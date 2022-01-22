Meet the 7 Women Sending at Freeride Fiesta

Photo: Valentin Popineau

Hannah Bergemann

Women's freeride is at an exciting tipping point, with more and more women's events emerging to develop the female side of the sport and increasing numbers of women at the big showdowns like Proving Grounds and, now, Freeride Fiesta. I caught up with the seven women who have spent this week sending massive jumps and pushing themselves here in Mexico.

Where are you from and where do you usually ride?

I live in Bellingham, WA, and usually ride trails around there.

Who are you as a mountain biker?

I'm a freeride mountain biker. My strengths are in technical & steep riding, but I'm progressing jumping big air & learning more tricks.

What will you remember most from Freeride Fiesta?

Photo: Axel Del Toro

Chelsea Kimball

I will remember hitting some scary but super fun jumps with some amazing people!

Where are you from and where do you usually ride?

I'm originally from Arizona and in the winter I normally ride in southern Utah and in the summer I ride kind of everywhere.

Who are you as a mountain biker?

I am a person who just loves riding my bike, mostly on jumps and drops. I really love just about every part of biking.

What will you remember most from Freeride Fiesta?

Photo: Axel Del Toro

CJ Selig

This Freeride Fiesta, I'm going to remember my suicide no-hander off the drop and finally doing clean runs through the course.

Where are you from and where do you usually ride?

I'm from the USA but I now live in Germany. I mostly ride in Europe, but thanks to my job, I really do get to travel and ride everywhere worldwide, so I'm super fortunate.

Who are you as a mountain biker?

I'm here for the fun, all of the time. I honestly like everything - I love downhill racing even though I'm extremely slow [editorial note: no she's not], I love technical riding. The riding out in Virgin is probably my favorite. I love big jumps and small jumps, everything, even when I'm not good at it.

What will you remember most from Freeride Fiesta?

Photo: Jose Duch

Cami Nogueira

The scale and energy of it. It's hard to even describe what it's like to have so many bikes set out right now waiting for people to ride. There are so many riders here and everyone is in good spirits and supportive of each other, so I'm really impressed with the scale of everything Johny created.

Where are you from and where do you usually ride?

I’m from Argentina but currently I’m living in Aspen, CO. I travel a lot so I really don’t have a usual ride spot, but if I’m at home I go to Crown Mountain Park.

Who are you as a mountain biker?

I always try to push my limits, but also I am thoughtful. I always enjoy riding with friends and people that inspire me. I love big jumps.

What will you remember most from Freeride Fiesta?

Brooke Trine

The course is insane, these are the biggest jumps I’ve ever jumped. Also the vibes are high. Mexico people are amazing.

Where are you from and where do you usually ride?

I'm from Cleveland, OH, so I started riding indoors, like skatepark style and primarily dirt jumping. Now, I travel in a van and primarily am based in New Hampshire at Highland Mountain Bike Park, and I like to travel around to other spots, too.

Who are you as a mountain biker?

I would say I am a freeride mountain biker, but I also do slopestyle and dirt jumping - I feel like that's kind of freeride too, since it's "freestyle," do whatever you want. But I'm more of a jumper, that's kind of my deal.

What will you remember most from Freeride Fiesta?

Photo: Jose Duch

Sierrah Umhauser

I will remember how hyped up everybody is, especially the girls - how stoked everyone is to help each other and get through the features, and how exciting it is when someone gets a new feature on the course. I feel like that's why I really like these events, because you don't get that when you're just riding or not at an event. The hype is extra high here.

Where are you from and where do you usually ride?

I’m from the United States in Bend, Oregon, and I usually ride our local dirt jumps, the skatepark, and our small DH zone.

Who are you as a mountain biker?

As a mountain biker I mostly enjoy flow and jump trails. I like to be playful!

What will you remember most from Freeride Fiesta?

Photo: Jose Duch

Ana Julia Gutierrez

So much, but the highlights are hitting the road gap. It’s definitely the biggest jump I have ever hit. And the people. There’s such a good vibe in the freeride community. It’s also awesome to meet a group of women doing the same thing!

Where are you from and where do you usually ride?

I am from México and usually ride in Guadalajara, but the past months I was road tripping around the US riding mainly in Washington.

Who are you as a mountain biker?

I always like to have fun and try new things. From a big pedal ride to shuttling all day, or hitting some jumps. I love exploring all the places my bike takes me and especially meeting incredible people along the way.

What will you remember most from Freeride Fiesta?

How everyone is so accepting and supportive. Riding side by side people I truly admire and taking my skills to the limit every single day. Freeride Fiesta friends won't be forgotten.