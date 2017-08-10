Mckay Vezina's Giant Reign: EWS Bike Check - Crankworx Whistler 2017

By the time race day rolls around Mckay will be rocking a 180mm RockShox Lyrik set up with 78 psi and 2 tokens.

Mckay ran SRAM's Guide Ultimate brakes in practice, but those will soon be swapped out for a set of Codes in order to have the maximum amount of stopping power, a necessity on the technical course.

Coil sprung shocks are going to be a very common sight this weekend, and the remote will help on the punchy mid-stage climbs, as well as the long uphill transfers.

A length of rubber tubing has been installed over the rear portion of the derailleur housing to help protect it from the rocks and debris that'll be flying once Mckay's on course.

Mckay's bike setup is fairly close to what any rider could purchase from their local shop, and he says, " I ride it pretty stock; I don't run anything too special. I like the bikes just the way they come - Sparky my mechanic does a really good job setting it up."