Meet the Stance: Giant's Affordable Big-Wheel Trail Bike

Giant launched the Stance in 2015 with 27.5-inch wheels and a simplified "FlexPoint" single-pivot rear suspension system. It was aimed squarely at trail riders who ranked high on skills but low on funding, and was a hit from its inception. This week, Giant released the new Stance, upgraded with a 29-inch-wheels and numbers that should take this incredibly priced trail shredder to the next level.
Two models are offered that share the same 120-millimeter-travel aluminum chassis and sport 130-millimeter-stroke forks:
The $1750 Stance 29-1 leads off with a 130-millimeter-stroke RockShox Recon RL fork and a Monarch R shock, backed up by a SRAM SX Eagle
Stance Details:
• Frame: aluminum
• 29" wheels
• Suspension travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front
• 67.5-degree head angle
• Transmission: SRAM SX Eagle
• Brakes: Shimano M200 series
• Sizes: Sm, med, lg, XL
• MSRP: Stance 29-1 $1750, Stance 29-2 $1500 USD
• Contact: Giant USA
drivetrain. Brakes are Shimano MT 200's and the rest of the bike is filled out with Giant's house brand components, highlighted by the reliable Contact Switch dropper seatpost.
The $1500 Stance 29-2
almost matches its sibling's specifications, but you'll have to buy your own dropper post. Suspension is a 130-millimeter SR Suntour Raidon fork, paired with a Raidon R shock. It shares the same SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain and Shimano brakes, and most of the 29-1's house-brand components.
Judging by their specifications alone, Giant's Stance twins mirror the kind of build we'd expect from any top bike brand - it's solid, but nothing here is going to turn heads. Step back ten feet, though, and the view gets better. The Stance cuts a pro-bike profile, with a just-right, 780-millimeter handlebar width, short stem, a 67.5-degree head angle, and a 75-degree effective seat tube angle. It's the real deal.
|I'm guessing that Giant curated the Stance to slot nicely into this country's NICA high-school league racing scene. Here's a bike that's tough enough to hammer all week long on trails, and it's just slim enough to race on the weekends. The front row of a NICA race may be stacked with with pricey carbon hardtails, but three or four rows back, it's a whole different story. The Stance, especially the Stance 29-1, is about as inexpensive as a needs-nothing XC/trail bike can be had, and it's destined to make a lot of NICA families happy.—RC
44 Comments
She enjoy it a lot BTW
But this new version, still for kid around 5'4" like my daughter, I think the 27.5 make more sense than 29.
This bike looks pretty nice though....maybe throw on smaller wheels and a longer travel fork and it could be fun!
Giant pisses me off with the kinked Seat tube nonsense. My wife has the embolden and I can barely get a 125mm dropper (maybe not even...I think we had to settle for 100mm) in it and it's not even internally routed...like it was too expensive to drill a hole in the frame. Glad they at least fixed the internal thing it seems. The interrupted seat tube is a flaw tho.
Now, do a 29er Trance 120Rr/130-140Fr!
