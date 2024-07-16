Ibis Releases New 130mm Ripley

PRESS RELEASE:
Meet the Ripley, your new best friend for every trail adventure. The award-winning bike has been updated with more travel and slacker geometry, making it even more capable and fun. It rivals the speed of an e-bike uphill while offering snappy, playful performance with 130mm of ultra-efficient dw-link travel.
Need to stash your snacks? The Ripley now features internal frame storage for all your stuff. Plus, with expanded size ranges, everyone gets the perfect fit. Whether you’re popping wheelies or conquering climbs, the Ripley is game. Size Specific Everything
Every rider deserves the same great ride feel, no matter their height or proportions. We use size specific seat tube angles and suspension kinematics to bring incredible balance and speed to all size riders. Even chainstay length and bottom bracket height are tailored to each frame size.5 Sizes
We've added a third size in the middle of the bell curve to provide a fit that’s just right. With 80% of our riders falling between 5’5” and 6’0”, we introduced a new "Extra-Medium" size. The extra-medium (size 3) now sits in the middle of our size range, while our size five remains the traditional XL.Flip It
We’ve added more adjustability with a new flip chip - now you can run 29” or 27.5”/29” mixed (MX) wheels on all sizes without compromising the geometry. The Ripley ships with 29” wheels.DW-Link Suspension
We continue to use the critically acclaimed dw-link suspension platform known for its efficient climbing and excellent downhill performance; it sets the standard for modern mountain bikes.
Our size-specific kinematics make sure every size bike pedals amazingly while still keeping things ferociously smooth on challenging trails.Internal Frame Storage
Get that gear off your back and into your bike with our frame storage system. The latch operates effortlessly, even in cold, muddy conditions while wearing gloves. The door is water-resistant, rattle-free, and robust.
We’ve partnered with Cotopaxi to craft a set of two internal bags for your snacks, tools or whatever. Cotopaxi is known for high-quality construction and sustainable practices; each bag is crafted from remnants and dead stock, making them colorful and unique.
The Ripley is available in five build kits, starting at $4,999 for a complete. A frame only is available for $3,499.
Learn more about the Ibis Ripley here
.