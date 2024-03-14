Meet Your Maker: KT Taiwan's Massive Hub Facility - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Most of the hubshells start off as simple bar stock, imported from Dubai.

Cut to length. And cold forged into shape.

Smusher #1.

Smashing station. Various work holding jigs, forms, and a big hammer.

Operation one. Operation two.

The dinosaur machine is literally too large to photograph completely, but it all revolves around these 5 shaping heads.

The heart of the beast. More internals.

Mostly mechanical, with a little GameBoy computer readout providing some interface.

It makes these, 40 of them a minute. The steel hubshell for a coaster brake, which were at one time the lifeblood of KT. At this point they only turn the machine on once per quarter, when a run of coaster brake hubs is needed.

The other titan in the room is old Aida here, a freewheel sprocket cutting machine.

The business end. And the part that is safe to touch.

Machining on the left, assembly on the right.

Ratchet hub internals. And some very fancy Marameter plug gauges for quality control.

This is what I will be referring to as the spoke poker, a press dedicated to stabbing spoke holes in hub flanges.

One by one, side by side. One of the punch heads up close.

Of which they have a very wide variety.

The small parts storage at KT was quietly impressive, given the massive quantity of ingredients they have to keep track of.

Some finished hubshells laid to rest.

I have questions about this hub. Goods ready to go.

The assembly zone, a quiet and methodical process.

A sealed bearing press. And its vintage counterpart, for loose-ball bearings.

This machine tests for resistance in finished hubs. And this one applies the perfect amount of grease.

Another vintage machine, simply dubbed "the money maker." This was the assembly line for coaster brake hubs.

Screw-on freehub tightening machine.

One of the finished products. This is KT's highest end mountain hub, with 612 points of engagement. There are three engagement options available for their ratchet hubs.

Finished hubs. All laced up.

Hubert is quite fond of these beautiful fish. A signed Ritchey, given to Hubert by Tom as thanks.

Full bloom in the company garden. Ball is life at the company court.

Rig of the day.

is going to be a new series for the site, highlighting the people, places, and things that bring you the bikes and components you love. Today we have another installment from Taiwan, this time focusing on a large-scale component manufacturer.KT Taiwan is a massive hub manufacturer, with a focus on the mid- to high-end OE market. They make hubs for dozens of companies, to a variety of specifications and finish levels. The massive company had fairly humble beginnings in the 1940s, as a failed frame fabricator turned hub manufacturer. Their hub business saw its biggest boon when the United States government required that all kids' bikes come spec with coaster brake hubs, driving the need for that specific assembly through the roof. KT was positioned to answer the need, and geared up to satisfy the massive orders being placed.The initial shaping process is simple and brutal, with alloy stock smashed into shape by a series of massive cold forging presses. These get forged one by one, with each piece of stock loaded by hand.These forging machines live in a massive warehouse adjacent to the machining and assembly areas, but they're not alone. In the same bay live the machines that put KT on the map, critical to older and less relevant products that still sometimes see use.These are the machines that brought us here, thanks to our friend Joseph at Ponderosa Industries. Joey is a mechanical engineering consultant in Taichung, and mentioned KT's "dinosaur machine" a number of times during dinner one night - prompting this visit to see it for ourselves.From here, hub blanks head to the machine shop, where a series of operations take the blanks down to their final shape.Since their inception in 1947, KT Taiwan has been a family-run business. Now entering their third generation of the dynasty, Hubert (father), and Alex (son) are making sure things operate smoothly and that they're ready for the next coaster brake boom.