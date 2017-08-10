Mckay Vezina's Giant Reign: EWS Bike Check - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Fresh off a 16th place finish at EWS round 6 in Aspen, Colorado, 21-year-old Mckay Vezina is hoping to make his way even further up the rankings this weekend in Whistler. He'll be aboard Giant's newly updated Reign
, although his bike will be undergoing a few modifications to transform it into an even burlier race machine, one that's ready to take on the steep, long, and rough tracks that await racers on Sunday.
In McKay's words, “It's a beast. As the week goes on we're getting rougher and rougher on the track, so we're upping fork size, going up to 180 millimeters of travel, and Code brakes are going to go on with 200 millimeter rotors front and rear. It's basically turning into a mini-DH bike. I've never done a race that's going to be this rough before, so I'm excited to see how it goes."
Mckay ran SRAM's Guide Ultimate brakes in practice, but those will soon be swapped out for a set of Codes in order to have the maximum amount of stopping power, a necessity on the technical course.
Mckay's bike setup is fairly close to what any rider could purchase from their local shop, and he says, " I ride it pretty stock; I don't run anything too special. I like the bikes just the way they come - Sparky my mechanic does a really good job setting it up."
5 Comments
Post a Comment