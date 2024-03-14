Meet Your Maker: KT Taiwan's Massive Hub Facility - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Meet Your Maker
is going to be a new series for the site, highlighting the people, places, and things that bring you the bikes and components you love. Today we have another installment from Taiwan, this time focusing on a large-scale component manufacturer.
KT Taiwan is a massive hub manufacturer, with a focus on the mid- to high-end OE market. They make hubs for dozens of companies, to a variety of specifications and finish levels. The massive company had fairly humble beginnings in the 1940s, as a failed frame fabricator turned hub manufacturer. Their hub business saw its biggest boon when the United States government required that all kids' bikes come spec with coaster brake hubs, driving the need for that specific assembly through the roof. KT was positioned to answer the need, and geared up to satisfy the massive orders being placed.
The initial shaping process is simple and brutal, with alloy stock smashed into shape by a series of massive cold forging presses. These get forged one by one, with each piece of stock loaded by hand.
These forging machines live in a massive warehouse adjacent to the machining and assembly areas, but they're not alone. In the same bay live the machines that put KT on the map, critical to older and less relevant products that still sometimes see use.
These are the machines that brought us here, thanks to our friend Joseph at Ponderosa Industries. Joey is a mechanical engineering consultant in Taichung, and mentioned KT's "dinosaur machine" a number of times during dinner one night - prompting this visit to see it for ourselves.
From here, hub blanks head to the machine shop, where a series of operations take the blanks down to their final shape.
Since their inception in 1947, KT Taiwan has been a family-run business. Now entering their third generation of the dynasty, Hubert (father), and Alex (son) are making sure things operate smoothly and that they're ready for the next coaster brake boom.