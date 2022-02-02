Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction

The new EXO+ casing uses a 60 tpi fabric. The old casing design had a 120 tpi fabric and Silkshield insert.

The 120 TPI hot patch (left) isn't present on the new models (right).

Maxxis recently made a running change to the casing construction of their EXO+ tires, one that likely flew under the radar for many mountain bikers. Previously, EXO+ used a 120 tpi casing with a layer of SilkShield puncture resistant material. Now, EXO+ signifies that the tires has a 60 tpi casing with a butyl insert around the bead.The change comes with a 1-5% weight increase compared to the previous version, a relatively small penalty if Maxxis' claims of increased flat protection hold up out on the trail. The new tires are said to sit in between the EXO and DoubleDown casing options, where before the EXO+ tires ended up being closer to the EXO side of things.When Maxxis first launched their EXO+ tire casing it was billed as a 'best of both worlds' scenario, a tire that remained relatively light while still providing a decent amount of pinch flat protection. In the real world, results seemed to be mixed. Some riders didn't have any issues (I'd put myself in that camp), while others found the EXO+ tires to actually be more prone to flats then the standard EXO casing.When it comes to threads per inch (tpi), in general the lower the number the thicker the threads, and the more rubber required in the tire's construction. That means if you had two identical tires, one with a 60 tpi casing and one with a 120 tpi casing, the 120 tpi tire would be lighter, but potentially more susceptible to punctures due to the thinner threads. It's also common to add additional layers of fabric to create an even more durable and supportive casing – for example, Maxxis' DH tires use two layers of 60 tpi fabric, and their DoubleDown casing uses two layers of 120 tpi fabric.The updated tires were released at the end of last year, and are currently starting to show up on new bikes and available aftermarket. There may be instances when a retailer has both the old and new versions for sale, but that's not expected to last very long. I currently have a couple tires in the test fleet with the new design - we'll see if the EXO+ designation now delivers the extra level of puncture resistance that many riders were looking for the first time around.