Production Privee Sponsors The Brigade Team for 2021 with New Downhill Bike

First time I saw the bike I knew they did a fantastic job with it. The bike itself looks as good as how it works on track. The first impression when I rode it, was like home for me. They worked so hard on the geometry to make it super easy to adapt to it and get up to speed pretty quick. My first big thought was how sensitive it was, the first bit of the travel is amazing, you can go thru those rock gardens and braking bumps and the bike will always stay on the line. I’m so happy to see that we’ll have such a great machine to race at the highest level, and hopefully, with the help of the team and the brand, make it grow to the very top — Alex Marin