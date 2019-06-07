FIRST LOOK

Meet the Stance: Giant's Affordable Big-Wheel Trail Bike

Jun 7, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Giant Stance 2019


Giant launched the Stance in 2015 with 27.5-inch wheels and a simplified "FlexPoint" single-pivot rear suspension system. It was aimed squarely at trail riders who ranked high on skills but low on funding, and was a hit from its inception. This week, Giant released the new Stance, upgraded with a 29-inch-wheels and numbers that should take this incredibly priced trail shredder to the next level.

Two models are offered that share the same 120-millimeter-travel aluminum chassis and sport 130-millimeter-stroke forks:

The $1750 Stance 29-1 leads off with a 130-millimeter-stroke RockShox Recon RL fork and a Monarch R shock, backed up by a SRAM SX Eagle
Stance Details:

• Frame: aluminum
• 29" wheels
• Suspension travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front
• 67.5-degree head angle
• Transmission: SRAM SX Eagle
• Brakes: Shimano M200 series
• Sizes: Sm, med, lg, XL
• MSRP: Stance 29-1 $1750, Stance 29-2 $1500 USD
• Contact: Giant USA
drivetrain. Brakes are Shimano MT 200's and the rest of the bike is filled out with Giant's house brand components, highlighted by the reliable Contact Switch dropper seatpost.

The $1500 Stance 29-2 almost matches its sibling's specifications, but you'll have to buy your own dropper post. Suspension is a 130-millimeter SR Suntour Raidon fork, paired with a Raidon R shock. It shares the same SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain and Shimano brakes, and most of the 29-1's house-brand components.


Giant Stance 2019
FlexPoint rear suspension features a single-pivot swingarm instead of Giant's dual-link Maestro system. There is also no dropout pivot.


Stance Geometry


Judging by their specifications alone, Giant's Stance twins mirror the kind of build we'd expect from any top bike brand - it's solid, but nothing here is going to turn heads. Step back ten feet, though, and the view gets better. The Stance cuts a pro-bike profile, with a just-right, 780-millimeter handlebar width, short stem, a 67.5-degree head angle, and a 75-degree effective seat tube angle. It's the real deal.

Giant Stance 2019


bigquotesI'm guessing that Giant curated the Stance to slot nicely into this country's NICA high-school league racing scene. Here's a bike that's tough enough to hammer all week long on trails, and it's just slim enough to race on the weekends. The front row of a NICA race may be stacked with with pricey carbon hardtails, but three or four rows back, it's a whole different story. The Stance, especially the Stance 29-1, is about as inexpensive as a needs-nothing XC/trail bike can be had, and it's destined to make a lot of NICA families happy.RC


Giant Stance 2019

Stance 29-1

Stance 1 specs
Stance 1 specs


Giant Stance 2019

Stance 29-2

Stance 2 specs
Stance 2 specs



44 Comments

  • + 39
 This is awesome. Proper geo, decent parts, reputable company. This is the perfect bike to recommend to those people that want to get more involved in mountain biking and have a full suspension bike to progress on. Also, a good alternative to the used market or direct sales to encourage new riders to buy from their local bike shop and create a relationship with them.
  • + 22
 Nice to see an affordable bike from time to time! Looks good too
  • - 18
flag WAKIdesigns (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I just rode the latest Reign in base setup and it rides like an affordable bike. May as well buy an actually affordable bike
  • + 9
 @WAKIdesigns: Not sure what a 3 year old designed, 27.5, 170mm, Maestro enduro bike has to do with this completely new 2020 Stance?
  • + 1
 @OzarkBike: They are both affordable Giants? I think you missed the joke, but maybe I did to. #WAKIhumor
  • + 0
 No Maestro no deal!
  • + 1
 @OzarkBike: Reign is more expensive than this yet in basic version rides like a cow on a pogo stick. So it’s good that Giant released something cheaper and I doubt it is any worse
  • - 1
 @jorgeposada: you’d be better off riding a Starling Murmur with CCDB than Maestro or VPP with some basic crap from Fox or RS.
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: the only way to make a single pivot bike fail: put a CC shock on it ????
  • + 13
 Eagle, Rock Shox, tubeless, boost, dropper post, and proper geo for $1750! Seems like a win for consumers.
  • + 5
 Not the same bike, but I bought a base Reign four years ago and it's taken me places and allowed me to ride harder than I ever thought I would. I'd always recommend Giant for people who are nervous about direct sales at this price point.
  • + 3
 This is great. I really love these modern trail bikes as they are great all rounders and these will provide an amazing entry point for newer riders who are looking to step up from entry level bikes. Hope more companies hop on board and provide other competitive options for the masses.
  • + 3
 just put an hand of the Embolden (the female version) in 27.5 for my daughter and very happy with it. That was simply the best option.
She enjoy it a lot BTW

But this new version, still for kid around 5'4" like my daughter, I think the 27.5 make more sense than 29.
  • + 3
 This is basically the new Trance 29 front triangle mated to a simpler rear end; I'm pretty sure this is the case anyways. Follows the same formula as the previous 27.5 Stance/Trance, and the 26 Yukon FX/Trance before that. Regarding snapped flex stays, Giant have always been very good with warranty coverage and I doubt this will be any different.
  • + 1
 Why is there so much worry towards the racing world? All the new "enduro race machines" and the above summary for this bike. I used to race, but it stopped being fun. I wonder what percentage of the mtn bike public actually races.
This bike looks pretty nice though....maybe throw on smaller wheels and a longer travel fork and it could be fun!
  • + 1
 I like the price point, but I had a buddy snap the rear chain stay casing a 1 foot long double, the flex point suspension just couldn't flex enough. Great for entry level, but if your doing anything serious I would step up to a trance at least.
  • + 2
 Heard they had issues with that run of frames... word is that it's been solved and supposedly even the biggest hits on the newer gen frames are totally fine.
  • + 1
 It was not this bike. This is an all new 29er which has never existed before this model year. However, I did see the first generation 27.5 (several years ago)crack on a friends bike and he was told it was corrected on newer models.
  • + 0
 The front center is pretty dang short (reach included). XL with 471 reach in no way fits a tall guy. Kind of a short travel Hightower with still a slackish STA due to the kink in it.

Giant pisses me off with the kinked Seat tube nonsense. My wife has the embolden and I can barely get a 125mm dropper (maybe not even...I think we had to settle for 100mm) in it and it's not even internally routed...like it was too expensive to drill a hole in the frame. Glad they at least fixed the internal thing it seems. The interrupted seat tube is a flaw tho.
  • + 1
 Considering this bike cost the same as a decent set of carbon wheels , it's a great dual suspension bike for a newbie getting into the sport.
  • + 1
 Vitus (CRC's house brand) has super affordable bikes with better components. Can even get carbon with GX eagle and good suspension under 3k.
  • + 1
 Spelling error in small frame geo chart? 338mm seat tube length and 400+ reach? Next size up is 431mm seat tube length? I bet it's 383mm for small.
  • + 3
 They will sell alot of these.
  • + 1
 Really great but please get rid of the Recon. First thing I'd change is that fork. Charge a little more but put a proper fork on the bike.
  • + 1
 Is the Sektor much better?
  • + 1
 @Trouterspace: Not at all. I hate the entry level forks on all entry level bikes. First thing to do is change the fork for a better experience. Leave that crap to costco/walmart/Canadian Tire bikes and spec something decent that will last a few years (as nobody will really be hitting true gnarly on these...one hopes). With a better spec'd fork, at least they can ride with some confidence and understand what it should feel like.
  • + 3
 Great BANG for your BUCK..RO GIANT!
  • + 2
 thats alot of bike for $1500. never been a giant fan but bravo to you giant. well done
  • + 2
 It’s got a very nice stance to it......
  • + 4
 It is a Giant improvement
  • + 2
 Did they use a QR rear end to help with the flexpoint or to save money?
  • + 1
 yes
  • + 2
 But why the front der mount?
  • + 1
 Some countries still prefer 2x, North America only gets 1x stock from what I've heard
  • + 2
 Wow! Have to hand it to Giant this is really impressive.
  • + 2
 It has more travel then their trance lol.
  • + 1
 Flexy stays single pivot instead of Maestro though. Cant do too much sending on it.
  • + 2
 Thank you!! It wasn’t too hard, was it?
  • + 2
 How good or bad is the flex stay design? Pros and cons?
  • + 1
 It is basically a modified single pivot design like many brands use, including the new Epic and many others
  • + 0
 Great value, once again from Giant.
Now, do a 29er Trance 120Rr/130-140Fr!
  • + 2
 the new trance is 115 -130
  • + 2
 More of this. Amazing!
  • + 1
 REI special right here.

