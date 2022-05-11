Meet the 12 Freeriders of Red Bull Formation 2022

The talent at the forefront of women's freeride mountain biking has been growing quietly for the last decade. In the last few years, numerous riders have launched into the public eye, putting women's freeride on the map - a movement that has been ushered in, partly, by the creation of Red Bull Formation. The Formation field has grown from the original six riders in 2019 to eight in 2021 and now twelve. These skilled athletes hail from all across the globe, with the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Scotland, and Argentina represented among them. The riders are already hard at work shaping their lines for the three ride days this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and we checked in to learn about who they are and what they hope to achieve this week.
Name: Cami Nogueira Age: 27 Hometown: San Martín de los Andes, Patagonia, Argentina Current home: Aspen, CO, USA Formation experience: 2021 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "Another top-to-bottom is my goal. That would be super sick if I can do that." Instagram:@caminogueiraa
Name: Casey Brown Age: 31 Hometown: Revelstoke, BC, Canada Formation experience: 2021, attended but didn't ride while injured in 2019 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "I'm just hoping to do a T-to-B run. I'm really excited for our line and that's the dream goal - to get from the top of the mountain to the bottom of the mountain and feel like I'm having fun." Instagram:@casey__brown__
Name: Chelsea Kimball Age: 31 Hometown: Mesa, Arizona Current home: Down by the river Formation experience: 2021 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "Have a lot of fun and work with other girls on different features." Instagram:@chelseasendsit
Name: Georgia Astle Age: 24 Hometown: Whistler, BC, Canada Formation experience: Digger in 2021 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "I'm already learning a lot, so that is being achieved currently, and then my next goals are just to improve on my riding that I know I can do, believe in the process, and hit the lines that are built. Get comfy on them." Instagram:@georgiaastle
Name: Hannah Bergemann Age: 25 Hometown: Hood River, OR, USA Current home: Bellingham, WA, USA Formation experience: 2019, 2021 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "I'm hoping to achieve a full run from the top to the bottom that I'm really stoked on. It has elements that make me scared but that I know I can do, and then also some elements that I think are just going to be fun." Instagram:@hannahbergemann
Name: Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith Age: 25 Hometown: Canberra, Australia Current home: "Nowhere. Everywhere. Still figuring that out." Formation experience: Digger & alternate rider in 2021 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "Put together a fun line that's super sessionable and have fun, pretty much." Instagram:@haznationbikes
Name: Louise Ferguson Age: 25 Hometown: Fort William, Scotland Current home: Queenstown, New Zealand Formation experience: Rookie What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "Just ride my line and get really comfy on it, and ride some of the other girls' lines. Some of them, I looked at before and they looked really gnarly, but now I can see how you would ride them." Instagram:@louise_anna__
Name: Robin Goomes Age: 25 Hometown: Chatham Islands, New Zealand Current home: Queenstown, New Zealand Formation experience: Digger & alternate rider in 2021 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "A bloody good time." Instagram:@robin_riding_hood
Name: Sam Soriano Age: 21 Hometown: Littleton, CO, USA Current home: La Verkin, UT, USA Formation experience: 2021 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "Mostly just have fun, also to have a line that I'm proud of building as well as knowing that I rode to my highest potential." Instagram:@samanthasorian0
Name: Vaea Verbeeck Age: 31 Home province: Québec Current home: Vernon, BC, Canada Formation experience: 2019, 2021 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "I just spotted this one jump and was like, 'that looks really cool.' What I'm hoping to achieve is a top-to-bottom including that jump. That goal led into spicier goals lower down on that same line." Instagram:@vaeaverbeeck
Name: Vero Sandler Age: 29 Hometown: Nelson, New Zealand Current home: Wales Formation experience: 2019 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "Mainly, I've picked a line down the hill that is going to be something different to what I'm used to riding. It's got some bits in it that are like some bits from home that I love to do, and some big drops and stuff like typical Utah riding." Instagram:@veroniquesandler
Name: Vinny Armstrong Age: 23 Hometown: Queenstown, New Zealand Formation experience: 2019, 2021 What do you hope to achieve this week at Formation? "Just get a full line done, have fun, and ride my bike." Instagram:@vinnysarmstrong
