Multi-Density, Bread-Based Mega Norris Tire Inserts - Eurobike 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Eurobike 2019


We might have to stop making pool noodle jokes if these tire inserts keep evolving. Finnish brand Huck Norris was one of the first options on the market a bunch of years ago, and they've since offered a few versions of their original closed-cell insert to suit different needs. For 2020, they have the Mega Norris that will be available in three versions, each with a different density foam layup that offers different levels of protection and weight, and with a different bread-based name. Yes, bread.

The trail bike insert, called Toast, looks kinda like their original version but with a new shape that's said to make installation easier. Cutouts down the middle save weight and allow it to conform to the rim better, but the new version is a touch heavier at 130-grams, or around 50-grams more depending on the size. However, that penalty comes with more protection, I was told.

They're still cut-to-fit as well, so any Mega Norris can do both 27.5'' and 29'' diameter wheels. What about the name? The rigidity of the closed-cell foam feels a lot like toast, although it'd probably require a lot of jam to make it taste decent.
Eurobike 2019
Three options to suit trail, enduro, and downhill use, each with differing levels of protection.

Things get more interesting when we get to their new enduro-style insert, the Sandwich, that includes burlier rim protection. For this, they've combined two different densities of closed-cell foam: There's the familiar, grey coloured Toast layer that faces out towards the tire, but the darker foam that rests on top of your rim is much, much firmer feeling. Think of this as a shield of sorts that's intended to keep pointy rocks from cracking your carbon rim, or terminally denting your aluminum rim. Weight is 200-grams per insert, and I guess the Finnish prefer open-face sandwiches.


Eurobike 2019
While not as tasty as an actual hamburger, this will probably do a better job of protecting your rim and damping impacts.


And now we get to the downhill insert, otherwise known as the Hamburger. Just like the other two, cutouts in the middle save some grams, and the new shape is said to make installation relatively easy. At 250-grams, it uses the stiffer foam on the top and bottom while keeping the standard foam in the middle. You know, like a hamburger patty. Don't eat your tire inserts, please.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tire Inserts Huck Norris Eurobike 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
170987 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
118481 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
79189 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
78011 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70021 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
56783 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
51183 views
Interview: Emily Batty on Loneliness, Burnout & The 2020 Olympics
43810 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 No donut insert tho Frown
  • 1 0
 Chuck should be proud!
  • 1 0
 Bagel surely

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014465
Mobile Version of Website