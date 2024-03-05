Meet Your Maker: Titanium Frame Fabrication at Ora Engineering

We'll start with the tubes.

Solid tubes are destined to become components, like stems and crank spindles. Thick tubes are typically the starting product for the butting process, where the material gets drawn into much thinner sections.

Butted tubes being squeezed into shape.

Friendly and uncaring robot arm hard at work. A visual on how tubes elongate as they're butted - these started off identical.

Bending and forming molds, mostly made in house.

A variety of the possible tube shapes. Working his way through a pile of stay tubing.

Tubes are mitered by hot wire, a process I personally hadn't seen before. Often tubes are cut with a hole saw, laser, or ground into shape.

Good fixturing keeps things in place. This little wire does a lot of work.

One of the five or so finish welders working at a given time.

Many, many, many jigs in storage here. Some frames, half built.

Frames undergo an alignment check after welding, to make sure nothing got too distorted by heat.

For checkin'. Mr. Brown approves.

This BB is about to get faced, so the bearings run true and free.

Magic wand. Finished and ready for a few more steps.

Ready for the final steps.

It'll buff. The lubricant/chemical/rinse zone, mostly serving the CNC machines.

The graphics department, getting stuck into some work.

Truly bare bones anodizing setup. The product of said setup.

Slapped, wrapped, and ready to be packed.

Many bits and bobs come out of the machines, including this unusual pasta.

Shiny teeth. A full warehouse, humming along.

Forbidden milk.

Thumbs up for safety.

A house brand stem in the wild. Some laser graphics practice.

Cranks and whatnot from the test lab.

A frame undergoing a fatigue test. Welded fork cutaway to check for porosity and weld depth.

A notepad of sorts.

Pretty sure I had this poster on my wall as a kid.

One of the more impressive machines was their water treatment facility, which removes any byproducts of the fabrication process.

Filtering media sucks out the bad stuff. The bad stuff.

Scenes from the neighborhood.

Rig of the day.

is going to be a new series for the site, highlighting the people, places, and things that bring you the bikes and components you love. Today I'm kicking things off in the land where many bikes start their journey: Taiwan. A few of us from the team are here on a fact-finding mission, seeing all the hot new things at the Taipei Bike Show.Thanks to some extra time on the front side of the trip, we were able to visit a few factories along the way, including today's highlight. Ora Engineering is a frame manufacturer located in Taichung, specializing primarily in titanium fabrication, but working in steel and aluminum as well. They build bikes for a wide variety of customers, from small one-off projects to major manufacturers anybody would recognize.On a basic level, Ora takes raw tubing and metal billet and turns those ingredients into bike frames, components, and tooling. They do all of this in-house, with a large team of experienced workers and relatively little automation. There was one charismatic little robot and a bevy of CNC machines, but otherwise things are fairly similar to what you'd see at a much smaller outfit.They do all their butting, forming, and mitering in house, in contrast to most other outfits that choose to outsource those processes for efficiency.Once mitered (and formed, if need be), tubes get mounted into the jig for that given bike, aligning the cut tubes in their final form. One welder on line tacks things in place, then hands that frame off to another station to get fully welded up.After alignment is checked, things go through final detail processes, where surfaces are ground, bearing references are faced, and accessory holes are drilled.There are many procedures a frame undergoes to be truly complete, such as heat treatment, chemical baths, and pre-paint texturing. All of those are done in Ora's factory, in a few disparate corners around the place.Some of the frames get sent off for powder coating, others are kept raw, and some titanium models get the anodization option from factory.Things aren't just frame focused at Ora though, with some pretty complex components moving through their factory as well.The frames and components made at Ora are also tested in their facility, to make sure they handle fatigue, impact, and other use-related damages without failure. There are a variety of machines at play here, as well as some attractive graveyards of parts and frame pieces.While Ora might not sell bikes directly to customers on the open market, odds are good that you've seen their bikes and components out in the wild.