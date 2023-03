McGazza Fest 2023 went off in Queenstown! With a combination of huge crowds, big jumps, and some skilled riders, what could be more entertaining? Sit back and enjoy this video, featuring the likes of Jackson Goldstone boost to the moon, Robin Goomes and Haz Burbidge-Smith throwing down for the women, up and coming groms Camden Rutherford and Saul Saunders going hard, Bernard Kerr and Billy Meaclem steezing, and many more riders going full send and having fun!