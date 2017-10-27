McGazza Forever: Sam Gale Keeps Kelly's Legacy Alive - Video

Kelly McGarry is forever a legend. His love for life was perfectly paired with his skills on a bike. And his passion and generosity inspired everyone who knew him.
In honor of Kelly’s legacy, Shred is partnering with the Kelly McGarry Foundation and debuting a collection of helmets and goggles that pays homage to Kelly. The launch of this partnership coincides with the brand signing Sam Gale, a New Zealand rider and rising star who is carrying on McGarry’s legacy.
With a smooth style and tremendous control, the sixteen-year-old is quickly making a name for himself. As part of a new generation of riders, he’s charging into the future while embodying the passion and generosity of spirit that Kelly exemplified. Many riders are quick to draw comparisons between Gale and the rider he grew up idolizing. In addition to being from Kelly’s hometown of Wakefield, Sam can also throw a leg over a bike and be a threat in any discipline. Yet more importantly, he’s simply enjoying life and embracing a passion for two wheels.
As a team rider for Shred, Gale is helping unveil the brand’s new McGazza Forever collection. This line of goggles and helmets showcases the products that Kelly continually relied on—in fresh designs that give a nod to his New Zealand roots. A percentage of the proceeds from the sales of these products will be donated to the Kelly McGarry Foundation.
After Kelly tragically passed away in 2016, his friends and family created the Kelly McGarry Foundation to honor his legacy and to support the biking community in his home country of New Zealand. The foundation aims to emulate Kelly’s infectious, down-to-earth personality and generosity by providing grants and financial support to a range of mountain bike projects.
To learn more about the partnership, drop into shredoptics.com/kmf
Ride in Peace Kelly…
