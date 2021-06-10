Mechanix Wear & 100% Partner for New Glove Collection

Press Release: 100%

100%, has teamed up with Mechanix Wear, to release an exclusive collection, consisting of two popular work gloves, The Original and FastFit. Mechanix Wear, the leader in hand protection, and 100%, a premium sports protection brand, joined forces to collaborate on the most advanced gloves for working hands.The collaboration combines the best garage gloves with the featured 100% extended logo and signature colors. A special print on the palm of the gloves is taken from the original 100% tagline, “How Much Effort Do You Give?” 100% continues to inspire a whole new generation of athletes asking this same question.“We created 100% to make the most advanced performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection for the most demanding athletes on the earth,” said 100% co-founder and CEO Ludo Boinnard “We’re excited to partner with a like-minded brand that takes this same approach to building the most advanced gloves for working hands.”“Mechanix Wear and 100% have a deep connection and storied past in the world of motocross,” said Michael Hale, CEO of Mechanix Wear. “Both brands are driven by passion and an unwavering commitment to protect riders and mechanics on and off the racetrack. Mechanix Wear is proud to collaborate with 100% by offering our proven glove technology and industry leading protection to one of motocross’s premier brands.”The 100% and Mechanix Wear Collection consists of two styles; The Original (MSRP $20) and FastFit (MSRP $15) and each is available in five sizes. The gloves will be available at 100% Authorized Global Moto and Bike Distribution Network, Mechanix Wear Global Distribution Network, 100percent.com, mechanix.com, and 100percent.eu.