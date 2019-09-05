Multi-Density, Bread-Based Mega Norris Tire Inserts - Eurobike 2019

The trail bike insert, called Toast, looks kinda like their original version but with a new shape that's said to make installation easier. Cutouts down the middle save weight and allow it to conform to the rim better, but the new version is a touch heavier at 130-grams, or around 50-grams more depending on the size. However, that penalty comes with more protection, I was told.



They're still cut-to-fit as well, so any Mega Norris can do both 27.5'' and 29'' diameter wheels. What about the name? The rigidity of the closed-cell foam feels a lot like toast, although it'd probably require a lot of jam to make it taste decent.

Three options to suit trail, enduro, and downhill use, each with differing levels of protection.

While not as tasty as an actual hamburger, this will probably do a better job of protecting your rim and damping impacts.

We might have to stop making pool noodle jokes if these tire inserts keep evolving. Finnish brand Huck Norris was one of the first options on the market a bunch of years ago, and they've since offered a few versions of their original closed-cell insert to suit different needs. For 2020, they have the Mega Norris that will be available in three versions, each with a different density foam layup that offers different levels of protection and weight, and with a different bread-based name. Yes, bread.Things get more interesting when we get to their new enduro-style insert, the Sandwich, that includes burlier rim protection. For this, they've combined two different densities of closed-cell foam: There's the familiar, grey coloured Toast layer that faces out towards the tire, but the darker foam that rests on top of your rim is much, much firmer feeling. Think of this as a shield of sorts that's intended to keep pointy rocks from cracking your carbon rim, or terminally denting your aluminum rim. Weight is 200-grams per insert, and I guess the Finnish prefer open-face sandwiches.And now we get to the downhill insert, otherwise known as the Hamburger. Just like the other two, cutouts in the middle save some grams, and the new shape is said to make installation relatively easy. At 250-grams, it uses the stiffer foam on the top and bottom while keeping the standard foam in the middle. You know, like a hamburger patty. Don't eat your tire inserts, please.