Meet COPRO, the Small German Company Making Foam-Filled Carbon Wheels

Mar 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  


Henrik Borgwardt and Arne Stahl were working in the aerospace sector, developing methods for manufacturing carbon parts as efficiently as possible, when they decided their technology could apply to the bike world too. The two engineers, who worked for the DLR – Germany’s aerospace center, or the "German NASA" – decided to start making carbon wheels in 2019, and since then have headed COPRO, a small German brand that now makes three versions of the Lilienthal wheels.


The Lilienthal AM wheels are the original version, and they're still the flagship product.


The COPRO wheels are unique for a few reasons. First, the Lilienthal AM (all-mountain) and Lilienthal XE (eMTB) rims are filled with foam to help dampen vibrations and further reinforce the rim (though the XC version prioritizes light weight, so it doesn't use the same foam core). Also, the engineers behind COPRO have figured out how to automate a significant portion of the process, which they say helps minimize the potential for human error and keeps costs down.




Tech details
Internal width: 30mm
External width: 36mm
Spoke count: 28 or 32
Size: 29”
Weight: 400g XC, 485g AM, 495g XE

The foam core is similar to what we've seen in some aluminum rims, but the carbon version is something new.


The impetus for developing COPRO wheels was the development of a roll forming technology while Henrik and Arne were working for the DLR, which is made possible for carbon wheels by the use of NCF, a type of carbon fabric made up of unidirectional, parallel fibers. COPRO says that NCF, compared with woven carbon technologies, allows for lighter weight because the carbon fibers are straight, rather than squiggly, so they can create the same stiffness using less material.

The main benefits of roll forming are adaptability and efficiency, COPRO says. Production is easily scaled up or down, and the process is easily adapted to different rim profiles.

The carbon material comes pre-configured in narrow bands that are roll formed and laid directly into the mold, meaning there is almost no wasted material. The wheels are cured using a process called resin transfer molding (RTM), which involves creating a vacuum inside the heated mold while injecting resin to draw the resin into the carbon layers. Each wheel is cured in the mold before it is removed, then it undergoes quality control testing, has hub-specific spoke holes drilled by an automated machine, and has custom colored decals applied to finish the process.




Although the techniques used are new for the bike industry, the COPRO folks stand behind their products, and they offer a lifetime warranty and crash replacement policy for any of their wheels.

The wheelsets are also fully customizable using an online tool that allows users to customize the colors of the graphics independently for each wheel, as well as pick a driver style, specify hub spacing, and even choose oil slick spokes if desired.

Color customization can add a nice personal touch.

The Lilienthal AM wheelset retails for 1,449 EUR ($1,723 USD) with Hope Pro 4 hubs, and individual rims sell for 449 EUR ($535 USD). More information is available at copro.bike.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Wheels


Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
174735 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
61020 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
48806 views
6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices
47406 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
45821 views
Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
40062 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs' New A3 Helmet
36258 views
Greg Minnaar Shares his Training Difficulties Following a COVID-19 Diagnosis
34097 views

24 Comments

  • 20 1
 I’m foaming at the nipples just looking at these.
  • 4 0
 Mammary foam?
  • 13 1
 Search 'copro prefix' and see for example 'coprolite'. Science!
  • 2 1
 Awe, I am never going to think of that the same!
  • 1 0
 @Snfoilhat I read the whole article honestly expecting to find that the name COPRO was some kind of inside or witty joke Razz
  • 5 0
 My new wheels are the “copro”
  • 6 0
 Reading the Copro article pooped me out.
  • 3 0
 This has to be a joke... surely has to... the copro name, the epic skid/riding straight out of the 90s, stroking the little flaccid piece of rim at 56s...
  • 3 0
 I dont think oil slick spokes would be considered an upgrade
  • 1 2
 How about multi-colored spokes, as shown in the wheel above?
  • 2 1
 @mammal: oh they've changed the wording. Before it said "upgrade to oil slick spokes" so I was under the impression it cost more. Also no multi colored spokes suck and black spokes rule
  • 6 0
 Can I get those things that slide up and down to make noise as well? Everyone needs to know how expensive my wheels are and look at them
  • 3 0
 The riding in the video has given me full confidence to send. That skid!
  • 1 0
 My Vibrocore wheels feel fantastic although super heavy. Skim a bit of weight and ad some precision with carbon and it could be a win.
  • 1 0
 Check out atomik carbon then. I use the DH35 on both my bikes. Carbon with foam. And they’ve had their design out for longer.
  • 2 0
 Seem pretty light. Coprolite.

@Snfoilhat beat me to it!
  • 2 0
 Or encopresis
  • 2 3
 Don't get my wrong...I don't hate Hope Hubs, but getting into >$1500 territory for a wheelset build and seeing 44point engagement hubs is just a non-starter for me.
  • 1 0
 someones getting Spanked for infringement
  • 1 0
 Spank injecting foam into their alum parts is 1. Not patented 2. A completely different process than this.
  • 1 0
 I'll wait till the COPRO HERO9 comes out before buying.
  • 1 0
 Just me or are those 26" hardtails in the video?
  • 1 0
 I suppose the foam will give a tad more strength to the plastic rims.
  • 1 0
 #coprophiles

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009093
Mobile Version of Website