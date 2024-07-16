Powered by Outside

Ibis Releases New 130mm Ripley

Jul 16, 2024
by Ibis Cycles  





PRESS RELEASE:

Meet the Ripley, your new best friend for every trail adventure. The award-winning bike has been updated with more travel and slacker geometry, making it even more capable and fun. It rivals the speed of an e-bike uphill while offering snappy, playful performance with 130mm of ultra-efficient dw-link travel.



Need to stash your snacks? The Ripley now features internal frame storage for all your stuff. Plus, with expanded size ranges, everyone gets the perfect fit. Whether you’re popping wheelies or conquering climbs, the Ripley is game.




Size Specific Everything

Every rider deserves the same great ride feel, no matter their height or proportions. We use size specific seat tube angles and suspension kinematics to bring incredible balance and speed to all size riders. Even chainstay length and bottom bracket height are tailored to each frame size.




5 Sizes

We've added a third size in the middle of the bell curve to provide a fit that’s just right. With 80% of our riders falling between 5’5” and 6’0”, we introduced a new "Extra-Medium" size. The extra-medium (size 3) now sits in the middle of our size range, while our size five remains the traditional XL.




Flip It

We’ve added more adjustability with a new flip chip - now you can run 29” or 27.5”/29” mixed (MX) wheels on all sizes without compromising the geometry. The Ripley ships with 29” wheels.



DW-Link Suspension

We continue to use the critically acclaimed dw-link suspension platform known for its efficient climbing and excellent downhill performance; it sets the standard for modern mountain bikes.

Our size-specific kinematics make sure every size bike pedals amazingly while still keeping things ferociously smooth on challenging trails.








Internal Frame Storage

Get that gear off your back and into your bike with our frame storage system. The latch operates effortlessly, even in cold, muddy conditions while wearing gloves. The door is water-resistant, rattle-free, and robust.



We’ve partnered with Cotopaxi to craft a set of two internal bags for your snacks, tools or whatever. Cotopaxi is known for high-quality construction and sustainable practices; each bag is crafted from remnants and dead stock, making them colorful and unique.




The Ripley is available in five build kits, starting at $4,999 for a complete. A frame only is available for $3,499.






Learn more about the Ibis Ripley here.



39 Comments
  • 22 0
 Let’s see if the people really want what they say they’ve always wanted
  • 5 17
flag CornPop (36 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I will pass! What turns me off is the belly of the front triangle is lower than the BB.
  • 16 0
 A 130mm mullet bike with extra water in the downtube so I can ride packless on long trail rides is just peak mountain biking fun and freedom to me. Bravo Ibis! This is one of the few bikes that could claw me away from my 5010.
  • 3 0
 what do you use to store water? Soft flask?
  • 9 0
 The new Ibis bikes are looking great with great features. Certainly on my radar for my next purchase.
  • 11 0
 Ibis just got so hot
  • 9 0
 Great numbers. This one definitely hits my list
  • 9 0
 Rivals the speed of an e-Bike uphill...lol
  • 5 0
 Similes like "climbs like a scalded monkey" or a "juiced ibex" just aren't fast enough anymore.
  • 2 1
 Lol maybe fresh legs first climb, but the fun of ebikes is they're long travel enduro sleds that ride like XC bikes on the climbs.
  • 5 0
 a medium, mulleted one of these will probably be my next trail bike (from the buy/sell in two years...)
  • 1 0
 Medium, or extra medium?
  • 4 0
 Sell me those downtube bags.
  • 2 0
 Available on the webstore right now!
  • 2 0
 Sad to see the legend of the lightweight 120mm Ripley die with this model. Great bike, but now solidly a trail bike. Rather than a do all XC race/Downcountry/trail steed.
  • 4 1
 so the Ripley is now heavy ?
  • 2 0
 545 reach 685 tt in size XL - now that is really long!
  • 2 4
 Great to see the addition of another size in the range. But wish they would have gone with "S-sizing" so we could start to move the industry there. Now we just have another confusion size "XM".
  • 3 1
 My guess is Specialized didn't like Ibis using the S sizing and hit them with a letter from their legal team.
  • 1 0
 Extra medium: for when just in the middle isn't in the middle enough!
  • 1 0
 So do the new Ripley V5 and Ripmo V3 share the same front frame triangle?
  • 2 0
 Yes, the frames are the same they just use clevis.
  • 9 0
 They share the same swingarm, front triangle and linkage. The clevis is different and will be available. You'd need a rear shock and fork to go back and forth between the two.
  • 2 0
 @hans-heim: Interesting, sounds like they've learned a thing or two from the WR1 Arrival.
  • 1 0
 This thing is absolutely sick.
  • 2 4
 Too bad there’s not an affordable option
  • 5 0
 I'm sure the AF versions will come out in a year or so.
  • 3 6
 Ibis didn't get the memo people are easing off on the reach thing.
  • 2 6
flag hughbm (34 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I agree - bike's too long
  • 7 3
 @hughbm: I can't believe they didn't ask you what your exact dimensions were in order to create a bike only for you. How dare they!
  • 5 1
 size down?
  • 6 0
 swallow your pride and go down a size?
  • 2 1
 That's my main issue on both this and the new Ripmo from a geo perspective (since everything else looks pretty good, minus the STA being about 0.5-1 degree slacker than I would personally prefer depending on the size). The reach on the Extra Medium would be perfect for me at 6'1.5", but combined with the STA, the effective top tube on that XM is still on the very outer cusp of anything I'd choose to ride.
  • 5 0
 If you ignore what Ibis calls them it's a pretty normal 4-bike reach run with an addition of a 5th really long option.
Below threshold threads are hidden







