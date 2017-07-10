Megavalanche 2017 - Race Day





Race day at the Megavalanche saw disaster strike. At 7:00 AM my phone rang and I was told the race was being changed due to high winds. The lift to the top of the mountain was unable to run, the glacier was off the cards. Instead of a start at 3300m, they moved to 2100m, without any snow, glacier or helicopter. This still left riders with 1300m of descending, and over 23 minutes of racing.



It was a bit of an anti-climax for everyone involved to miss out on the glacier, but there’s nothing anyone can do about the weather. Damien Oton took the win, closely followed by Francois Bailly Maitre and then Martin Maes.





Stormy skies rolled in early.



Pic Blanc was left untouched on race day.





High winds in Alpe d'Huez.





A different gondola was used as the other went to high up the mountain into the winds.



Bikes lay down, whilst riders went searching for cover.





The piste bashers were left open, which made a great hideout for the riders. Remy Absalon and Nico Quere looking up into the weather.





Craig Evans. Josh Bryceland.









Damien Oton.

Remy Absalon.





Thomas Lapeyrie. Martin Maes.





Megavalanche organiser, George Edwards was out working on the start arena to make sure everything worked out well.





Riders began to make their way to the start line, a short pedal from the lift station.





Sam Hill didn't have the weekend he was looking for here, a puncture in qualifying forced him back to the fourth row. He finished his day in 78th position, he's looking onward to next year for his return to the Mega.





George explains the changes to the riders.









The lineup is set...





And drop in, not quite as an impressive start as the glacier, but high speed and total carnage.













The dust in the first corner seriously impaired the rider's vision, there were a few big crashes on the corner.









A section of the qualifying track was used to link onto the main Mega track. This section is usually down to single file riding, but only a few hundred meters out of the start it was a free for all.









The storm really rolled in for the Mega Amateurs, Jamie Edwards taking a foot off around and sliding around this corner.





The front of the pack pedal away into the distance.





Joe Adsett.





2nd placed, Francois Bailly Maitre. Number 1, Damien Oton.




