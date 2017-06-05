May 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

The Northern Hemisphere
Racing and riding seasons are in full swing
The European iXS DH Cup kicked off in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. The EWS attacked Madeira and Ireland. The massive DirtMasters Festival took over Winterberg, and the Bike Festival took place in Riva del Garda and Willingen. World Cup XCO was fought in Nové Mesto and Albstadt. The UK National Series gave us an insight as to the upcoming Fort William World Cup. European Downhill Champions were crowned in Sestola, Italy. Not to mention smaller series kicking off all over the world like the French Enduro Series, Italian SuperEnduro Series, Canadian Enduro Series; the list goes on and this means bike checks, photo epics and RAW galore for the fans.
For non-racers and non-race-coverage-readers, temperatures are up, spring is in full bloom, trails are drying out and bike parks are opening left, right, and center, including Whistler and Champéry/Morgins, Lenzerheide,
and finally, the 50to01 line at Revolution Bike Park in Wales is open to the public.
Broken Sender
Canyon sends us an in-depth report about my broken test bike.
After discovering a crack on my Canyon Sender test bike shortly after publishing the review, it was returned to sender (the most over-used bike name pun of the year?). Canyon claim to be the only bike company with an in-house CT scanner for checking their carbon frames. You can read view the full report here: Cracked Sender, Canyon's Response.
|Unfortunately, we cannot accurately reconstruct how the damage occurred. This is the first case we know of like this from over 1000 frames and bikes sold. Had this happened to one of our customers who had bought the bike, we would send them a replacement frame at no cost. As riders, we always want our customers to have a bike they can actually ride. If a customer does suffer terminal frame damage due to a crash, we offer them our Crash Replacement Service to get them back on the bike ASAP.—Daniel Oster, Senior Product Manager at Canyon
More New-Bike News
April had a bunch of new bikes, and May too.
As mentioned in April's Good Month, Bad Month, new bikes a plenty are hitting the web. After seeing spy shots of Santa Cruz's new Nomad, we were greeted by the full release of the new bike, and its evil witch sister, the Strega. We also noted a slightly different Hightower
between the legs of Iago Garay and Josh Bryceland at the EWS in Ireland.
Tahnée Seagrave was spotted aboard a new, carbon framed Transition downhill bike. The possibly named TR11 machine is very different to the TR500 single pivot with its linkage driven shock - we see a move to a bike that uses a Horst-Link-type four-bar configuration.
Jack Moir has a custom built 29er Intense that uses a lower link that pivots around the bottom bracket. Trek released their Session DH bike in two wheel sizes, as well as moving away from their 'Full Floater' linkage to a more simple design that locates the shock's lower mount on the mainframe. They are the main machines of the month, but Mondraker and Commencal have modified downhill bikes to run big wheels, Ibis launched the latest version of their longstanding Mojo with the HD4, and a new brand called Sick Bicycles started up in the UK and showed us their Gnarcissist
super slack hardtail.
Washing Machines at AirBnB locations near to EWS events.
"You're not made of sugar, are you?"
After the rain-soaked race runs in New Zealand and Australia, riders hoped for sunnier affairs on their return to the EU. Madeira Island was quoted as saying "F-off you bike racing buggers, I may be in on a latitudinal plane with Algeria, but I am also a rainforest. Shove this up yer mudguards!"
After two consecutive years of glorious EWS weather in Ireland, the third was not a charm and caused havoc for the racers again on the exposed rocks and roots of Wicklow.
Will it ever stop? Maybe not; with a 100% rain record so far in the series, we could be in for a full wet season. The next round is in France, a country that loves a good downpour just in time for a mountain bike race. Aspen is our best bet for dry weather, Whistler is generally dry but it's still part of the Pacific North Wet. The season's closer in Finale Ligure boasts great weather all year round, but isn't afraid of a storm or two if it can smell a mountain bike race...
Big Hoop Haters
29ers are here to stay whether you hate them or not.
The opening Downhill World Cup in Lourdes showed us a glimpse of the big wheels. The BDS in Fort William showed a flurry of Trek's, Mondrakers and Commencal's with this new DH standard. More were spotted over this weekend in Fort William, and expect most riders to have big ones between their legs by the end of the season.
Even riders without specific big wheel bikes have been on the bodge. Eddie Masters and the Bergamont team simply wedged some big wheels into their production bikes, a flip chip here and an angleset there and they were ready to ride. They barely tested them, but the riders were "definitely not slower."
Gee Atherton Injured
The Vulcan says a hard hello to terra-firma at Fort William BDS
|I dislocated my hip, a few cracks here and there, some broken vertebrae and a bit of damage to my pelvis— Gee Atherton
Downhill racing ain't no beach volleyball when it comes to falling over; there's big rocks, gravel, and even concrete to crush you at Fort William. Gee-Man has had his fair share of injuries over the years, and the second year on the trot that Fort William has knocked him down. We hope to see him coming back strong later this year.
