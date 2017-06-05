May 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

The European iXS DH Cup kicked off in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. The EWS attacked Madeira and Ireland. The massive DirtMasters Festival took over Winterberg, and the Bike Festival took place in Riva del Garda and Willingen. World Cup XCO was fought in Nové Mesto and Albstadt. The UK National Series gave us an insight as to the upcoming Fort William World Cup. European Downhill Champions were crowned in Sestola, Italy. Not to mention smaller series kicking off all over the world like the French Enduro Series, Italian SuperEnduro Series, Canadian Enduro Series; the list goes on and this means bike checks, photo epics and RAW galore for the fans.

Unfortunately, we cannot accurately reconstruct how the damage occurred. This is the first case we know of like this from over 1000 frames and bikes sold. Had this happened to one of our customers who had bought the bike, we would send them a replacement frame at no cost. As riders, we always want our customers to have a bike they can actually ride. If a customer does suffer terminal frame damage due to a crash, we offer them our Crash Replacement Service to get them back on the bike ASAP.

April had a bunch of new bikes, and May too.

After the rain-soaked race runs in New Zealand and Australia, riders hoped for sunnier affairs on their return to the EU. Madeira Island was quoted as saying "F-off you bike racing buggers, I may be in on a latitudinal plane with Algeria, but I am also a rainforest. Shove this up yer mudguards!" After two consecutive years of glorious EWS weather in Ireland, the third was not a charm and caused havoc for the racers again on the exposed rocks and roots of Wicklow.

29ers are here to stay whether you hate them or not.

Will it ever stop? Maybe not; with a 100% rain record so far in the series, we could be in for a full wet season. The next round is in France, a country that loves a good downpour just in time for a mountain bike race. Aspen is our best bet for dry weather, Whistler is generally dry but it's still part of the Pacific North Wet. The season's closer in Finale Ligure boasts great weather all year round, but isn't afraid of a storm or two if it can smell a mountain bike race...