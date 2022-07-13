Maxxis Updates Forekaster Tire for Downcountry Riding - Eurobike 2022

The new tire The old tire

Originally billed as an aggressive XC tire for loose or wet conditions, the Maxxis Forekaster has been given fresh treads for a downcountry revival.Launched at Eurobike today, the new tire features a redesigned tread pattern with the goal of predictable traction while still keeping fast rolling speeds. The new tread uses taller side knobs for better cornering as well as raised ridges built into the casing for improved mud clearance. Maxxis also says the tire is a bridge between its XC tikes like the Ikon or Rekon and its more gravity-focused options.The 2.4 29" tire is claimed to hit the scales at 945 grams for both the dual compound and MaxxTerra versions. A 2.6" version is also on the way, with a claimed weight of 1035 grams.A few weeks ago at the Fort William World Cup Maxxis kitted out Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz Tallboy with the new tires and sent him out for a test ride in the highlands.