a tannus insert, which is half the cost and half the weight of cushcore. I've ridden cushcore in the past and find the tannus to effect the ride feel less while still providing great protection. It wasn't too bad to install (easier than cushcore IMO).

If I blow through this tire, I'll consider a naked DD.
  • 1 0
 DD is the worst choice imo. There is practically no weight savings over DH casing... but I guess if you want max terra, you have to go DD.
  • 1 0
 @bonkmasterflex: For the Tannus, can you feel a better supported sidewall or just puncture protection?
  • 4 0
 Sick! Looking forward to these!
  • 3 0
 I'll have one of the more better version please.
  • 2 1
 ...whichever one that might be
  • 3 1
 This is some incredible news that will have a major impact on my riding and equipment.
  • 2 0
 Thanks for the update, I'll be sure to throw out my obsolete EXO+ tires immediately
  • 2 0
 EXO plus plus? Or Double Down minus minus? Maybe Exo Down is more appropriate
  • 2 0
 Should have called it EXO#
Stacking the two plus signs would have been a really neat touch
  • 2 0
 Sneaky of them to not switch the colour of the EXO+ logo so we'd be able to tell the various versions apart.
  • 1 0
 They gotta get rid of old inventory somehow.
  • 1 0
 Perfect for a front tire! Now we just need DH casing with MaxxTerra compounds for the rear.
  • 2 0
 I wish they made the Rekon in Exo+
  • 2 0
 If you want to go fast with no grip just get a semi slick.
  • 2 0
 noice
  • 4 3
 (giggles in DH casing)

No... I don't think I will.
  • 1 4
 Great. Now everyone has to figure out if what they're ordering in the new stuff or the old stuff. The better thing to have done was have the old EXO+ be the default base casing(completely eliminating EXO) and the new EXO+ under a new, marketing driven name. This is not only a serious marketing blunder, it's also confusing.
  • 3 1
 I will not buy any tire with single layer 120tpi casing. Exo's are as durable as they are for the weight because of the 60tpi
  • 8 0
 have you seen Maxxis's current line up? hundreds of potential combinations, only some of which exist, and even fewer are in stock. None of which are the one you convinced yourself you need.
  • 2 0
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Are you trying to tell me there isn't a stash of 26x2.8 Wetscream Double Down Dual Compound in a warehouse somewhere?
  • 2 2
 Never was a fan of Maxxis so this doesn't affect me at all. I welcome the downvotes...
  • 2 0
 @seismicninja Maxxis tires are nice just not the best. In my experience better than Schwalbe. However, I've also moved on from Maxxis. Specialized seems to have the right mix of price, grip, and puncture resistance. Specialized Grid Trail tires have a nice feel. I'm running some 2.6 Hillbillies right now in mixed mud and snow. Awesome.
  • 1 1
 It affected you enough to scroll down and comment.
  • 1 0
 When you thought you were buying EXO+ but instead got EXO+
  • 3 3
 When are they going to update their obnoxious logo?
  • 4 4
 I stopped using maxxis, to many punctures.
  • 4 2
 Hard to puncture when you can't get enough grip to ride fast enough to puncture
  • 7 1
 All the Maxxis sponsored pros are on sharpies out Panaracers.
  • 2 1
 @jomacba: Everyone has their opinion on preferable tread patterns, but to say Maxxis has no grip is just ludicrous. Ask the numerous racers who choose to ride blacked out maxxis tires instead of any other brand.
  • 2 5
 I understand the desire to want to improve the products. I don't understand why you would sell 2 different products under the exact same name
  • 9 0
 That aren't selling both version, they have a 'new' and 'old' per the article. Your retailer may have some older versions they haven't sold yet.
  • 2 3
 E. X. Oh NO!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



