Meet the Stance: Giant's Affordable Big-Wheel Trail Bike

I'm guessing that Giant curated the Stance to slot nicely into this country's NICA high-school league racing scene. Here's a bike that's tough enough to hammer all week long on trails, and it's just slim enough to race on the weekends. The front row of a NICA race may be stacked with with pricey carbon hardtails, but three or four rows back, it's a whole different story. The Stance, especially the Stance 29-1, is about as inexpensive as a needs-nothing XC/trail bike can be had, and it's destined to make a lot of NICA families happy.

— RC