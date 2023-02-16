Meet The All New Transition Smuggler

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes
THE TRUSTY TOOL FOR ANY TRAIL
Like the reliable tool you grab for every job, the Smuggler is the go-to bike for any trail pointed up, down, and all around.
With dual 29 inch wheels, 130mm rear travel and 140mm front, the Smuggler may just be the most versatile bike in our lineup. A highly progressive leverage curve and comfortable, confidence-inspiring geo make it eager to keep going mile after mile while remaining surefooted in even the most technical terrain. Sitting squarely between the Spur and Sentinel in travel, geometry, and capability, it shares qualities of both. Inspiring and rewarding to hammer on your favorite singletrack, while never holding you back when the trail gets steep, the Smuggler will make sure you enjoy it all.
The hunt for the Smuggler continues....
Inspiration:
We went into the Smuggler project with the intention of creating a bike that had the quick and high-energy feel of the Spur, but with a bit more travel front and rear. What we ended up with was a perfect blend of the Spur and Sentinel in geometry, travel, capability, and weight. It's not all downhill in the PNW; there's plenty of singletrack, technical trail, and meandering connective routes. The Smuggler is perfect for a day when your path comes across all of the above.
Progression In All the Right Places:
The kinematics are similar to the Spur with a little over 27% progression. This provides a bottomless feel in a mid-travel package. Paired with the Fox Float X shock, the Smuggler can be set up to suit any rider's preference. Looking to increase rear travel? Simply remove the travel reducer in the shock to bump the travel up to 140mm. Looking for a bit more progression? Just add a larger volume spacer. All of this equates to a super lively, active, and forgiving rear suspension feel in any terrain.
Bike Details
▪ Dual 29" Wheels: Clearance up to 2.5"
▪ 140mm front and 130mm rear travel:
▪ Drop in headset bearings
▪ Internal cable routing: Clean headtube routing for simple, fully guided cable management
▪ Size Specific Chainstays
▪ 27% progression
▪ Gear accessory mount
▪ UDH
▪ 5 Sizes: S-XXL
▪ Lifetime Warranty
▪ Frame Weight: 6.6 lbs/3.00 kg (Size MD w/shock)
Pricing for USA and Canada
▪ Frameset Carbon w/shock $3699 USD/$4999 CAD
▪ NX Alloy $3999 USD/$5399 CAD
▪ GX Mechanical Carbon $5999 USD/$8999 CAD
▪ GX AXS Carbon $7299 USD/$9899 CAD
▪ XO AXS Carbon $8499 USD/$11499 CAD
Availability:
Framesets and some builds are in stock now, with more builds coming this spring!
The Smuggler, great for going up, and down mountains.
133 Comments
Love my older Alu Patrol though, no plans to replace that 2 wheeled joy machine.
Very rare exceptions where someone will come out with a realtive "value" bike/build. Most just use the opportunity to increase prices. About the only upside I see is maybe we get a few more boutique brands that can now compete.
I love my 5-yr-old Patrol but it looks like it will be the last Transition I can afford.
Smuggler frame = 6.6 lbs & $3,700
The weight isn’t end all, but damn Tranny bikes have become the upper end of the pricing scale these days.
I decided to sell my Spur after riding all the major trails in Crested Butte. It got bounced around too much on the descents due to xc suspension. My Stumpjumper does everything the Spur does, and more. For less money. I paid 3800 for a Stumpjumper comp in the fall off 2020. I paid 3500 for my Spur frame the day it was released. A Stumpjumper comp is like 5k now though sadly.
This smuggler is way too heavy to be a 1 bike though. Once again they made a bike that weighs as much as an enduro bike, with less suspension.
Visually is not a big deal to see the cable. In real life you can change a brake in less than 5 minutes with some new zip ties, really handy on a ( weekend) bike trip if you ask me how i know
tell us you're sponsored without telling us you're sponsored haha
I got along well with the new Smuggler. You can find my review on YouTube if you care.
I'm not sponsored by Transition. I'm not an "influencer". I just review product.
Not sure how this is any different than a PB review or similar but hey - whatever. Have fun with the hate, ya'll!
@islandforlife - fair! That said, this is a comments section dude. Not a place for me to write a dissertation. I was simply giving the company a well deserved high five. I also liked the bike. Is that a bad thing? To add, I also articulated the pluses and minuses in one sentence (if you read what I wrote). Is that so wrong?
Weird wild times. LOL.
"had the chance to get on this early... thing rips, hard. Let me know if anyone has questions."
Then answer questions.
Not weird time... usual stuff... you've always needed to keep your audience in mind and write specifically. Your comment would probably play much better in an MTBR thread.. or even NSMB... but not here.