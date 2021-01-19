Production Privee Sponsors The Brigade Team for 2021 with New Downhill Bike

Jan 19, 2021
by thebrigadeteam  
Production Priv e Group B DH prototype

Press Release: The Brigade

 It's something we've secretly been working away on over the past year. A project so big it has been difficult to keep a secret, and news so exciting we can't sit on it for any longer.

For 2021 The Brigade Team will be racing the Downhill World Cup season on a completely new chassis designed, developed and manufactured in Andorra by Production Privée at the Forestal Technology Centre. Yes, you read that correctly, those purveyors of sexy steel bikes at Production Privée have turned their attention to the downhill World Cup with a completely new bike featuring revolutionary new suspension and cutting edge, in-house, manufacturing.


The guys and girls at the Forestal Technology Centre have been working so hard on this project that they've not even had the chance to name it, but we don't think that matters because this machine really speaks for itself.

Production Priv e Group B DH prototype
Production Priv e Group B DH prototype

Thanks to their new manufacturing facility, and partnership with Forestal Group, Production Privée has used the new tech at their disposal to seamlessly move from steel to a cutting-edge CNC manufacturing process. The PP DH frame is machined from solid blocks of aluminium which are hand-welded together in Andorra to create a monocoque frame stiff enough for the roughest of UCI DH tracks.

This race-ready rig runs 205mm of rear-wheel travel via a Twin Levity linkage system developed by Forestal and re-engineered for downhill racing from the Siryon Enduro bike. 

Production Priv e Group B DH prototype
Production Priv e Group B DH prototype
Production Priv e Group B DH prototype

Production Priv e Group B DH prototype
Production Priv e Group B DH prototype
Production Priv e Group B DH prototype


Alex Marin of The Brigade has been secretly testing the new bike during the off-season and judging by his on-track speed and off-track smiles, we're confident we're on to something really good;

bigquotesFirst time I saw the bike I knew they did a fantastic job with it. The bike itself looks as good as how it works on track. The first impression when I rode it, was like home for me. They worked so hard on the geometry to make it super easy to adapt to it and get up to speed pretty quick. My first big thought was how sensitive it was, the first bit of the travel is amazing, you can go thru those rock gardens and braking bumps and the bike will always stay on the line. I’m so happy to see that we’ll have such a great machine to race at the highest level, and hopefully, with the help of the team and the brand, make it grow to the very topAlex Marin

Production Priv e Group B DH prototype

The partnership between The Brigade Team and Production Privée began in 2020 when Production Privée supported the team for its first season with cockpit components. Over the year the relationship blossomed and through a shared love of bikes, racing and fast cars the Production Privée DH bike was born:

bigquotesThis project is part of a deeper R&D project that we are carrying on manufacturing technologies and this is just the first milestone. Our next step is going lead us on major chassis manufacturing innovations and products that hopefully will be presented during the year more will come during 2021 and 2022. Steel lovers shouldn’t be afraid! We have good stuff coming, and products that the racer can enjoy too!Damien Nosella Co-Founder Production Privée


If our project downhill bike wasn't news enough for you all, then we would like to take this opportunity to introduce our new and returning sponsors for the 2021 racing season.

• Production Privée - Production Privée the unreal engineers behind our new frameset will also provide The Brigade with their race-winning cockpit.
• SR Suntour - We're stoked to be riding Suntour again. We've loved their suspension for a long time, and love working with this passionate brand.
• Vee Tire Co. - When we're hitting the DH tracks as hard and fast as Alex is, we need a strong tire partner and with Vee Tire Co. we have the best rubber on the race track.
• Monkeys Sauce - Keeping our ultra-rare new framesets clean and factory fresh is our maintenance and sealant partner, Monkeys Sauce.
• Kenny - Comfortable, stylish and cool. Who else would we want to wear and represent?
• Bluegrass - We take safety seriously and with Bluegrass onboard we can take to the track without any concerns.
• Crankbrothers - Our riders loved their first season on Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels and we're stoked to be working with this legendary brand for the coming season.
• Formula - We welcome Formula for 2021. With our new, faster bike, we need reliable brakes to keep us under control and we can think of none better.
• GALFER - Galfer is another exciting new partner for the team. Their experience in the moto field is indispensable and we love the power and feel of their precision discs and pads.
• Fizik - When we think of strong, light, comfortable saddles engineered for performance there can only be one choice. Fizik is known for their design and engineering and we're proud to have them on board.
• HXR - HXR's innovative Easyshift chainset is one of The Brigade's secret weapons and allows our racers to shift without pedalling.

If you thought this was big news then stay tuned as The Brigade has some huge and exciting rider announcements coming soon!

27 Comments

  • 13 2
 Looks like a stumpy.... But in DH form.
  • 3 2
 Looks exactly like the evo with a double crown.
  • 7 0
 After years of SR Suntour being the janky crap that came on Canadian Tire bikes, it still totally weirds me out that its a legitimate suspension provider now....
  • 1 6
flag Ussr1223 (24 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 It isn't. There are a couple of pro teams that use it, but the high-end stuff doesn't exist on the trail. Even the expensive stuff the pros ride creaks like hell, and I've heard that in their own raw promo edits. The reputation that they make useless "suspension" products is totally justified.
  • 1 0
 They have been making lower castings for many top suspension companies for decades. All depend on specs and quality level of the clients.
  • 1 0
 @Ussr1223: My Auron is probably the best price/performance fork I've ever ridden... while it has some minor issues, creaking really is not one of them...
  • 1 0
 @Ussr1223: Maybe that's why the two most selling bike forks also creak like crickets!
  • 8 0
 That frame is privee awesome
  • 1 0
 I just want to know if it shall or Shan be in Production
  • 2 0
 So this is a single pivot with a linkage driven shock.

Can someone educate me about machining frames? To me it looks like an enormous, expensive waste. Aluminum tubing is cheaper, easier, more efficient, and with hydroforming it can be as performant.
  • 1 0
 It is. But you can also do a lot more with forming than you could with sheet metal or tubes. Plus there’s not as great a heat affected zone as most aluminium bikes.
  • 2 0
 Didn’t spooky cycles cnc aluminium rear triangles back in the late 90s? Such a killer look with the cutter marks, like topography on a map. Just bought a Shan GT I’m a huge fan
  • 2 0
 Reach looks to be about 400mm
  • 1 0
 yeah, PP aren't really known for long bikes.
  • 1 0
 @tobiusmaximum: What?? Have you ever seen a Shan 5 in person? Everyone in 2017 thought it was the longest bike out there.
  • 1 0
 yeah i was thinking the same it does look short and not that slack either
  • 1 0
 It's Tuesday. Guess that means it's time to compare every brand frame to a Specialized or Trek somehow.
  • 1 0
 This is awesome. I’ve got the hardtail and Shan no5 so now I’ll be getting a dh bike! So cool!!
  • 2 0
 Optimus Prime Vibes
  • 1 0
 I found a new love! Holy crap!
  • 1 0
 Good to see more Suntour out there.
  • 1 0
 This is one of the most drool worthy frames I’ve seen in a long time.
  • 1 0
 2021 and still not a single bottle cage (face palm)
  • 1 0
 Cool!
  • 1 0
 Stump jumper demo?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



