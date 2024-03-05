Meet Your Maker: Titanium Frame Fabrication at Ora Engineering

Meet Your Maker
is going to be a new series for the site, highlighting the people, places, and things that bring you the bikes and components you love. Today I'm kicking things off in the land where many bikes start their journey: Taiwan. A few of us from the team are here on a fact-finding mission, seeing all the hot new things at the Taipei Bike Show.
Thanks to some extra time on the front side of the trip, we were able to visit a few factories along the way, including today's highlight. Ora Engineering is a frame manufacturer located in Taichung, specializing primarily in titanium fabrication, but working in steel and aluminum as well. They build bikes for a wide variety of customers, from small one-off projects to major manufacturers anybody would recognize.
On a basic level, Ora takes raw tubing and metal billet and turns those ingredients into bike frames, components, and tooling. They do all of this in-house, with a large team of experienced workers and relatively little automation. There was one charismatic little robot and a bevy of CNC machines, but otherwise things are fairly similar to what you'd see at a much smaller outfit.
They do all their butting, forming, and mitering in house, in contrast to most other outfits that choose to outsource those processes for efficiency.
Once mitered (and formed, if need be), tubes get mounted into the jig for that given bike, aligning the cut tubes in their final form. One welder on line tacks things in place, then hands that frame off to another station to get fully welded up.
After alignment is checked, things go through final detail processes, where surfaces are ground, bearing references are faced, and accessory holes are drilled.
There are many procedures a frame undergoes to be truly complete, such as heat treatment, chemical baths, and pre-paint texturing. All of those are done in Ora's factory, in a few disparate corners around the place.
Some of the frames get sent off for powder coating, others are kept raw, and some titanium models get the anodization option from factory.
Things aren't just frame focused at Ora though, with some pretty complex components moving through their factory as well.
The frames and components made at Ora are also tested in their facility, to make sure they handle fatigue, impact, and other use-related damages without failure. There are a variety of machines at play here, as well as some attractive graveyards of parts and frame pieces.
While Ora might not sell bikes directly to customers on the open market, odds are good that you've seen their bikes and components out in the wild.