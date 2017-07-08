Megavalanche 2017: Saturday Racing - Photo Epic







Today marked the first day of racing at the Megavalanche, four categories were set off, first the e-bike, then Women, Mega Challenger and finally Mega Affinity 1. The first riders caught the lift at 6:00, and set off at 9:00, a cold and early start.



The snow was pretty soft, once riders got their speed up they could float along and then ride okay on it, but for riders who didn’t get moving or were blocked, it turned into a walk/push through the snow. The girls set off second, just after the e-bikes, which meant the snow had already been broken and was pretty slushy. Isabeau Courdurier took the win, with a 53-minute 22-second run. Fastest qualifier, Claire Hassenfratz, crashed badly on the glacier and had to pull out of the race.







One positive from getting up so early the views are incredible. One positive from getting up so early the views are incredible.



Lift up to 3,300m bright and early. Lift up to 3,300m bright and early.





The snow might look like ice, but it's all an illusion. Footsteps broke through the thin ice seal. The snow might look like ice, but it's all an illusion. Footsteps broke through the thin ice seal.





Bikes piled on top of bikes. Bikes piled on top of bikes.



Nathalie Schneitter. Nathalie Schneitter. Isabeau Courdurier. Isabeau Courdurier.





The girls peer over the edge, and try to guess the best line. The girls peer over the edge, and try to guess the best line.





Riders lined up, preparing to drop in. Riders lined up, preparing to drop in. Photo: Laurence Crossman-Emms Photo: Laurence Crossman-Emms







And the carnage begins... And the carnage begins...





Isabeau Courdurier, got the hole shot, crashed lower down on the snow, but managed to regain her position in the number one spot. Isabeau Courdurier, got the hole shot, crashed lower down on the snow, but managed to regain her position in the number one spot.





Nathalie Schneitter, finished in second position. Nathalie Schneitter, finished in second position.





Photo: Laurence Crossman-Emms Photo: Laurence Crossman-Emms





Claire Hassenfratz on the snow after her crash. Claire Hassenfratz on the snow after her crash.













A sea of riders flow down the snow. A sea of riders flow down the snow.









Mega Challenger carnage. Mega Challenger carnage.













One of the fastest ways down the snow. One of the fastest ways down the snow. And an unfortunate way down the snow. And an unfortunate way down the snow.





The donkey (Xavier Murigneux) took the win in Mega Challenger from the back of the pack. The donkey (Xavier Murigneux) took the win in Mega Challenger from the back of the pack.













It's difficult to keep the bike moving through this section of the glacier. It's difficult to keep the bike moving through this section of the glacier.





The slush. The slush.



