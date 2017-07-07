Megavalanche 2017 - Qualifying Photo Epic





Qualifying sets the men from the boys, and the punctures from the inflated. Punctures, that was the story of the day. Riders had the option of either running high pressure and sacrificing everything in it’s wake, or running lower pressures and risk puncturing. Some of the big names to puncture were Josh Bryceland and Sam Hill. The mega is a tough, rough race, but how and why are we still getting punctures? (Josh pulled out of the race but is still racing the main event)



Punctures aside, it was a tough day starting at 2,800m, the fastest time of the day came from Thomas Lapeyrie at just over 16 minutes. The qualifying is raced in ten rounds of men, and one round of women, this separates riders into each race they’ll be competing in, on Saturday or Sunday.





The lift station for the qualifying is perched on the edge of the cliff.





Two different lifts are used to get to the top of the course.



A short liaison, 20–30 minutes between the lifts.







The man with the pressure of five previous victories here on his shoulders, Remy Absalon.





Damien Oton. Dimitri Tordo.





Two different methods of preparing for the race.







Time to get in the zone.





Remy Absalon took the win in his stage, closely followed by Dimitri Tordo.





Carnage, 200 riders set of in each wave all fight for a chance to be in the main event.



Riders make their way over the patchy snow and rock fields.









It didn't matter the line riders wanted to take down here, they were forced into any empty space.









The snow wasn't solid enough to ride on lower down the course.





Fastest time of the day from Thomas Lapeyrie.





Clement Charles.





Eliot Trabac









Some people treat this as a train with their mates. I caught a few people waiting on the side of the track for their friends to catch up so they could ride together.





Denny Lupato.







[PI=14913895 width=window]Sam Hill was flying ahead, until he flatted halfway down… He managed to hold onto 14th position and will be well in the mix come Sunday.[/PI]





Martin Maes was also on a stormer and he one his race by 1-minute 30-seconds. Just a few seconds off the fastest time of the day.





Axelle Muringneuxa and Nathelie Schneitter.





Noga Korem. Isabeau Courdurier.





Jackson Davis. Liam Moynihan.





Josh Bryceland. Josh Lewis.




