Meet Your Maker: Titanium Frame Fabrication at Ora Engineering

Mar 5, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
Meet Your Maker
Ora Engineering

WORDS: Dario DiGiulio
PHOTOS: Dario DiGiulio / Brian Park


Meet Your Maker is going to be a new series for the site, highlighting the people, places, and things that bring you the bikes and components you love. Today I'm kicking things off in the land where many bikes start their journey: Taiwan. A few of us from the team are here on a fact-finding mission, seeing all the hot new things at the Taipei Bike Show.

photo

Thanks to some extra time on the front side of the trip, we were able to visit a few factories along the way, including today's highlight. Ora Engineering is a frame manufacturer located in Taichung, specializing primarily in titanium fabrication, but working in steel and aluminum as well. They build bikes for a wide variety of customers, from small one-off projects to major manufacturers anybody would recognize.

photo
We'll start with the tubes.

photo
Solid tubes are destined to become components, like stems and crank spindles.
photo
Thick tubes are typically the starting product for the butting process, where the material gets drawn into much thinner sections.

On a basic level, Ora takes raw tubing and metal billet and turns those ingredients into bike frames, components, and tooling. They do all of this in-house, with a large team of experienced workers and relatively little automation. There was one charismatic little robot and a bevy of CNC machines, but otherwise things are fairly similar to what you'd see at a much smaller outfit.

photo
Butted tubes being squeezed into shape.

photo
Friendly and uncaring robot arm hard at work.
photo
A visual on how tubes elongate as they're butted - these started off identical.

They do all their butting, forming, and mitering in house, in contrast to most other outfits that choose to outsource those processes for efficiency.

photo
Bending and forming molds, mostly made in house.

photo
A variety of the possible tube shapes.
photo
Working his way through a pile of stay tubing.

photo
Tubes are mitered by hot wire, a process I personally hadn't seen before. Often tubes are cut with a hole saw, laser, or ground into shape.

photo
Good fixturing keeps things in place.
photo
This little wire does a lot of work.

Once mitered (and formed, if need be), tubes get mounted into the jig for that given bike, aligning the cut tubes in their final form. One welder on line tacks things in place, then hands that frame off to another station to get fully welded up.

photo
One of the five or so finish welders working at a given time.

photo
Many, many, many jigs in storage here.
photo
Some frames, half built.

photo

photo
Frames undergo an alignment check after welding, to make sure nothing got too distorted by heat.

photo
For checkin'.
photo
Mr. Brown approves.

After alignment is checked, things go through final detail processes, where surfaces are ground, bearing references are faced, and accessory holes are drilled.

photo
This BB is about to get faced, so the bearings run true and free.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Magic wand.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Finished and ready for a few more steps.

There are many procedures a frame undergoes to be truly complete, such as heat treatment, chemical baths, and pre-paint texturing. All of those are done in Ora's factory, in a few disparate corners around the place.

photo
Ready for the final steps.

photo
It'll buff.
photo
The lubricant/chemical/rinse zone, mostly serving the CNC machines.

Some of the frames get sent off for powder coating, others are kept raw, and some titanium models get the anodization option from factory.

photo
The graphics department, getting stuck into some work.

photo
Truly bare bones anodizing setup.
photo
The product of said setup.

photo
Slapped, wrapped, and ready to be packed.

photo


Things aren't just frame focused at Ora though, with some pretty complex components moving through their factory as well.

photo
Many bits and bobs come out of the machines, including this unusual pasta.

photo
Shiny teeth.
photo
A full warehouse, humming along.

photo
Forbidden milk.

photo
Thumbs up for safety.

photo
A house brand stem in the wild.
photo
Some laser graphics practice.

The frames and components made at Ora are also tested in their facility, to make sure they handle fatigue, impact, and other use-related damages without failure. There are a variety of machines at play here, as well as some attractive graveyards of parts and frame pieces.

photo
Cranks and whatnot from the test lab.

photo
A frame undergoing a fatigue test.
photo
Welded fork cutaway to check for porosity and weld depth.

photo
A notepad of sorts.

photo
Pretty sure I had this poster on my wall as a kid.

photo
One of the more impressive machines was their water treatment facility, which removes any byproducts of the fabrication process.

photo
Filtering media sucks out the bad stuff.
photo
The bad stuff.

photo
photo

photo
Scenes from the neighborhood.
photo

photo
Rig of the day.

While Ora might not sell bikes directly to customers on the open market, odds are good that you've seen their bikes and components out in the wild.



30 Comments
  • 16 2
 Hardworking Asians making us look good
  • 6 13
flag jesse-effing-edwards (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Canadians can't build stuff anymore. Some can sure design cool stuff, though!
  • 8 1
 @jesse-effing-edwards: WeAreOne might disagree with that...
  • 11 1
 Clicked on this because I'm a Ti bike nerd but as a water treatment engineer I want to know more about that system. What kind of impurities are they trying to remove, what's in the pressure filters? How much water do they use?
  • 13 2
 All the companies you just showed are stoked you just blew up their spot lol
  • 1 0
 Scrolled down here for this.
  • 10 0
 It's not like Chromag etc hide the fact that most of their frames come from this area of the world. If anything it looks like a good advert! My Chromag was made in Squamish but I doubt the welder has access to all the tech that this company has. Even Chromag state that the frames welded abroad are just as good as the local ones.
  • 1 1
 Be willing to be those companies were given a heads up prior to publishing (Chromag, Cane Creek, Odyssey, etc)
  • 13 0
 @bman33: We were not! (And for the record we would have appreciated a heads-up) But we have nothing to hide, Ora make fantastic stuff, and the publicity we're getting from that scooter has been invaluable Smile
  • 3 0
 If you have a nice steel or titanium frame, it's pretty likely that Ora made it. This isn't exactly a "secret."
  • 3 0
 @wake-n-rake: probably better.
  • 1 0
 @wjwestwood: wait, that scooter isn't a Chromag super secret protype? Bummer lol
  • 5 0
 reminded me of the show "How its Made" .....back when History Channel used to be cool and was still thing (is it still a thing?)
  • 2 0
 now youve got the theme song stuck back in my head
  • 1 0
 @mior: and that dudes voice.....best show on TV for years.
  • 4 0
 "Hot Wire" is what you use to cut styrofoam.. This is Wire EDM, the material is removed through electrical discharges between the wire and tube.
  • 3 0
 Great article, but I don't think there is such a thing as "solid tubes". I'd call these "bars". Again, doesn't take anyway from this great article!
  • 1 2
 They are hollow bars.....technical term, I wouldn't expect you to understand.
  • 3 0
 Cool, I have a Chromag Wideangle frame that I'm assuming they made. Probably the highest quality frame, aside from a custom hand built frame, that I've owned or worked on.
  • 4 0
 Where can I get a chromag moped
  • 4 0
 Good content Dario, PB needs more of this
  • 1 0
 I think they built the ti Motobecane cross bike I bought. Super nice welds.
  • 2 0
 were those gt downhill frames in that rack ?
  • 3 0
 Commencal dh v5
  • 1 0
 @sevenup: just spotted that after realising that GT frame is only carbon
  • 3 2
 Super sick tour. Nothing by alloy and steel goodness!
  • 1 0
 Mmm, stacks of solid titanium tubes.
  • 1 0
 Great article and pics!
  • 3 4
 "Hot Wire"??? WTF is that How about "Wire EDM"
  • 1 3
 Yes( wtf Chromag!!!!!????? I think made home(((((((((((((((((







