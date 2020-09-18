MDE Updates Italian-Made Aluminium Carve & Damper Frames

The Carve has a new front and rear triangle and has adopted the suspension linkage from the Damper to become a modern aggressive trail bike. The geometry of the bike has seen the largest overhaul, with the standard 29" version of the bike based on a 140mm travel fork having 5mm shorter chainstays, longer reach, 77.9° seat tube angle and 65.5° head tube angle. The bike can also be run as a 27.5" option though, based on a fork with 150mm of travel and that has a seat tube angle of 76.5°, reach and top tube similar to 29", a head tube angle of 65° and a BB height of 342mm.



MDE Carve Details



Frame Material: Aluminium

Travel: 127mm or 135mm rear (depending on shock), 140mm (29") or 150mm (27.5") front

Wheel size: 29" or 27.5" options

Linkage: I-link 2.0

Custom geometry: Available for €180

Frame Weight: 2.9kg w/o shock

MSRP: €1,890 (frame only) - €4,390 (Race Build)

