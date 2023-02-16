Meet The All New Transition Smuggler

Feb 16, 2023
by Transition Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes

THE TRUSTY TOOL FOR ANY TRAIL

Like the reliable tool you grab for every job, the Smuggler is the go-to bike for any trail pointed up, down, and all around.

With dual 29 inch wheels, 130mm rear travel and 140mm front, the Smuggler may just be the most versatile bike in our lineup. A highly progressive leverage curve and comfortable, confidence-inspiring geo make it eager to keep going mile after mile while remaining surefooted in even the most technical terrain. Sitting squarely between the Spur and Sentinel in travel, geometry, and capability, it shares qualities of both. Inspiring and rewarding to hammer on your favorite singletrack, while never holding you back when the trail gets steep, the Smuggler will make sure you enjoy it all.



The hunt for the Smuggler continues....


Inspiration:
We went into the Smuggler project with the intention of creating a bike that had the quick and high-energy feel of the Spur, but with a bit more travel front and rear. What we ended up with was a perfect blend of the Spur and Sentinel in geometry, travel, capability, and weight. It's not all downhill in the PNW; there's plenty of singletrack, technical trail, and meandering connective routes. The Smuggler is perfect for a day when your path comes across all of the above.


Progression In All the Right Places:
The kinematics are similar to the Spur with a little over 27% progression. This provides a bottomless feel in a mid-travel package. Paired with the Fox Float X shock, the Smuggler can be set up to suit any rider's preference. Looking to increase rear travel? Simply remove the travel reducer in the shock to bump the travel up to 140mm. Looking for a bit more progression? Just add a larger volume spacer. All of this equates to a super lively, active, and forgiving rear suspension feel in any terrain.




Bike Details
▪ Dual 29" Wheels: Clearance up to 2.5"
▪ 140mm front and 130mm rear travel:
▪ Drop in headset bearings
▪ Internal cable routing: Clean headtube routing for simple, fully guided cable management
▪ Size Specific Chainstays
▪ 27% progression
▪ Gear accessory mount
▪ UDH
▪ 5 Sizes: S-XXL
▪ Lifetime Warranty
▪ Frame Weight: 6.6 lbs/3.00 kg (Size MD w/shock)


Pricing for USA and Canada
▪ Frameset Carbon w/shock $3699 USD/$4999 CAD
▪ NX Alloy $3999 USD/$5399 CAD
▪ GX Mechanical Carbon $5999 USD/$8999 CAD
▪ GX AXS Carbon $7299 USD/$9899 CAD
▪ XO AXS Carbon $8499 USD/$11499 CAD

Find all the spec details HERE

Availability:
Framesets and some builds are in stock now, with more builds coming this spring!


The Smuggler, great for going up, and down mountains.



The search is over, go check out the new Smuggler at TRANSITIONBIKES.COM

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Transition


133 Comments

  • 95 2
 $5400 for NX alloy. Why have you betrayed us, transition?
  • 71 3
 You were the chosen one, transition! You were sent here to destroy the high prices not join them!
  • 34 0
 @Gregmurray50: he’s not speaking in freedom dollars, he’s speaking in maple leaves
  • 10 6
 Aside from NX the build kit is pretty good for $3999, and NX is a $60 shifter away from being decent.
  • 12 4
 @Gregmurray50: I HATE YOU
  • 2 1
 Bingo.
  • 6 0
 @Gregmurray50: Can't believe the amount of downvoters. Clearly, we have a bunch of Star Trek fans in PB.
  • 3 0
 @dmackyaheard: agreed and if they put gx on here the value would be too good. Shimano deore would have been a better choice.
  • 4 6
 @drakefan705: GX is way better than Deore in my opinion. GX is more equivalent to SLX or even XT.
  • 1 0
 where can I buy that guy's hat?!?!
  • 8 0
 @dmackyaheard: The Ripmo AF with a better build for 500 dollars cheaper.
  • 1 0
 Got a team to pay for. . . . .
  • 4 0
 @tacklingdummy: GX to XT more like it
  • 7 0
 I remember thinking Transition wasn't very well priced pre-2020. But either way comparing the NX here to a Fluid A2 is a bit eye opening
  • 7 0
 @edthesled: I just checked the specs on the Norco Fluid A2. Similar or better on all counts for $1400 less.

Love my older Alu Patrol though, no plans to replace that 2 wheeled joy machine.
  • 5 0
 @edthesled: Compare it to the Fluid A1. The A1 is still cheaper, but with a full factory /P-elite suspension and XT drive train. It's not even close.
  • 1 0
 TR have eye watering prices in NZ, Base model alloy bikes for same price as near top spec carbon models from other brands - the carbon TR's framesets are pretty much same price as the latter aswell lmao
  • 2 5
 @drakefan705 It's $3999 not $5400. Dramatising over whatever number it is in CAD is no different from crying that it's 10700 Samoan Talas. Neither changes the fact it's a $3999 bike. Transition don't control currency exchange rates lol.
  • 5 0
 @bananowy: suck my butt $5400 is a shitty price for this bike in canada where I live
  • 1 0
 It's too bad that Transition has priced their bikes so high. I was going to get myself a Sentinel (my fourth Transition in a row) and my son a Scout as he has out grown his Ripcord but paying 3k more between the two bikes over other brands would be crazy.
  • 1 0
 @bananowy: Value of goods between Canada the US can be directly compared with a simple currency conversion. Our markets are similar enough.
  • 1 0
 @jayacheess: but it's a Ripmo
  • 1 0
 @Gregmurray50: haha Obi Wan tells it like it is.
  • 1 0
 @rob748: Fluid A1, then!
  • 34 6
 I can get a Norco Fluid for $800 cheaper with better components...... Sorry Transition you blew this one.
  • 1 1
 and non- Gey paintscheme....
  • 30 3
 Maybe I can smuggle one of these into my garage past my wife…
  • 1 0
 Let me know if it works Smile
  • 24 1
 Espresso color is 10/10 imo
  • 1 3
 Getting 2019 Santa Cruz Hightower LT vibes in that color
  • 11 1
 Missed opportunity to call it the Expresso.
  • 1 0
 @eurospek: and the price!
  • 19 1
 NX shifter on the GX build... sneaky sneaky
  • 2 9
flag shamday (57 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Most people probably going to swap it out for X01 anyways, NX or GX go in the bin.
  • 2 0
 Pretty lame from Transition. Stylo 6k cranks instead of the 7xxx Al GX cranks too, code R, cockpit is all cheaper raceface, cheap rims. This is a horrible value for $6k, and this is the best spec mechanical build kit.
  • 16 1
 Great lines, great colors, great geo, right where I like the travel for local Daduro Country riding... I'd ride the crap out of this.
  • 8 0
 Is this a grape smuggler?
  • 15 1
 This thing looks sick!!! Now the question is “when will the transam be found again?”
  • 6 0
 aw, I still have that frame in my basement.
  • 8 1
 Bottle rocket!
  • 2 0
 @lowkeyokeydokey: me too. Maybe the best bike I’ve ever had….
  • 1 0
 Maybe they should do a gravel bike next. Evil and YT are doing it.
  • 1 0
 I had a first gen Dirtbag....only FS bike I have never broken! Thing was a tank...this was back when the boys wanted to make bikes for the blue collar riders out there...they have really changed into a high end boutique brand now.
  • 14 0
 Everything about this is great except for pricing and build kits.
  • 12 0
 Price is too high man. Come on.
  • 8 0
 4999$ cad for a frame, I thought Transition used to be relatively affordable?
  • 1 0
 The collusion of everybody jacking prices, then saying "Hey, we're in line with every other bike!".
Very rare exceptions where someone will come out with a realtive "value" bike/build. Most just use the opportunity to increase prices. About the only upside I see is maybe we get a few more boutique brands that can now compete.
  • 7 0
 Dang. I wanted to love this. I do. But holy cow, frame cost more than an Sworks, and weighs more.
  • 4 0
 Seriously, for a couple hundred more than the GX mechanical build I could get a SLX Yeti with DT wheels. Guess they're fully a boutique brand now.
  • 3 0
 @bkm303: at the same time when they're pushing DTC in a big way. Greedy, greedy.

I love my 5-yr-old Patrol but it looks like it will be the last Transition I can afford.
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: didn't even think about the DTC angle but you're totally right. I guess we can start making dentist jokes about transition now though so that's cool.
  • 5 0
 Those travel numbers are pretty much a Goldie locks with 29 inch wheels. My favorite bikes to date have been in the travel range. Great looking bike, love, the low center of gravity.
  • 8 0
 Value for $ continues to erode.
  • 3 0
 I think it'll start to swing back the other way in the next year or so. We've already seen some big sales this year (Specialized, YT, possibly others).
  • 4 0
 Man for 200 $ more give or take...you get full xt build kit carbon hoops a 36..plus more travel..I'd say transition is high on this one not even a full gx build shit wheels..I was wanting one too..had the original..but this build sucks
  • 7 1
 It's about damn time. The old Smuggler was an awesome bike. The new one looks awesome too.
  • 6 0
 Come on Transition, bring out an aggro hardtail with these lines!!! This is a beaut
  • 3 0
 When is Transition going to get in-frame storage? I would have thought this was the time... then V3 everything else in the line up the next year... Love my sentinel V2, these colors are awesome. Price is disappointing, but that GX mechanical carbon seems to be right at the same price point as the other brands.
  • 1 0
 Was just looking at the new Trek ex, the frame storage latch and cover was well thought out sleek,simple and solid!
  • 5 0
 Wtf! 6000 dollars for a Gx mech build with cheap ass wheels and Fox Performance fork...
  • 2 0
 Or for the same price, you could get an SST welded up by shredders in beautiful Lyons, Colorado. Only 1/2 lb heavier, will last forever, is not plastic, comes in any color, add any bottle/tool mounts you want, external cable routing.
  • 3 0
 Haha what is that shit pricing? While many manufacturers give big discounts because they can not get their bikes sold, Transition keeps on increasing their prices
  • 1 0
 Because their market research shows they'll sell anyway? I'm not saying thy're right or that I'd buy one at this price but I bet the price points ain't just randomly set. Maybe they have enough of a loyal following to sell the relatively low numbers of bikes they import compared to some others. Or maybe they know discounts are coming and they want to start from a higher point. Maybe they want to position as more premium because that target market is less affected by inflation/cost of living.
  • 1 0
 Colors are great, and so is the move to a regular eyelet shock, but integrated headset is lame and the build kits suck and are pretty poor value. YT bikes has 25% off right now, specialized had a good sale recently too, no reason the be paying these ridiculous prices.
  • 5 0
 Nice. Want.
  • 1 0
 Wish it had downtime storage but... I still want one.
  • 12 12
 I bought the Spur the day it was released. And sold it a few months later for a Stumpjumper. Same frame weight, real suspension, more travel. Same weight. Paint that doesn't flake off if you look at it. This is a real mtn bike. Now make the Spur less enduro and more XC.
  • 8 1
 Careful saying a specialized is better than a transition round these parts. PB doesn’t take too kindly to specialized
  • 7 0
 Stumpy frame = 5.33 lbs & $3,000
Smuggler frame = 6.6 lbs & $3,700

The weight isn’t end all, but damn Tranny bikes have become the upper end of the pricing scale these days.
  • 3 0
 @a-prince: they Have been on the upper end for like 4 years now. They updated their frames and have been similarly priced to Santa Cruz, evil , pivot ever since. You can argue over the builds but if you compare these to the Santa Cruz tallboy builds then I think these offer a bit more value.
  • 4 0
 It's always fun to get hot takes on what "real MTB bikes" should be from southern Michigan. I'll stick with clean lines, deep sea green, and a few paint chips on my Spur.
  • 1 0
 @a-prince: and you can put a burrito in a stumpy frame
  • 2 0
 @fentoncrackshell: I haven't lived in Michigan in 8 years. Failed attempt at humor for sure. I live at the base of Mt Lemmon, and travel the country full time riding my bikes. While you sit in San Francisco traffic. Dreaming about real mtb riding. The spur sucks. Failed execution of a "radical idea".
  • 3 0
 @DetroitCity: having ridden both I don’t know if I would say the spur sucks, but I agree the engineering/value of specialized is superior for what you get and the paint on transition is comically bad. And this comes from the current owner of a spur, enduro, stumpy evo, etc…. Spur is still a fun bike though
  • 1 0
 @Bm1117: if you need to compare a build to a Santa Cruz to give the perception of value, it is probably not an incredible value.
  • 1 0
 @TylerP15: for a boutique brand it is. Look at the evils, forbidden , weareone. Pivot, revel. Insert any other boutique brand that is actually good and you get the point. What boutique brand offers value any more? What bike brand does that isn’t a corporate overlord?
  • 2 0
 @Cantle406: the Spur is actually an amazing bike. For flow trails. Because the XC suspension can't handle the geometry. Then if you put real suspension. It weighs more than a Stumpy. So on flow trails or mild trails where you can keep speed up the Spur is amazing because its the most insane turning bike I've ever ridden. At low speeds climbing tech it sucks, uphill switchbacks it sucks, acceleration out of corners sucks, BB height sucks, paint sucks. But if you can keep the speed up and XC suspension is all you need, it shines in that specific environment.

I decided to sell my Spur after riding all the major trails in Crested Butte. It got bounced around too much on the descents due to xc suspension. My Stumpjumper does everything the Spur does, and more. For less money. I paid 3800 for a Stumpjumper comp in the fall off 2020. I paid 3500 for my Spur frame the day it was released. A Stumpjumper comp is like 5k now though sadly.
  • 2 0
 @DetroitCity: Oh i get it man, stumpy is pretty much *the CB bike IMO. If I had to pick one I’d pick the stumpy, but I ended up getting a mega discount on a new spur frame, and I’m a cheap ass so, so here I am riding a spur. and happy about it, to be honest. But agree with your analysis, it is a certain type of good vs. the stumpy is just “good.”
  • 1 0
 @Cantle406: If I lived somewhere with flow trails like Bentonville or similar, I would have a Spur. I dont have flow trails in Tucson and when I travel places I dont seek out flow trails. I ended up with a Stumpy and a Top Fuel, the last version 120/115 68hta to handle everything I wanted the spur to do.

This smuggler is way too heavy to be a 1 bike though. Once again they made a bike that weighs as much as an enduro bike, with less suspension.
  • 3 0
 It's like the Stumpjumper and the spur had a baby. Looks like a great bike.
  • 5 3
 both colors look awesome but i'd never buy either. can't we agree that every frame should at least be available in black/raw?
  • 4 1
 Wait wait wait, named the smuggler and the only thing in the frame is the cable routing?
  • 3 0
 Odd spec choice for the 36 and Z1 on the NX and GX builds then the jump down to 34 for the AXS builds?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Z2 and 34 on the NX/GX builds.
  • 4 0
 3700 for a Frame??? Why do you hate us.
  • 2 4
 I have never paid MSRP for my transition bikes (Spire and Spur purchased in the past 12 months). Usually get 15-20% off from my local dealer.
  • 1 0
 @Hookem34: Truth, with a little chit chat at a dealer I got a Spur frame for 1k off retail, and I’m just a guy with a day job.
  • 2 0
 As a pervious owner of the Transition Bandit (possibly the best bike ever made), I'm excited to see how the new age 130mm frames will compare.
  • 3 2
 Nice to see Transition what the fans asked for. I agree would be good to see the Spur go more XC. Would also be nice if the paint stuck to the frame longer than the dirt.....
  • 3 0
 We asked for inflated pricing on meh builds?
  • 3 0
 Looks great, if only I could read the geometry chart
  • 2 0
 Who in their right mind would buy just a frame when for $300 more you can get a whole bike.
  • 2 1
 Specialized pulls 130mm rear travel off without a rear pivot on their Stumpjumper, a few other brands too. I’m surprised more companies aren’t doing the same.
  • 1 0
 Looks great and many have been waiting for this BUT... the pricing is just wrong for the current market. the fluid is a better buy all-round
  • 2 0
 Pricing is f*cked. I bought my Stumpy for $7000CAD. With X01 and a burrito locker
  • 1 0
 I would love that pink bike. I wanted a Wrangler in Tuscadero as well though.
  • 1 0
 Internally routed rear brake is cool, shame it's on the wrong side for some of us.
  • 1 0
 I can't imagine what it costs for this delivered to your part of the world.
  • 3 1
 Not impressed...looks the fuel is the better bike
  • 2 0
 Booo internal brake routing
  • 2 0
 Looks nice but seems heavy. And all SRAM builds.. yuck!
  • 1 0
 Dammmmmnit. My Rascal frame just looked at me and a tear started to form... I really don't know if I can resist!!
  • 2 1
 And yet another purple bike...why is that companies copy each other when it comes to colors?
  • 1 0
 Love the metallic nature of the paint; but pink or brown for my options? Yuck
  • 2 1
 The Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol (or Pistola) is the superior version of the Smuggler.
  • 1 0
 That video was hilarious! good work! loved the pinkbike shirt hacking into the local C drive. haha
  • 1 0
 Why are the chain stay lengths different between alloy and carbon? Really weird.
  • 1 0
 An 140mm Lyrik of any level would have been better than a 34. Even a Pike is an order of magnitude stiffer
  • 2 0
 Integrated headset Frown
  • 2 0
 Bye Bye Angleset.
  • 1 1
 If your espresso looks like that, you need to grind finer and dial in your extraction Smile
  • 1 0
 Hmmm, with that color scheme... perhaps a Plum Smuggler?
  • 1 0
 Big missed opportunity calling it orchid.
  • 1 0
 Would this be a good bike for the Four Loko Invitational?
  • 1 0
 Friggin chaz
  • 1 0
 It's beautiful
  • 1 0
 I'll just keep my Patrol
  • 1 0
 Alloy frameset?????
  • 1 0
 No Big Deal
  • 1 2
 Was hoping the flex stays would start coming on the longer travel bikes
Below threshold threads are hidden





