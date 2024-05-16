McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'

May 16, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

McLaren - yes, that McLaren of supercar and the Formula 1 fame - have launched a range of electric mountain bikes. The Extreme 600 and Sport 600 models are hailed as the most powerful street-legal electric bikes, with up to 852W of peak power.

The press release is keen to stress how the new "electric hyperbikes" are very much McLaren and not some rebadged catalogue frame. "Designed by the same teams responsible for supercars like the electrified lightweight McLaren Artura hybrid supercar, the first-ever McLaren e-bikes embrace signature McLaren attributes such as carbon fibre construction and next-generation electrification to deliver an authentically McLaren high-performance experience."

photo
Did we mention it's a McLaren?


We've asked, but so far there's no word on such trivial details as what motor it uses, how big the battery is or how much it weighs. McLaren didn't send any geometry numbers, sizes or prices either. McLaren would say the bikes feature hand-laid carbon-fibre frames and "five" power settings: Off, Eco, Trail, Sport, and Race - okay, four power settings if you don't include "off". The full-suspension Extreme model has a 29” front wheel, 27.5” rear wheel, 145m of rear travel, and 160mm of fork travel. The Sport model is a 29" hardtail (which could be a little spicy with 825 W of power).

photo
The eye-catching one-piece handlebar has an integrated display and front light. Also, nothing says "We've never built an e-bike before" like G2 brakes.

But the weirdest feature is surely the bulbous one-piece cockpit with integrated light and display. The press release says the graphics "mimic those of the cars’ driver displays. Ensuring maximum rider engagement and user-friendliness, telemetry information including speed, battery life and range is shown on a full-colour integrated LCD panel on the handlebars." I've never been in a McLaren car, but I'm guessing their driver displays look a bit less Fisher-Price.

photo

There are four models in total – Extreme 600, Extreme 250, Sport 600, and Sport 250 – where Extreme is the full-suspension version shown, Sport is the hardtail and the number refers to the (nominal) motor power. I'd guess the 250 models use a standard Bosch or Shimano motor.

From the photos, we can tell the Extreme model uses a Horst-link suspension design and has a removable battery. It's running SRAM Transmission gearing with a RockShox Lyrik fork and Deluxe shock.

photo
The rider in these photos is clearly a shredder, but it always looks to me like he's going to the shops.



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Mclaren


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
305 articles
Report
74 Comments
  • 59 0
 Im predicting a very civilized discussion for this one
  • 13 0
 I say good good sire, your electrificaninised velocycle appears to have been designed by a buffoon. Tally ho.
  • 5 0
 This recent headline from Jalopnik comes to mind: “ Maine Cybertruck Owner Sad Everyone Hates His Truck”
  • 41 0
 Laugh all you want PBers but I just read this article on my McLaren handlebar screen as we speak.
  • 24 0
 Picking up where Porsche left off. Living in Los Angeles I fully expect to see some goon timidly descending a fire road on one of these soon.
  • 2 0
 I'll be standing there with you, firing off in a very strong, competitive peanut gallery. BTW, I get royalties for anyone who starts a YT channel like Country Club Adjacent, but for the MTB community.
  • 2 0
 Mclaren HQ's not that far from the Top Gear studios, on the hill behind there are a couple of very steep trails. It'd be entertaining to put some of the "petrol heads" from the show on the bike and see what happens. Evil
  • 16 0
 Seb woke up on the spicy side of the bed this morning! Full sarcasm mode engaged.
  • 12 0
 "Nothing says "We've never built an e-bike before" like G2 brakes."

Amazing.
  • 2 0
 It's a target rich environment - hard to hold back with that, I'd say...
  • 13 0
 I really hope this bike maintains McLaren's longstanding achievements in reliability, ease of maintenance, and longevity!
  • 8 0
 Oh wow another car company makes an over priced, under speced bike, that looks absolutely ridiculous. At least you know you wont snap the headtube off of it
  • 9 0
 Simon Cowell would ride this
  • 1 0
 Everyone else... big red crosses, and "Sorry, you won't be going to the next stage, you have 4 no's"
  • 8 0
 most powerful ebike with worst brakes ever
  • 10 4
 I wish all e-bikes looked like this. If you’re going to have a motor you should at least have to look like an uber dork while you’re passing everyone.
  • 6 0
 Handlebar is an abomination
  • 6 0
 Can't help but think a Lyrik might struggle with the weight of this walrus
  • 5 0
 Don't need to be Mclaren to go find an ODM factory in Asia, pick something from the catalog and slap your LOGO on it.
  • 5 0
 I can see blacked out versions of these bikes being used in a post apocalyptic ebiker grang movie.
  • 2 0
 Why do they even do this? Crap spec, no word on motor, overpriced, they know it wont have a popes ass in hells chance of selling a single unit, and they know its ugly. Way to drive people away from your company McLaren.

Also noone is fooled about the "not a catalogue" bike. Lightcarbon has had this exact frame in their catalogue for the last 3 years
  • 2 0
 IMO these torque and wattage profile s need to be regulated sooner than later just like max speed is for Class 1 emtb s!
There is no need for all the extra power ….90nm is more than enough even for the most experienced and or professional riders. The bike industry needs to be mindful here as emtb s keep gaining market share. Its seems we’re gradually drifting closer to a full on moto x theme. Stay in your lane McLaren or hire some proper bike industry engineers !
  • 2 1
 Ha this is the same as my recent garage build project......Light carbon frame bafang M620 motor Only i spec'd mine better. DT hubs, linkglide drivetrain magura brakes and fox suspension. Frame is from light carbon. Moan hate ebikes and motorcycles all you want. I've pedaled mountain bikes since I was 12. Will state with confidence what I built is absolutely Fn fantastic to ride and the most fun I've ever had on a bike. One ride you'd walk away giggling. Everyone does. Sure it's wrong....but its that cocaine fueled sex kinda wrong
  • 4 0
 G2s!!! Someone is going to die on this thing! Those brakes barely even work on flat ground.
  • 2 0
 I'm guessing the target audience will be riding these from their Sun Valley "ranch" to the golf course on paved paths built for golf carts.
  • 1 0
 Aside from the EGREGIOUS handlebar setup, this looks like a fucking HaiBike from 2017 with current-gen components strapped to it. These greedy asshole supercar companies need to get the fuck out of cycling and stop making disgusting hunks of marketing garbage. No one wants this! It's insane to me that a group of engineers responsible for some of those cars can look at this and think that it's a good idea when there are CLEARLY examples of bikes from peers out there that dog walk this heap of trash any day of the week. They have the resources and engineering talent to do something better, but instead, they just vomit out this horrendous trash that no one wants. PB should be openly doo-doo-ing on them for this, it is BAD for the industry and for bike riders.
  • 1 0
 Surely this started with a consultant or marketing exec stating "we've identified white space in the motorized transportation and recreation space where there is opportunity for ultra premium performance-oriented brands to leverage their strong brand equity to not only gain a share of electrified cycling category but also to expand the category by offering a product that attracts ultra premium buyers and/or those consumers who aspire to be affiliated with the brand into this high growth category."

Ultra premium is one of the few segments in may categories of consumer durable goods and services that is still growing. Everyone chasing the dentists and crypto kings and the fools who want people to think they're more wealthy than they actually are.

Yamaha has also jumped on the bandwagon. KTM at one point. Didn't Porsche try this once too? Who's next? Apple iBike? Tesla MXB? Balenciaga spandex kits with SKIMS collab to hide the gut?
  • 1 0
 Where are the photos of the Moet Bay, the stealth-mode snack box in the downtube for caviar and champagne? Or does one of the owners butlers follow on a Yeti, at a discrete distance of course, towing a Chariot trailer with all the supplies necessary for a successful cycling adventure?
  • 3 0
 Christ, what a minger. No McLaren, we all know it's going to be terrible but you could've at least made it look pretty.
  • 8 4
 Why does pinkbike even cover these things.??...it's not mountain biking
  • 4 0
 Because it's really hard to ignore a train wreck?
  • 3 0
 Conveniently left out the price. I'm going to guess somewhere between dentist Yeti and no words, just hysterical laughter.
  • 2 0
 MBR article shows price between 8k and 12k depending on model.
  • 1 0
 Full china marketing bs bike. I'm sure they really wanted to make a glorious bike. We can't blame them, poor McLaren is not from a country with a lot of incredible bike and bike parts maker.
  • 7 5
 E bike dorks malding when their totally-not-a-motorcycle motor isn't as powerful as it possibly could be
  • 2 0
 you better not be maximizing your engagement with the display or you'll end up off the trail in a hurry
  • 3 0
 Andrew Tate would ride this
  • 10 0
 This looks nothing like a 5 year old boy.
  • 1 0
 @L0rdTom: ;D
  • 4 3
 some sram boys ready to come along and say how much they love the feel and modulation of their G2 and that its never been a problem on their e bike.
  • 2 0
 This is what you get, this is what you deserve, this is what they will sell you - and this is just the beginning
  • 1 0
 That's a disappointment, because McLaren is my favourite supercar. Not remotely sleek, but clunky with distracting lines and orange electrical tape.
  • 1 0
 My RadPower Wagon that I haul my kids around town on has 750watt power. How is 852 impressive?
  • 2 0
 What a beauty! Said no-one ever.
  • 3 2
 852w peak oh so powerfull, giggles as I've got 2000w continuous shuttle on tap for my fecked knees..
  • 8 0
 Username checks out
  • 2 0
 Waiting for the john deere roadster.
  • 2 0
 Please all car company just stick to the car design.omg
  • 2 0
 Wow that screen is huge! Can I stream Netflix on it?
  • 1 0
 Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May reunite to showcase their favorite e-bikes.
  • 1 0
 Looks ideal for the flat purple-rated trails around their HQ www.trailforks.com/trails/mcclaren-bypass
  • 1 0
 Cant wait to see the price tag $$$$
  • 2 0
 It’s extreme.
  • 1 0
 Bahahahaha what a looker. /s
  • 2 0
 WHY?
  • 1 0
 Had to check the calendar to make sure this wasn't April first.
  • 2 0
 Woof
  • 1 0
 fake carbon fiber vinyl ?
  • 1 0
 When this hit the ugly tree there were no branches left
  • 1 0
 nobody wants this you morons
  • 1 0
 Hopefully the build quality of the bikes is better than their cars.
  • 1 1
 Hopefully it's the same
  • 1 0
 From the design team that brought you the McLaren Senna comes….this.
  • 1 0
 "I like money" - Idiocracy
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 3 3
 At what point are these just motorcycles?
  • 6 2
 When they put a motor on them
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 2 1
 Shitty bikes
  • 1 0
 haha
  • 1 0
 WHY would they do that ?
  • 1 0
 JUNK
  • 1 0
 So much no.
  • 1 2
 Looks like a session







