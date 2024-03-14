Meet Your Maker: KT Taiwan's Massive Hub Facility - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Meet Your Maker is going to be a new series for the site, highlighting the people, places, and things that bring you the bikes and components you love. Today we have another installment from Taiwan, this time focusing on a large-scale component manufacturer.

photo

KT Taiwan is a massive hub manufacturer, with a focus on the mid- to high-end OE market. They make hubs for dozens of companies, to a variety of specifications and finish levels. The massive company had fairly humble beginnings in the 1940s, as a failed frame fabricator turned hub manufacturer. Their hub business saw its biggest boon when the United States government required that all kids' bikes come spec with coaster brake hubs, driving the need for that specific assembly through the roof. KT was positioned to answer the need, and geared up to satisfy the massive orders being placed.

photo
Most of the hubshells start off as simple bar stock, imported from Dubai.

photo
Cut to length.
photo
And cold forged into shape.

The initial shaping process is simple and brutal, with alloy stock smashed into shape by a series of massive cold forging presses. These get forged one by one, with each piece of stock loaded by hand.

photo
Smusher #1.

photo
Smashing station.
photo
Various work holding jigs, forms, and a big hammer.

photo
Operation one.
photo
Operation two.
photo

These forging machines live in a massive warehouse adjacent to the machining and assembly areas, but they're not alone. In the same bay live the machines that put KT on the map, critical to older and less relevant products that still sometimes see use.

These are the machines that brought us here, thanks to our friend Joseph at Ponderosa Industries. Joey is a mechanical engineering consultant in Taichung, and mentioned KT's "dinosaur machine" a number of times during dinner one night - prompting this visit to see it for ourselves.

photo
The dinosaur machine is literally too large to photograph completely, but it all revolves around these 5 shaping heads.

photo
The heart of the beast.
photo
More internals.

photo
Mostly mechanical, with a little GameBoy computer readout providing some interface.
photo

photo
It makes these, 40 of them a minute. The steel hubshell for a coaster brake, which were at one time the lifeblood of KT. At this point they only turn the machine on once per quarter, when a run of coaster brake hubs is needed.

photo
The other titan in the room is old Aida here, a freewheel sprocket cutting machine.

photo
The business end.
photo
And the part that is safe to touch.

photo

From here, hub blanks head to the machine shop, where a series of operations take the blanks down to their final shape.

photo
Machining on the left, assembly on the right.

photo
photo

photo
Ratchet hub internals.
photo
And some very fancy Marameter plug gauges for quality control.

photo
This is what I will be referring to as the spoke poker, a press dedicated to stabbing spoke holes in hub flanges.
photo
One by one, side by side.
photo
One of the punch heads up close.
photo
Of which they have a very wide variety.

photo
The small parts storage at KT was quietly impressive, given the massive quantity of ingredients they have to keep track of.

photo
Some finished hubshells laid to rest.

photo
I have questions about this hub.
photo
Goods ready to go.

photo
The assembly zone, a quiet and methodical process.
photo
A sealed bearing press.
photo
And its vintage counterpart, for loose-ball bearings.

photo
This machine tests for resistance in finished hubs.
photo
And this one applies the perfect amount of grease.

photo
Another vintage machine, simply dubbed "the money maker." This was the assembly line for coaster brake hubs.

photo
Screw-on freehub tightening machine.

photo
Lockrings.

photo
One of the finished products. This is KT's highest end mountain hub, with 612 points of engagement.
photo
There are three engagement options available for their ratchet hubs.

photo
Finished hubs.
photo
All laced up.

photo

Since their inception in 1947, KT Taiwan has been a family-run business. Now entering their third generation of the dynasty, Hubert (father), and Alex (son) are making sure things operate smoothly and that they're ready for the next coaster brake boom.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Grandfather, father, son.

photo
Hubert is quite fond of these beautiful fish.
photo
A signed Ritchey, given to Hubert by Tom as thanks.

photo
Full bloom in the company garden.
photo
Ball is life at the company court.

photo
Rig of the day.



8 Comments
  • 24 1
 It's easy to throw shade on overseas manuf. at times but when you see the focus, investments and the faces behind this stuff....they take pride in their work and manuf to a high quality, as much as any US manuf does, it really makes you appreciate things beyond material value, even outsourced hubs, when there is a story behind where they came from. Cool article. I do always try to buy US made stuff but not at the expense of overpaying for a label, less quality and poor company principles.....hard to navigate that most of the time though.
  • 9 0
 This is an awesome idea for a series, excited to see more in the future!
  • 5 0
 Nice story, this is a great way to bring life to the bikes we ride, thanks!
  • 1 0
 @dariodigiulio bit of a tangent but I noticed most of these were shot with the Samyang 35mm - any major complaints or things worth mentioning about it? I like the idea of not lugging around heavy (and expensive) glass around while traveling, especially on an already heavy rig like the A7. Would love to know your thoughts, keep up the good work.
  • 3 0
 Owner of a hub manufacturing company called Hub-ert: one-upping 'Bike' the owner of Vee Tire!
  • 2 0
 Coaster brake has no cable nor battery. Lots of the world is flat. One speed for upwind another for down
  • 3 0
 That soothed my brain.
  • 2 0
 is that a hub for a wheelchair?







