Maxxis Updates Forekaster Tire for Downcountry Riding - Eurobike 2022

Jul 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Originally billed as an aggressive XC tire for loose or wet conditions, the Maxxis Forekaster has been given fresh treads for a downcountry revival.

Launched at Eurobike today, the new tire features a redesigned tread pattern with the goal of predictable traction while still keeping fast rolling speeds. The new tread uses taller side knobs for better cornering as well as raised ridges built into the casing for improved mud clearance. Maxxis also says the tire is a bridge between its XC tikes like the Ikon or Rekon and its more gravity-focused options.

The 2.4 29" tire is claimed to hit the scales at 945 grams for both the dual compound and MaxxTerra versions. A 2.6" version is also on the way, with a claimed weight of 1035 grams.

The new tire
The old tire

A few weeks ago at the Fort William World Cup Maxxis kitted out Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz Tallboy with the new tires and sent him out for a test ride in the highlands.



8 Comments

  • 10 0
 Recon with DoubleDown please.

Or this with DoubleDown.

For those of us in rocky terrain, super burly rear tread isn’t that important. Cut resistance is.
  • 2 0
 This
  • 1 0
 agree
  • 1 0
 I don't think they get it. Mezcal/Syerra or Fastrak/Ground Control T7 both are 200/100 grams lighter and are very durable, grippy and fast rolling. Ardent Race/Rekon seems a lot more downcountry to me
  • 1 0
 The forecaster was fine before. Now it's way heavier. What is the choice for a light xc race tire for wet conditions? How about just giving us the Ardent Race in the same 2.4WT casing as the Aspen and Rekon Race.
  • 4 1
 Wtf is down country riding?
  • 10 0
 It's like trail riding but twice as expensive.
  • 1 0
 Yes please, give me the fast tires with pinch protection for the party in the back.





