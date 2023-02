Meet The All New Transition Smuggler

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes

THE TRUSTY TOOL FOR ANY TRAILLike the reliable tool you grab for every job, the Smuggler is the go-to bike for any trail pointed up, down, and all around.With dual 29 inch wheels, 130mm rear travel and 140mm front, the Smuggler may just be the most versatile bike in our lineup. A highly progressive leverage curve and comfortable, confidence-inspiring geo make it eager to keep going mile after mile while remaining surefooted in even the most technical terrain. Sitting squarely between the Spur and Sentinel in travel, geometry, and capability, it shares qualities of both. Inspiring and rewarding to hammer on your favorite singletrack, while never holding you back when the trail gets steep, the Smuggler will make sure you enjoy it all.The hunt for the Smuggler continues....Inspiration:We went into the Smuggler project with the intention of creating a bike that had the quick and high-energy feel of the Spur, but with a bit more travel front and rear. What we ended up with was a perfect blend of the Spur and Sentinel in geometry, travel, capability, and weight. It's not all downhill in the PNW; there's plenty of singletrack, technical trail, and meandering connective routes. The Smuggler is perfect for a day when your path comes across all of the above.Progression In All the Right Places:The kinematics are similar to the Spur with a little over 27% progression. This provides a bottomless feel in a mid-travel package. Paired with the Fox Float X shock, the Smuggler can be set up to suit any rider's preference. Looking to increase rear travel? Simply remove the travel reducer in the shock to bump the travel up to 140mm. Looking for a bit more progression? Just add a larger volume spacer. All of this equates to a super lively, active, and forgiving rear suspension feel in any terrain.Bike Details▪ Dual 29" Wheels: Clearance up to 2.5"▪ 140mm front and 130mm rear travel:▪ Drop in headset bearings▪ Internal cable routing: Clean headtube routing for simple, fully guided cable management▪ Size Specific Chainstays▪ 27% progression▪ Gear accessory mount▪ UDH▪ 5 Sizes: S-XXL▪ Lifetime Warranty▪ Frame Weight: 6.6 lbs/3.00 kg (Size MD w/shock)Pricing for USA and Canada▪ Frameset Carbon w/shock $3699 USD/$4999 CAD▪ NX Alloy $3999 USD/$5399 CAD▪ GX Mechanical Carbon $5999 USD/$8999 CAD▪ GX AXS Carbon $7299 USD/$9899 CAD▪ XO AXS Carbon $8499 USD/$11499 CADFind all the spec details HERE Availability:Framesets and some builds are in stock now, with more builds coming this spring!The Smuggler, great for going up, and down mountains.The search is over, go check out the new Smuggler at TRANSITIONBIKES.COM