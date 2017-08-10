Mckay Vezina's Giant Reign: EWS Bike Check - Crankworx Whistler 2017

PINKBIKE TECH

Fresh off a 16th place finish at EWS round 6 in Aspen, Colorado, 21-year-old Mckay Vezina is hoping to make his way even further up the rankings this weekend in Whistler. He'll be aboard Giant's newly updated Reign, although his bike will be undergoing a few modifications to transform it into an even burlier race machine, one that's ready to take on the steep, long, and rough tracks that await racers on Sunday.

In McKay's words, “It's a beast. As the week goes on we're getting rougher and rougher on the track, so we're upping fork size, going up to 180 millimeters of travel, and Code brakes are going to go on with 200 millimeter rotors front and rear. It's basically turning into a mini-DH bike. I've never done a race that's going to be this rough before, so I'm excited to see how it goes."





Rider: McKay Vezina

Team: Giant Factory Off-Road Team
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 180 lb
Frame Size: Large
Giant Reign 2018


Giant Reign 2018
By the time race day rolls around Mckay will be rocking a 180mm RockShox Lyrik set up with 78 psi and 2 tokens.

Giant Reign 2018
In the rear, there's a Schwalbe Nobby Nic inflated to 26 psi...
Giant Reign 2018
...And a Magic Mary up front, inflated to 24 psi.


Giant Reign 2018
Giant Reign 2018
Mckay ran SRAM's Guide Ultimate brakes in practice, but those will soon be swapped out for a set of Codes in order to have the maximum amount of stopping power, a necessity on the technical course.



Giant Reign 2018
A 40mm Descendant stem is clamped to Truvativ Descendant bars, with a OneUp EDC tool tucked into the fork's steerer tube.


Giant Reign 2018
A 400 lb Super Alloy Racing sping has been installed on a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil, complete with a remote lockout.
Giant Reign 2018
Coil sprung shocks are going to be a very common sight this weekend, and the remote will help on the punchy mid-stage climbs, as well as the long uphill transfers.


Giant Reign 2018
A length of rubber tubing has been installed over the rear portion of the derailleur housing to help protect it from the rocks and debris that'll be flying once Mckay's on course.


Mckay's bike setup is fairly close to what any rider could purchase from their local shop, and he says, " I ride it pretty stock; I don't run anything too special. I like the bikes just the way they come - Sparky my mechanic does a really good job setting it up."





